Take Five: The big talking points for the Black Caps at the Twenty20 World Cup

Head coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson aim to lead the Black Caps to another World Cup final.

Ian Anderson is the chief cricket writer for Stuff

OPINION: If it’s a world championship event, then the Black Caps have to be title contenders.

The New Zealand side has contested the previous three ICC finals, winning one – the inaugural world test championship – and finishing runners-up at last year’s Twenty20 World Cup and the 2019 ODI tournament.

Standards slumped for the Black Caps in the test arena this year, hinting that the golden era is fading, so let’s look at the big talking points ahead of the opening game of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Sydney on Saturday night (8pm start NZT).

1. What will Kane Williamson’s impact be?

No-one matters as much to New Zealand – or has more expected from him – than the captain heading into this tournament.

After a quiet World Cup last year in the UAE, Williamson played a stunning innings in the final against Australia which was deserving of victory, but the trans-Tasman rivals responded with a dominant run-chase.

But soon after, Williamson was forced out for four months with an elbow injury and hasn’t got anywhere near his prime form since in any format.

1 NEWS He's used to serving up the heat in the game's shortest format, but can Black Caps quick Tim Southee handle the pressure?

Devon Conway should provide solidity opening as Finn Allen is allowed to play his high-variance game, but Williamson will still be needed to score prolifically and quickly to get a side which has stuttered through 2022 running smoothly.

His tactical acumen when the Black Caps are in the field will also come under the spotlight.

2. Finn Allen at the top of the order: boom or bust?

Gary Stead made up his mind before the tri-series in Christchurch that the 23-year-old would replace Martin Guptill, New Zealand’s most prolific T20 runscorer in history, as opener for the World Cup.

We saw in the games against Pakistan and Bangladesh what to expect from the right-hander – explosive hitting ability that can swing a game in a couple of overs.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Finn Allen hits out for New Zealand during the final of the T20 tri-series against Pakistan at Hagley Oval.

But while Allen has a strike-rate of 161.72 in his brief T20I career, he also has 12 scores under 20 in 18 innings.

His technique will be severely tested in the opening encounter by the home team’s trio of quicks – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

3. Who will bowl spin against Australia?

Did Ish Sodhi’s thumping in the tri-series final cost him his place in the 1st XI?

The leg-spinner has been a T20 regular for the Black Caps over the past four years and played all five games in the series.

But he conceded 58 runs off his four overs in the defeat in the final and ended the series with just four wickets at an average of 44 with a worrying economy rate of 9.60.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Michael Bracewell impressed with the ball for the Black Caps in the tri-series.

Leg-spinners are invaluable in T20Is but Sodhi is battling for a spot in the side with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and off-spinner Michael Bracewell.

The latter is still raw as an international spinner but excelled against Pakistan and Bangladesh, also playing all five games. He captured eight wickets at 10.50 while conceding just 4.94 runs per over.

Bracewell’s boundary-hitting ability with the bat will also be taken in to consideration, along with Australia’s batting order featuring mostly right-handers – even allowing for Sodhi bowling a lot of googlies in T20s.

4. Is this a good time to strike Australia?

The tournament hosts are the defending champions and are the bookmakers’ pick to repeat.

Yet they’re far from overwhelming favourites as they’ve produced a string of mixed performances in the format since last year’s triumph.

They’ve constantly juggled their XI throughout the year, endeavouring to find the best combination and few cricket experts could say with absolute certainty how they’ll line up at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday night.

Their fifth (and sixth) bowling options are exploitable and while skipper Aaron Finch finally found some form in a warm-up game against India this week, his white-ball woes in recent months have placed pressure on the champions’ leader.

Mahesh Kumar A/AP Glenn Maxwell is one of Australia’s key men.

5. How can the Black Caps make the semifinals again?

Weather may also be a factor In Saturday’s opener.

Showers, rain and the chance of a thunderstorm are all in play for the SCG, increasing the chance of a rain-shortened game or even an abandonment.

A share of the points wouldn’t be sneezed at by the Black Caps as they chase a top-two spot in a pool also including second favourites – and the popular pick of many – England, Afghanistan and the two qualifying sides yet to be determined.

New Zealand made the last four last year by upsetting India and taking care of the lower-ranked sides.

The November 1 game against the team they defeated in last year’s semifinals should give us a clearer picture of which teams get through from Group One.