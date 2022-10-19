Black Caps have final T20 World Cup warm-up match versus India rained off

Devon Conway didn’t play against South Africa on Monday, before New Zealand’s final warm-up game was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Brisbane on Wednesday.

New Zealand has to go into their Twenty20 World Cup opener against Australia on the back of a nine-wicket defeat.

The final scheduled warm-up game for the Black Caps against India in Brisbane was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Wednesday night due to heavy rain.

Kane Williamson’s side was hoping to deliver a better showing than their thumping at the hands of South Africa in a ‘friendly’ game on Monday.

Instead, that proved to be their last match before opening the tournament on Saturday night at the SCG versus the hosts and defending champions.

READ MORE:

* Players free to boycott T20 World Cup sponsorship engagements

* 'It still hasn't sunk in': UAE spinner claims historic T20 World Cup hat-trick

* Mitchell Starc's ingenious solution to end the 'Mankad' runout stigma

* Steve Smith set to miss Australia's T20 World Cup opener against Black Caps



Australia were dealt a blow on Wednesday when wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis suffered a freak accident while playing golf that could yet rule him out of the tournament.

The first game of the Cup could also be influenced by the weather – showers are forecasted for Saturday night in Sydney, along with the chance of thunderstorms.

The Black Caps have been drawn in Group One with Australia, England, Afghanistan and two teams from the qualifying rounds which finish on Friday.