'A pleasure to watch': Rachin Ravindra stars for Black Caps at Cricket World Cup

Rachin Ravindra has provided plenty of highlights over the past five weeks at the Cricket World Cup in India.

But there was one passage of play in particular featuring the Black Caps’ breakout star that had a former coach of his in tears.

When the first New Zealand wicket fell during their match against Pakistan in Bengaluru last weekend, Kane Williamson walked out to join Ravindra in the middle of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was the first time the pair had batted together – the jewel of the Black Caps’ batting crown over the past decade and a 23-year-old whose feats at the World Cup have firmed him as the favourite to succeed Williamson as the rock in the Kiwi batting order.

As the pair went about their business with the bat, putting together a partnership of 180 runs off 147 balls that propelled the Black Caps towards a total of 401-6, with Ravindra making 108 off 94 and Williamson 95 off 79, one of those watching back home was Mark Borthwick.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Black Caps all-rounder Rachin Ravindra celebrates the first of his three Cricket World Cup centuries.

From 2013 to 2017, Borthwick was Ravindra’s coach at Hutt International Boys’ School, a period that included a national title win in 2015, when they also had another future Black Cap, Ben Sears, in their ranks.

“It's brought bloody tears to my eyes," Borthwick said of watching Ravindra bat in India. "It's one of those things where you feel really privileged to have been in a position where you could influence a young man's life.

“The things I did were more about life lessons and creating a good team environment for him to thrive in and to make mates and have an opportunity to see that he could lead through cricket.

“For me, watching him bat with Kane Williamson the other night was really quite emotional. It certainly made me feel very proud.”

While the Black Caps ultimately lost that match, as a rain interruption meant Pakistan’s target was reduced from 402 in 50 overs to 180 in 25.3, Ravindra and Williamson briefly batted together again as they beat Sri Lanka at the same venue on Thursday.

That win left Pakistan needing an unlikely 287-run win over England on Saturday night to pip New Zealand for fourth. That didn’t eventuate, so the Black Caps are now headed to Mumbai for a semifinal showdown with hosts India on Wednesday, while South Africa and Australia play off in Kolkata on Thursday.

Ravindra went into the weekend’s matches as the second-highest run scorer at the World Cup, with 565 to his name from nine innings, 26 fewer than South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and 22 more than India’s Virat Kohli, whose ninth match was still to come, against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Before the tournament began, Ravindra looked set for a role down the order, effectively operating as a like-for-like replacement for injured all-rounder Michael Bracewell, albeit bowling left-arm spin instead of off-spin.

In 12 one-day international innings at No 6 and No 7 prior to the World Cup, all of them this year, he had made 189 runs at an average of 23.62. The Black Caps selectors shied away from giving him a go up the order, where he bats in domestic cricket, even though there was a question mark over Devon Conway’s opening partner and Williamson was in doubt at No 3 with a knee injury.

In a World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan, Ravindra was finally given the chance to open and made 97 off 72. Seven days later, when their campaign proper began against England in Ahmedabad, he was installed at No 3, and made an unbeaten 123 off 96 in a nine-wicket win.

There was no looking back from there. Two more centuries followed – 116 off 89 in a loss to Australia, then his 108 against Pakistan – as well as two half-centuries – a run-a-ball 51 in a win over the Netherlands and 75 off 87 in a loss to India.

Ravindra’s 564 runs are the eighth-most any player has made at one World Cup and the most made by any player aged 25 or under, breaking a record that had belonged to Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar since 1996. Only Williamson, with 578 runs in England in 2019, has scored more at one World Cup among New Zealanders.

That Ravindra almost certainly wouldn’t have been in Gary Stead’s squad had Bracewell not suffered an Achilles injury in July only makes his feats in India more remarkable.

During the post-match press conference after he scored his third century, it was put to Ravindra by one journalist that he had qualified for “legendary status”.

“I wouldn't call it legendary status just yet,” he replied, “but it's been pretty surreal”.

“Obviously I'm very lucky to be involved in such a good team. That allows me to play my natural game and obviously spending a bit of time with Kane in the middle is hugely beneficial. I just enjoy it every time I can bat for New Zealand.”

Speaking ahead of the Black Caps’ win over Sri Lanka, Williamson said “what [Ravindra has] done is amazing”.

“We knew the talent was there, but to come out and repeat and be one of the players of the tournament so far – not only with the bat, he's also making really valuable contributions with the ball – he’s a very, very special player and it’s great that he's on our side.”

Ravindra has been tipped for big things ever since he was at high school, having been raised on a heavy diet of cricket by his father, Ravi Krishnamurthy. He made his first-class debut for New Zealand A before he had ever played for the Firebirds, at the start of the 2018-19 season. His breakthrough summer came two years later, earning him a first Black Caps call-up when a squad of 20 was taken to England for tests in June 2021.

His test debut arrived later that year in India, where he batted for an hour-and-a-half, making 18 off 91, as the Black Caps secured a draw in Kanpur with one wicket in hand. Two more matches playing as an all-rounder and batting at No 7 followed before he was dropped. The next time the selectors went looking for a spin-bowling all-rounder, Bracewell was their man.

Ravindra’s return to the international stage came in March this year, when he came into the squad for an ODI series against Sri Lanka in place of Bracewell, who had received a late call-up to the Indian Premier League.

A test return now beckons in Bangladesh later this month, though he might have to settle for batting at No 6 or No 7. With the next Twenty20 World Cup on the cards next June in the West Indies and United States, there are sure to be conversations about where he fits in there as well.

The emergence of 23-year-old Ravindra as a star this World Cup has been a welcome sight, given how old the Black Caps are in general, with only a handful of other players in their 20s featuring for them in recent years.

One of the others is Glenn Phillips, who earlier in the World Cup summed up what Ravindra has brought to the team.

“He works incredibly hard,” Phillips said. “The way he works, the way he prepares, he goes out there and gives himself every opportunity to perform well.

“How he fits in with the group just as a human as well is fantastic. He really lights up the group quite well and he brings that out onto the field as well, where he bowls with his full heart. He gives everything 100% in the field and obviously, he does the same with the bat.

“His skill is absolutely phenomenal. With some of the shots he played, there's a lot of elegance around them. The way he took on [England speedster] Mark Wood as well – that's 150kph coming down at you and he made it almost look easy.

“Obviously, it's never easy, but when you've got so much grace like he does at the crease it definitely is a pleasure to watch.”

A lengthy career now beckons – one that will make for some compelling viewing indeed.

Rachin Ravindra – 2023 Cricket World Cup

123no off 96 v England

51 off 51 v Netherlands

9 off 13 v Bangladesh

32 off 41 v Afghanistan

75 off 87 v India

116 off 89 v Australia

9 off 16 v South Africa

108 off 94 v Pakistan

42 off 34 v Sri Lanka