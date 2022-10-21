Repeat of 2021 final as Black Caps play Australia in T20 World Cup opener

Twenty20 World Cup: Black Caps v Australia. Where: Sydney Cricket Ground. When: Saturday 8pm (NZ time). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 3 and SENZ radio, live updates on Stuff

Devon Conway’s last Twenty20 World Cup ended in dual frustration.

The Black Caps batter was livid with himself for getting out as New Zealand chased victory in last year’s semifinal against England in Abu Dhabi.

Conway had made 46 from 38 balls and had combined in a salvaging third-wicket partnership with Daryl Mitchell worth 82 before being stumped by Jos Buttler off Liam Livingstone’s bowling.

The left-hander punched his bat in annoyance and discovered three days later that he’d broken a bone in his hand which ruled him out of the final against Australia – a spot clinched by Mitchell with assistance from Jimmy Neesham after Conway’s dismissal.

“I was devastated ... The toughest part was to explain to Gary Stead and Kane Williamson and the rest of the team that, unfortunately, through a moment of silliness I'd broken my hand,” Conway said later.

“Unfortunately that's going to be a regret that I'll have to live with for a long time.”

That may only be a year.

The 2022 T20 World Cup starts on Saturday with a game between last year’s winners Australia and beaten finalists New Zealand.

While Conway batted at No 4 in that ultimately ill-fated semi for him, he’ll open the batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground in partnership with Finn Allen – and with huge expectations of the 31-year-old.

Conway averages a staggering 52.27 in the shortest format internationally – and at a fine strike-rate of 134.23.

He’s become a key player and his consistency – this year he’s had scores of 43 (from 29 balls), 42 (34), 21 (17), 36 (35), 70no (51), 49no (46), 64 (40) and 14 (17) – should form the rock-solid basis of New Zealand’s title challenge.

His ability to bat for the first half of the innings while still keeping the run-rate healthy is primed to give Allen free rein to seek the boundary from as many deliveries as possible.

Ironically, NZ’s opponents on Saturday night have already had a bizarre hand injury disrupt their campaign. Back-up wicketkeeper and batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the squad and replaced by allrounder Cameron Green after he cut his right hand when a golf club snapped while playing on a day off on Wednesday.

That leaves opener David Warner as the hosts’ back-up keeper should Matthew Wade get injured during a game, but many critics felt Green should have been in the initial squad and he could easily usurp Marcus Stoinis in the first-choice XI.

Australia comfortably saw off the Black Caps in last year’s final, despite stellar displays from Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

Since then, NZ have made a change at the top of the order with Allen replacing Martin Guptill, while Michael Bracewell has put pressure on for his inclusion as a spin bowler and hard-hitting batter at the death.

Emily Barker/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell is likely to miss New Zealand’s World Cup opener against Australia as he recovers from a broken finger.

The visitors seem certain to be without Mitchell, who broke a bone in the little finger on his right hand before the recent tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh in Christchurch, with NZ’s second group game against Afghanistan in Melbourne on Wednesday his target for a return to action.

Williamson and opposing skipper Aaron Finch will both likely be anxious at the toss and looking at the skies and weather report, with a 90% chance of rain forecasted along with possible severe thunderstorms.

The toss winner seems certain to opt to bat second with the likelihood of the DLS coming into play.

Williamson also said on Friday the make-up of the Black Caps XI is likely to change if it appears likely that the weather will produce a shortened game, while they were also waiting to have a look at the pitch before determining selection.

Saturday’s two combatants had Sri Lanka join their Super12 group on Thursday after topping Group A qualifying, with one further side to join that three and England and Afghanistan when the Group B qualifiers conclude around midnight Friday.

Possible XIs:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

TAB odds: New Zealand $2.60 Australia $1.45.