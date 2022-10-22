Previewing which sides can win the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia

Aaron Finch of Australia lifts the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy with his team-mates in Dubai last November.

ANALYSIS: The two sides left contesting last year’s final will meet again to start this year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Australia face New Zealand at the SCG on Saturday night (8pm NZT), with the hosts expected to claim victory and to also defend their title.

Trying to knock them off their perch are 11 other teams, ranging from the highly-fancied England and India to rank underdogs the Netherlands and Zimbabwe, who sealed places in the Super 12s via the first round group matches this week.

Let’s break down how they all could flourish – and how they may flop – over the next month.

GROUP ONE

NEW ZEALAND

Why they can win: Have a vastly experienced core, with a recent history of going deep in World Cups. Trent Boult will test all batters while Devon Conway keeps scoring runs and will want to make up for his self-inflicted injury that caused him to miss last year’s final. Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell (when fit) provide power hitting.

What might stop them: Beyond Boult, the bowling can lack penetration, while there will always be worries over the fitness of speedsters Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne. Kane Williamson isn’t yet back to near his best.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Kane Williamson batted superbly for New Zealand in last year’s final against Australia.

Key player: Williamson must score quickly and regularly. If he does, the Black Caps are a legitimate proposition.

Likely finish: Knocked out in the Super 12 group stage.

AUSTRALIA

Why they can win: Playing on their own pitches in front of noisy home crowds gives them an obvious advantage. Their pace bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins is the best in the tournament, complemented by a quality leggie. Tim David and Glenn Maxwell give devastating power-hitting to their middle order while the late introduction of Cameron Green could prove hugely beneficial.

What might stop them: Captain Aaron Finch’s struggles with the bat – which have led to the hosts being unsure what their top-order batting line-up is. They’ve never fully settled on a 1st XI pre-tournament and have shown patchy form against the elite sides since winning the Cup last year.

Key player: David Warner. The veteran opening bat was a big factor in Australia’s triumph in the UAE and has extra responsibility now, given Finch’s troubles.

Likely finish: Winners.

ENGLAND

Why they can win: Will put intense pressure on opposing bowlers from the outset through Jos Buttler and Alex Hales and then will continue via Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes and talented newcomer Harry Brook. Have a crafty bowling lineup and a pace spearhead in Mark Wood.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Opening batter Jos Buttler will be a key performer for England.

What might stop them: Will miss the injured trio of Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Reece Topley – the latter ruled out just days before the tournament begins – while Stokes may be batting too high in the order. Some questions over the quality of their seamers and their ability to chase with the bat.

Key player: Allrounder Moeen Ali is capable of finishing off England’s batting innings with rapid scoring and also provides a quality spin option.

Likely finish: Runners-up.

AFGHANISTAN

Why they can win: An outstanding spin bowling line-up, headed by probably the world’s leading T20 exponent with the ball, Rashid Khan, and backed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while Naveen-ul-Haq is an emerging seamer.

What might stop them: Australian conditions may limit the impact of spin – despite Rashid’s BBL success – while they often struggle to compile winning totals batting first.

Key player: Rashid is capable of keeping them in all games – if he doesn’t take a pile of wickets, teams will still be incredibly cautious against his leggies and bag of tricks.

Likely finish: Knocked out in the Super 12 group stage.

1 NEWS He's used to serving up the heat in the game's shortest format, but can Black Caps quick Tim Southee handle the pressure?

SRI LANKA

Why they can win: Will have their tails up after getting through qualifying, recovering from a huge scare when defeated by Namibia. Wanindu Hasaranga is a brilliant spinner, backed up by offie Maheesh Theekshana.

What might stop them: They score neither heavily nor quickly – Kusal Mendis bailed them out against the Netherlands, but there’s no one of the quality or potency of de Silva, Jayasuriya, Jayawardene or Sangakarra in this side.

Key player: Hasaranga has 78 T20I wickets at a staggering 14.23 with an economy-rate of just 6.62. No one will want to face him.

Likely finish: Knocked out in the Super 12 group stage.

IRELAND

Why they can win: Riding a high after a stirling comeback win over Scotland and then dominating two-time champions the West Indies. Every top T20 side needs a high-class left arm quick and Ireland have one in Josh Little while Harry Tector adds class to the middle order behind a now confident top three.

What might stop them: It's one thing to beat a disinterested, unorganised Windies; it's much harder to get past Australia, England and New Zealand and this side is still short on the necessary class to threaten the heavyweights for a semifinal spot.

Key player: If Little can make breakthroughs with the new ball, he'll immediately inspire the underdogs.

Likely finish: Knocked out in the Super 12 group stage.

GROUP TWO

INDIA

Why they can win: Should score a heap of runs through Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, before Rishabh Pant hits out near the death. Spin talent galore with the ball.

What might stop them: Losing your best bowler – Jasprit Bumrah – to injury is always a setback and their seam attack can concede plenty. They failed to make the Asia Cup final while still battling to decide on a best XI and, as always, will face massive pressure from back home to win a major title.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli give India plenty of quality.

Key player: Without the added responsibility of the captaincy, Kohli could flourish and re-establish his claim to greatness.

Likely finish: Beaten semifinalists.

SOUTH AFRICA

Why they can win: Conditions should suit – they have a ton of potential match-winners in the pace bowling department (Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen) and two top-quality spinners (Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi).

What might stop them: They often don’t bat well when chasing and skipper Temba Bavuma has been injured and out of form, leaving a massive selection problem.

Key player: David Miller is a veteran middle-order bat who could help the Proteas amass big scores with his ability to rack up boundaries at the death.

Likely finish: Knocked out in the Super 12 group stage.

PAKISTAN

Why they can win: Virtually guaranteed to make runs at the top of the order through openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam and to take wickets with the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Harris Rauf.

What might stop them: The pressure will be on the middle-order to score rapidly, with little time to adjust, and they appear short on a genuine world-class spin department.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan is a prolific runscorer.

Key player: Haider Ali – the 22-year-old has already played 31 T20Is but averages less than 20, but showed glimpses in the tri-series final win over New Zealand that he could give late punch to the batting.

Likely finish: Beaten semifinalists.

BANGLADESH

Why they can win: Well, they’re at the tournament and guaranteed to play.

What might stop them: Have always been off the pace in New Zealand conditions and will find Australia an even tougher place to play. Don’t have enough bowling quality and don’t score quickly or heavily enough.

Key player: Litton Das has strokemaking ability and could give then some surprise impetus to inspire the others.

Likely finish: Knocked out in the Super 12 group stage.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Bangladesh will need plenty of runs from Litton Das.

NETHERLANDS

Why they can win: Must have drawn confidence from their qualifying wins over the UAE and Namibia and pushing Sri Lanka close enough to nab second spot and a place in the Super 12. Have had a strong build-up year and contain a tricky combination of bowlers.

What might stop them: Lack the quality with the bat to hang with the big boys – Kiwi opener Max O’Dowd has to shoulder too much of the burden.

Key player: Bas de Leede is emerging as a quality all-rounder.

Likely finish: Knocked out in the Super 12 group stage.

ZIMBABWE

Why they can win: They still have time to clone 10 Sikandar Razas before they start group play in the Super 12s.

What might stop them: They only have one Raza, who averaged 63 with the bat at a strike-rate of 174.35, while taking five wickets with an economy rate of 5.54 to get them out of their qualifying group while the Windies booked a flight home. Possess some handy seamers but lack consistency.

Key player: Raza.

Likely finish: Knocked out in the Super 12 group stage.