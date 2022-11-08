Matthew Hayden talks up Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal v Black Caps

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden says they're now the team no one wants to face at the T20 World Cup.

Former Australian batting star Matthew Hayden has challenged the Black Caps, saying no one wants to face Pakistan at the T20 World Cup now.

New Zealand will meet Pakistan in the first semifinal on Wednesday night in Sydney (9pm start NZ time) after Pakistan snuck through their qualifying group following a shock loss by South Africa against the Netherlands.

Hayden is currently a mentor to the Pakistan side and his encouragement to the players came in a post-game video following their win over Bangladesh on Sunday.

“Boys, we are dangerous, just understand and appreciate that.” Hayden addressed the side.

“The moment Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, we become a real threat. There will be no one in this world and this competition that would want to face us right now, not one.

“They thought they got rid of us, but now they are not going to get rid of us.”

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Nurul Hasan of Bangladesh as they qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals.

Pakistan’s chances of making the last four were extremely slim after losing their opening game against India and then being shocked by Zimbabwe. But they recovered to beat the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh.

New Zealand were top qualifiers from Group One, while India finished top of Group Two and will meet England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday night.