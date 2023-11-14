Cricket World Cup: Black Caps hoping to silence India's home fans and 'hear a pin drop'

Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra says it's 'surreal' hearing crowds chant his name at the Cricket World Cup in India

Cricket World Cup semifinal: Black Caps v India; Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; When: Wednesday, 9.30pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

When the Black Caps played India in the semifinals of the last Cricket World Cup, it didn’t feel like they were in Manchester in north-west England.

It felt like they were in the subcontinent, some 7000km south-east – thanks to the loud, proud, predominantly Indian crowd they encountered at Old Trafford.

New Zealand silenced those fans on that occasion, most significantly when they reduced India to 5-3 with the ball, then when they won by 18 runs to advance to the decider.

On Wednesday, the Black Caps and India meet again in the semifinals of this year’s World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where a 30,000-strong crowd should be present and all but a handful will be backing the hosts.

Rajanish Kakade/AP Indian fans have watched their side win nine from nine so far at their home Cricket World Cup.

Indian fans have had plenty to celebrate over the past five weeks, with their side winning nine from nine to move within two wins of a second World Cup title, to go with the one won at home in 2011.

Their World Cup winning streak on home soil stands at 13 matches across both tournaments and they have lost just one of the 17 home World Cup matches they have played this century.

If the Black Caps are to add a second defeat, they will need to dampen the Indian supporters’ enthusiasm early – and often.

As all-rounder Mitchell Santner put it the morning before the match: “Hopefully we can hear a pin drop and a bit of silence – then we’re obviously doing alright”.

So far at the World Cup, India have only lost their third wicket before reaching 100 runs on two occasions – in their opening match, when Australia had them 5-3 for the second World Cup match in a row, only to lose by six wickets; and against England, when they were 40-3 in what turned out to be a 100-run win.

Runs are expected to be plentiful in Mumbai, where the teams batting first have won three of the four World Cup matches so far, with Australia’s comeback from 91-7 thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan the lone exception.

The captain that wins the toss is likely to bat, but whether the Black Caps find themselves bowling right away or in the evening with some runs on the board, they are almost certainly going to have to strike early.

“We'll have a look at the pitch and see what happens, but we know how destructive their top six, top seven are,” Santner said of India.

“It seems like the only way you can kind of slow these guys down is taking wickets up front, so that's obviously a big part of it.”

Santner has been the Black Caps’ leading wicket-taker in India, with his 16 scalps putting him one away from claiming the record for the most by a New Zealand spinner at a World Cup, held by Daniel Vettori, who took 16 in the West Indies in 2007.

Four years ago in Manchester, Trent Boult and Matt Henry did the damage with the new ball on the second morning of a match that spanned two days because of persistent rain on the first afternoon.

Santner came on in the 21st over with India 70-4 on that occasion and bowled 11 dot balls before claiming the fifth wicket, that of Rishabh Pant. The sixth, that of Hardik Pandya, came after another 22 balls where he only conceded five runs. The left-armer finished with figures of 2-25 from his 10 overs.

"It was pretty surreal," Santner said of that semifinal win, which followed the Black Caps’ first at that stage at home four years earlier. "Obviously the start we had was unbelievable and it did silence the crowd a bit.

“I remember being out at deep point off Lockie [Ferguson] and they were still in the game and [MS Dhoni] cut one over me for six and that was ridiculous.

“[The fans] were like ‘These guys are going to win this' and then obviously the run-out [of Dhoni by a direct hit from Martin Guptill] changed things and we silenced them again.”

The crowd is set to be even louder and more parochial on Wednesday, but that will only make any silence more impressive.