Scotland's Mark Watt baffles Windies batters in shock Twenty20 World Cup win

Spinner Mark Watt took three wickets bowling well behind the crease in his side's World Cup upset win over the Windies.

Scotland’s Mark Watt has given a new meaning to the ‘back of a length’ delivery.

The left-arm spinner took three wickets by bowling a couple of metres back from the crease line as his side stunned the West Indies in their Twenty20 World Cup qualifying game in Hobart on Monday.

Watt deceived Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith with deliveries bowled from well behind the stumps as he took 3-12 in his four overs. Chasing 161 for victory, the two-time T20 World Cup winners were dismissed for 118 and now have their work cut out to get out of their qualifying group to contest the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Watt also grabbed the attention with his ‘calm down’ celebrations and a piece of paper he read during his bowling stints, which is understood to outline his plans for each batter.

Screenshot/Stuff Scotland spinner Mark Watt celebrates one of his three wickets against the West Indies at the Twenty20 World Cup in Hobart.

The 26-year-old later took to Twitter to joke that it had a simple message: ‘Don’t bowl slot’ – the length in which batters look to hit for six.

Watt has fashioned an outstanding T20 international record, capturing 60 wickets at an average of 20.75 while conceding just 6.99 runs per over.

Scotland next meet Ireland – who were beaten by Zimbabwe on Monday night – on Wednesday.

There was less joy for the Black Caps on Monday as they slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in a warm-up game versus South Africa.

New Zealand play their final warm-up game against India on Wednesday before opening the tournament against hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday night, in a repeat of the final from last year.