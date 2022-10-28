Zimbabwe shock Pakistan at T20 World Cup with thrilling one-run victory

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in Perth to all but end their T20 World Cup hopes.

Mohammad Nawaz's redemption hopes have ended in more heartbreak as Zimbabwe secured a pulsating one-run upset win over Pakistan in yet another final-ball thriller at the T20 World Cup.

In reply to Zimbabwe's 130-8 on Thursday night, Pakistan's run chase was a topsy-turvy affair, but they were on track for victory after getting the equation down to four runs required off the final four balls.

Nawaz, whose horror final over against India cost his team victory at the MCG, this time looked set to be the match winner in Perth after moving to 22.

But when he was caught at mid-off on the penultimate ball of the innings, it left Pakistan needing three off the final delivery.

Shaheen Afridi, facing the final delivery from Brad Evans, bunted the ball down the ground in what under normal circumstances would only end up being a single.

But with Pakistan needing two to send it to a Super Over, Afridi tried to scramble back for the second.

Zimbabwe fans would have had their hearts in their mouths when wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva fumbled the incoming throw.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Pakistan batter Shadab Khan dives into the crease to avoid a run-out during their loss to Zimbabwe.

But when Chakabva recovered from the juggle and whipped off the bails, it sparked wild celebrations among Zimbabwe's players.

“I'm just happy that I managed to gather it in the end," Chakabva said.

“It did skid a little bit, and coming at pace like that I had to try to watch it. Fortunately, it stuck in the end.

“I can't even describe the feeling (when the bails came off). I was more theatrical than I've ever been. It's such a massive win for us, and it means so much to the boys.

“The people back home have been superb. The whole nation has been behind us. We've already seen some videos from back home, in every place people celebrating. We can see what it means to them.”

Zimbabwe, whose opening match against South Africa was abandoned due to rain, are now in the running to progress after producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

The result all but ended Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semifinals.

“To be honest it's hard,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said of the back-to-back losses.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Zimbabwe's Luke Jongwe and Bradley Evans celebrate their thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in Perth.

“We will sit and discuss the mistakes and come back strongly.”

Pakistan were struggling at 36-3 in the eighth over after Azam (four), Iftikhar Ahmed (five) and Mohammad Rizwan (14) all fell cheaply.

Pakistan recovered from that stumble to move to 3-88, but two wickets in as many balls to spinner Sikandar Raza (3-25) thrust Zimbabwe back into the contest.

When Shan Masood (44 off 38 balls) was stumped a short time later, Pakistan were 94-6, needing 37 off 29 balls.

Nawaz's knock looked set to be enough to get his team over the line, but his late dismissal proved to be the turning point.

Earlier, Pakistan had sparked a collapse of 4-0 to restrict Zimbabwe to 130-8.

Sean Williams (31 off 28 balls), Regis Chakabva (0), Sikandar Raza (9), and Luke Jongwe (0) all fell during a disastrous six-ball stretch as Zimbabwe slumped to 7-95.

In Thursday’s other games, Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 62 to help India to a comfortable 56-run win over the Netherlands in Sydney.

Rick Rycroft/AP South Africa's Rilee Rossouw raises his bat after completing his century against Bangladesh in Sydney.

Batting first, India posted an imposing 179-2 from their 20 overs, before restricting the Dutch to 123-9.

Rilee Rossouw scored the first century of this year’s tournament as South Africa hammered Bangladesh by a mammoth 104 runs in Sydney.

Rossouw smashed 109 from just 56 balls, including eight sixes and seven fours, as the Proteas posted 205-5. His second-wicket partnership of 163 with Quinton de Kock is the highest stand in the tournament’s history.

Bangladesh never got close to chasing that total down as they were bowled out for just 101 in 16.3 overs.

AT A GLANCE

Highest scores at the T20 World Cup:

123 – Brendon McCullum, New Zealand v Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2012

117 – Chris Gayle, West Indies v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2007

116* – Alex Hales, England v Sri Lanka, Chattogram, 2014

111* – Ahmed Shehzad, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2014

109 – Rilee Roussow, South Africa v Bangladesh, Sydney, 2022

103* – Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh v Oman, Dharamsala, 2016

101* – Jos Buttler, England v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2021

101 – Suresh Raina, India v South Africa, Gros Islet, 2010

*denotes not out