Josh Inglis suffers freak golf injury ahead of T20 World Cup opener v Black Caps

Josh Inglis is part of Australia’s squad for their T20 World Cup opener against the Black Caps in Sydney on Saturday night.

Australia may be forced to call in a replacement player ahead of their opening T20 World Cup match on Saturday after back-up wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was taken to hospital following a bizarre accident that drew blood on a Sydney golf course on Wednesday.

Three days out from Australia’s opening World Cup pool match against New Zealand at the SCG, players were given Wednesday morning off to relax before the team’s most important training session of the week on Thursday.

Inglis and a number of other Australian players, including David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, as well as coach Andrew McDonald, decided to play a round of golf at New South Wales Golf Club in La Perouse.

But the relaxing morning did not go to plan as Inglis suffered a hand injury after a golf club snapped while in his grip.

Inglis’s club broke while he was trying to hit the ball down the fairway and sliced his hand, which drew plenty of blood.

It is understood Inglis was playing with older clubs and had played at least nine holes before the unfortunate mishap.

The injury left the 27-year-old in discomfort. He was unable to finish the round.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Inglis had been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Josh Inglis has suffered a cut to his right hand after a club snapped in his hand while playing golf,” read a CA statement. “He is being assessed. No further information is known at this stage.”

Although Matthew Wade is the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper and will take the gloves on Saturday evening at the SCG, Inglis’s latest injury is a headache for selectors given teams are only allowed 15 players in each squad.

If Inglis is ruled out, selectors are likely to bring in a replacement wicketkeeper given the risk associated with only having one specialist gloveman.

Ben McDermott could come into the mix, while Alex Carey is also another option.

Remarkably, Inglis isn’t the first cricketer involved in the T20 World Cup to be injured on the golf course this month.

England batsman Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the entire tournament after breaking his leg following an incident where he slipped while approaching a tee box during a round of golf.

Meanwhile, it was a productive day on the course for Warner, who was leading the Wednesday competition late in the day with 42 stableford points.

Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood and McDonald had 34 points, while Cameron Green didn’t have his best day, netting 25 points.