Cricket World Cup: When the Black Caps beat India in a semifinal played over two days

Three early wickets sent the Black Caps on their way to a win over India in the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket World Cup semifinal: Black Caps v India; Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; When: Wednesday, 9.30pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Top-of-the-table India. Fourth-placed New Zealand. A Cricket World Cup semifinal.

That's not just what's in store on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Clive Mason/Getty Images The Black Caps celebrate after Trent Boult’s dismissal of Indian captain Virat Kohli LBW during their Cricket World Cup semifinal in 2019.

It's what happened four years ago at Old Trafford in Manchester in the north-west of England.

And on that occasion, it was Kane Williamson's Black Caps who came out on top in a match played over two days as the result of rain, crushing the dreams of India and their billion-plus fans.

It was just the second time the fourth-placed team had beaten the first-placed team in a format where the top four advanced from the previous stage.

The other was a result that haunted New Zealand for 23 years – their loss to Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland in the semifinals of the 1992 World Cup.

That pain evaporated in March 2015, when they beat South Africa at the same stage at the same venue to claim their first semifinal win at the seventh time of asking, before losing to Australia in Melbourne in that year's decider.

BLACK CAPS Devon Conway discusses the form of Rachin Ravindra ahead of the Black Caps' World Cup semifinal against India.

By the time the Black Caps arrived in Manchester for their fourth semifinal appearance in four World Cups, they weren't exactly fancied.

After starting the tournament with five wins in a row (around a washout when they were supposed to meet India) they had suffered three defeats, only advancing in fourth because their net run rate was better than Pakistan's.

Had they played India and lost they would have been eliminated. So too if Pakistan had played Sri Lanka and won instead of that match being a washout.

Williamson chose to bat when he won the toss and as so often was the case around that time, it was he and Ross Taylor who led the way for the Black Caps, though they never really got into fifth gear.

The skipper fell for 67 off 95 in the 35th over to leave his side 134-3 and Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme both came and went quickly trying to up the scoring rate.

One ball into the 47th over the Black Caps were 211-5 – and that was when rain arrived, at around 2pm local time.

The playing conditions meant the two teams had to hang around as long as there was a chance India could complete a 20-over innings that day, where their target would have been 148.

But the bad weather never let up for long enough and after almost four-and-a-half hours, play was officially suspended, with the match to resume where it had been halted.

The following morning, there were blue skies in Manchester, but even once the Black Caps had added 29 runs off 23 balls, with Taylor making 74 off 90 before he was run-out, they still looked unlikely as they finished with 239-8.

Then came the 12 balls that changed the match.

Matt Henry struck with the third delivery of his first over, the Black Caps' second, removing Rohit Sharma, who had made five centuries in his eight innings at the World Cup before that, caught behind.

Trent Boult then struck Virat Kohli, India's captain, on the pads, and had him LBW – a decision which stood when Kohli's review revealed it was the umpire's call whether it was hitting his leg stump.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Matt Henry took 3-37 and claimed player of the match honours as the Black Caps beat India in the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Henry then had KL Rahul caught behind off the first ball of his second over, and India were 5-3.

That became 24-4 after 10 overs when Dinesh Karthik became Henry's third victim – he finished with 3-37 and the player of the match award – then 92-6 after 30.3 overs once Mitchell Santner struck twice.

With 148 needed off 117 balls, the Black Caps were in the box seat, with one partnership to break before they were into India's bowlers.

But that ended up being a 116-run stand between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja that only ended when Jadeja was caught in the deep off Boult and had to depart for 77 off 59 with 13 balls remaining and 32 still required.

The final nail in the coffin came four balls later when a direct hit from Martin Guptill ran Dhoni out for 50 off 72.

The last two wickets then went to Lockie Ferguson and Neesham. India were all out for 221 in 49.3 overs and the Black Caps won by 18 runs – roughly 30 hours after play had started the previous day.

NZ CRICKET Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra says it's 'surreal' hearing crowds chant his name at the Cricket World Cup in India

Aided by the fact that it was played over two days – July 9 and 10 – it felt like a true epic.

No-one knew it would be bettered in such stunning fashion by the final four days later, where England beat the Black Caps on boundary countback, after a tie at the end of 50 overs and a tied Super Over.

With the way the final unfolded, New Zealand fans were left heartbroken.

The semifinal has been remembered more by Indian fans for the wrong reasons than by Kiwi fans for the right ones, even though it was just their second win in eight matches at that stage.

Now they go again. Top-of-the-table India. Fourth-placed New Zealand. A Cricket World Cup semifinal.

Will the result be the same in Mumbai as it was in Manchester?

At Old Trafford, Manchester: Black Caps 239-8 (Ross Taylor 74 off 90, Kane Williamson 67 off 95; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-43) beat India 221 all out in 49.3 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 77 off 59, MS Dhoni 50 off 72; Matt Henry 3-37) by 18 runs