South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup after stunning loss to Netherlands

South Africa are dumped out of the T20 World Cup in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands.

At Adelaide Oval: Netherlands 158-4 (Ackermann 41*, Myburgh 37, Cooper 35, Maharaj 2-27) beat South Africa 145-8 (Rossouw 25, Glover 3-9, Klaassen 2-20, de Leede 2-25) by 13 runs.

South Africa have been dumped out of the T20 World Cup in stunning fashion after a shock 13-run loss to the Netherlands in Adelaide.

The in-form Proteas had been expected to overcome the cricketing minnows without too much trouble in their final Group 2 game to set up a mouthwatering semifinal against the Black Caps in Sydney on Wednesday.

But they were thoroughly outplayed by an impressive Dutch side at Adelaide Oval as they failed to chase down a competitive 158-4, stumbling to 145-8 from their 20 overs.

It is the Netherlands’ first win over South Africa in any format, and means that Pakistan and Bangladesh now have a chance to steal an unlikely semifinal spot when they meet at the same venue later on Sunday.

The winner of that match will almost certainly play Group 1 winners New Zealand in the last four, unless India are upset by Zimbabwe in the final fixture of the day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Netherlands duo Scott Edwards and Brandon Glover celebrate the wicket of Wayne Parnell at Adelaide Oval.

India have now qualified for the semifinals following South Africa’s loss, but there’s still a small chance they could slip to second in Group 2 should they lose to Zimbabwe and Pakistan beat Bangladesh.

The winners of Group 1 will face England in Adelaide on Thursday, after they secured their spot in the semifinals with a nervy win over Sri Lanka to oust hosts Australia.

On Sunday, South Africa's top-order batters failed to fire and the Proteas were 90-4 in the 13th over. With six overs remaining, they still needed another 60 runs.

An incredible catch from Johannesburg-born Roelof van der Merwe – who played for the Proteas at the 2009 and 2010 tournaments – then swung the game firmly in the Netherlands’ favour.

At that stage, South Africa only needed 47 off 29 balls. Dangerman David Miller miscued a Brandon Glover delivery high into the sky, but the ball seemed destined to land safely in the field. Yet somehow Van der Merwe made up about 20 yards to pull off stunning diving catch over his shoulder.

From there, South Africa imploded, with Wayne Parnell going for a duck and a hobbling Keshav Maharaj –who was visibly struggling with a left leg injury – managing just 13 runs off 12 balls as the run rate crept up.

Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada required 26 runs from the final over but fell short.

Earlier, South-African born Colin Ackermann (41 not out from 26 balls) top-scored for the Netherlands, as they posted a challenging – but chaseable – target.

James Elsby/AP An injured Keshav Maharaj hobbled between the wickets as South Africa struggled to chase down 158.

Stephan Myburgh (37 from 30 balls) and Max O’Dowd (29 from 31) put on a 58-run opening partnership while Australian-born Tom Cooper, whose mother was born in Dutch New Guinea, struck two sixes in making 35 from 19 deliveries.

South African paceman Anrich Nortje continued his strong tournament, taking 1-10 from four overs, and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 2-27.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said the result was a “hard one to swallow” as the game’s perennial underachievers bowed out of another white ball tournament in embarrassing fashion.

“It is really disappointing. I think we played well up until this game to get to this point in the tournament.

“We had a lot of confidence and belief in ourselves to get to the finals but unfortunately for us we couldn’t do it when it really mattered.”

His Netherlands counterpart Scott Edwards was “lost for words” and said it would take a “bit of time” to come to terms with the historic win.

“We’re sort of used to those conditions in the Netherlands, so we were pretty happy getting around that 160-run mark and had confidence in our bowlers,” Edwards said.

“It’s another experience, another big upset from the Netherlands at a World Cup. I'm just stoked for the boys, the team and the supporters back home.”

New Zealand topped Group 1 on net-run-rate and will play the second-place team from Group 2 at the SCG in the first semifinal Wednesday.

England finished second and will play the winners of Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal on Thursday.

The final is scheduled for next Sunday, November 13, at the MCG.

- With AP