From format to betting favourites: Everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup

After the completion of the qualifiers to decide the final four places, the T20 World Cup proper finally gets under way this weekend, when cricket powers Australia and South Africa meet in Abu Dhabi.

To say the road to Saturday night’s tournament opener has been difficult would be a Burj Khalifa-sized understatement.

PANKAJ NANGIA/Photosport Kane Williamson and the Black Caps are in Group 2 and kick off their Super 12 campaign against Pakistan on October 27.

The UAE and Oman were only chosen as co-hosts four months ago, when it became clear that Covid-ravaged India would not be able to safely stage the global showpiece.

And that was after original hosts Australia bailed when the pandemic forced organisers to delay the 2020 edition for 12 months.

So how does the tournament work, where will the matches be played, and what are the Black Caps’ chances of lifting the trophy at Dubai International Stadium on November 15?

Stuff answers all those questions and more in a handy guide to the shortest format’s premier event.

What’s the competition format?

This year’s competition is split into two rounds. The first saw Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Scotland and one other team (to be determined on Saturday NZT) qualify for the second stage after finishing in the top two places in their respective four-team groups.

The second round, known as the Super 12, sees the world’s eight top-ranked T20 sides enter the fray and is again divided into two groups.

Group 1 features England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Black Caps are in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

Each team will play the other five in their group once, with the top two from both sections going through to the semifinals on November 11 and November 12 (NZT).

The final will be held in Dubai on November 15.

What is the Black Caps’ schedule?

New Zealand open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Sharjah on October 27, before taking on India in Dubai on November 1. They then meet newcomers Scotland at the same venue on November 3, returning to Sharjah two days later for a clash with Namibia.

Gary Stead’s men complete their Super 12 fixtures against Afghanistan on November 7 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pankaj Nangia/Photosport Black Caps batter Martin Guptill looked in fine touch when he made 41 off 20 in a warm-up defeat to England in Abu Dhabi.

How does the points system work?

Teams get two points for a win, one for a draw, a no result or an abandonment, and zero for a loss.

Should two or more teams finish on the same points, the deadlock will be broken first by number of wins, then net run rate. If that still doesn’t separate them, their head-to-head result comes into play, followed by their seeding.

If a match is tied, a Super Over will decide the outcome. If that is also tied, then the two teams will keep playing Super Overs until a winner is found. So Kiwi cricket fans needn’t worry about boundary countbacks this time.

If weather or time constraints prevent a Super Over from taking place, the match will be declared a tie.

Will DRS be available?

Yes. For the first time in the tournament’s 14-year history, each team will be get a maximum of two reviews per innings.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Black Caps don’t need to worry about boundary countbacks – Super Overs will be played until a clear winner is found.

Are there any reserve days in the event of bad weather?

Only for the semifinals and final. If group stage matches are rained off, each team will be awarded a point.

In shortened games, a minimum of five overs will have to be bowled in each innings for the result to be decided by the DLS method. For the semifinals and the decider, that increases to 10 overs.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images The West Indies celebrate their dramatic four-wicket victory over England to clinch the T20 World Cup in Kolkata in 2016.

Who are the current holders?

West Indies are the defending champions after capturing their second T20 world title with a dramatic four-wicket win over England in Kolkata.

Needing an improbable 19 off the last over, Carlos Brathwaite smacked four consecutive sixes off the bowling of New Zealand-born allrounder Ben Stokes to trigger wild celebrations among his team-mates at Eden Gardens.

Braithwaite won’t get the chance to repeat his heroics from 5½ years ago though, having been left out of their 15-man squad.

Since the inaugural tournament in 2007 won by India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have also tasted glory.

Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images Virat Kohli’s India are warm favourites with the TAB and beat top-ranked England 3-2 in a five-match T20 series in March.

Who are the betting favourites?

Despite sitting one spot below England in the world rankings, India are warm favourites at the TAB to lift the trophy, paying $3.

ODI champions England are second at $4.50, with New Zealand – holders of the World Test Championship Mace – third and paying $7.

Australia and defending champions West Indies are both priced at $7.50, while Pakistan ($8), South Africa ($13), Bangladesh ($51) and Sri Lanka ($51) the best of the rest.

Fancy backing a long shot? Debutants Scotland are a snip at 101-1.

How much will the winners pocket?

A decent wedge. The champions take home US$1.6 million (NZ$2.24 million), the runners-up get US$800,000 (NZ$1.1 million) and the semifinalists will earn US$400,000 (NZ$559,000) apiece.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Bangladesh supporters make their voices heard during their shock defeat to Scotland at the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat.

Where will the matches be played and are fans allowed?

Spectators are allowed to attend matches, but the stadiums will be operating at a reduced capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three UAE venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will be up to 70 per cent full, while in Oman 3000 fans were allowed into the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat for first-round matches.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Glenn Maxwell has rediscovered some of his best form and always gives Australia a shot in the unpredictable T20 format.

Who are the players to watch?

All eyes will be on Indian superstar Virat Kohli, who is relinquishing the captaincy after the tournament. At his best, Kohli is a destructive batter capable of turning a game in an instant. He will be desperate to lead his country to glory after losing the World Test Championship final to New Zealand.

From a Black Caps perspective, tweaker Ish Sodhi will be crucial to their hopes of going deep into the tournament on the spin-friendly surfaces in the UAE and Oman.

And for batting fireworks, look no further than the ‘Big Show’ himself, Glenn Maxwell. The explosive all-rounder rediscovered his best form in the IPL and always gives Australia a chance in this unpredictable format.

The week ahead (NZ time)

Saturday: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi, 11pm

Sunday: England v West Indies, Dubai, 3am; Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 11pm

Monday: India v Pakistan, Dubai, 3am

Tuesday: Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah, 3am, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 11pm

Wednesday: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah; 3am, England v Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi, 11pm

Thursday: Scotland v Namibia, Abu Dhabi, 3am; Australia v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 11pm

Friday: West Indies v Bangladesh, Sharjah, 11pm

Saturday: Afghanistan v Pakistan, Dubai, 3am; South Africa v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 11pm

Sunday: Australia v England, Dubai, 3am

