How the Black Caps have fared in their ODI World Cup openers

The Black Caps enter the ODI World Cup in India ranked sixth, one place behind fifth-placed England.

Only six teams have lifted the ODI World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1975. The Black Caps begin their quest to become the seventh when they meet reigning champions England in the opening game of the 2023 edition in India on Thursday evening (NZT).

The clash in Ahmedabad is a repeat of the dramatic 2019 final, which Gary Stead's men lost via boundary countback to suffer their second successive defeat in the title decider.

While the stakes won't be as high at Narendra Modi Stadium, the Black Caps will be determined to get off to a strong start as they chase one of the four semifinal spots up for grabs in the 10-team round-robin competition.

Here's how New Zealand have fared in their 12 previous opening fixtures at the ODI World Cup.

Don Morley/Getty Images Captain Glenn Turner struck 171 not out against East Africa in New Zealand's first ODI World Cup game.

1975: Beat East Africa by 181 runs

The Black Caps were given a gentle introduction to tournament cricket at the first World Cup in England, facing an East Africa outfit with players from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first at Edgbaston, New Zealand plundered a mammoth 309-5 from their 60 overs.

Captain Glenn Turner led the way with a swashbuckling 171 not out from 201 deliveries – at the time the highest individual score in an ODI – putting on a 149-run partnership with John Parker (66 from 68).

Their outgunned opponents could only manage 128 in responseas the Black Caps romped to a 181-run victory.

1979: Beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets

Four years later, again in England, the Black Caps opened their campaign versus a Sri Lanka side seeking a first World Cup win.

The Lions were made to wait a little longer to get off the mark as New Zealand eased to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph at Trent Bridge.

After skittling Sri Lanka out for a modest 189, the Kiwis made light work of the run chase, an unbroken stand of 126 between Glenn Turner (83 not out) and Geoff Howarth (63 not out) seeing them home with 74 balls to spare.

Getty Images England fast bowler Bob Willis tormented the New Zealand batters in their 106-run rout at The Oval.

1983: Lost to England by 106 runs

After two thumping opening victories, the Black Caps were on the wrong side of a hiding in their third World Cup appearance.

Up against perennial hosts England, they never came close to chasing down the 323 required despite Martin Crowe's defiant 97 from 118 balls.

In the end, they were bundled out for 216 with an over remaining as Bob Willis (2-9) and Vic Marks (2-39) did the damage to secure an impressive 106-run win at The Oval.

YOUTUBE Martin Crowe's stunning catch helps New Zealand edge past Zimbabwe at the 1987 ODI World Cup.

1987: Beat Zimbabwe by three runs

New Zealand narrowly avoided a major embarrassment against the African minnows in Hyderabad.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl in unbearably humid conditions. Martin Snedden (64 off 96) and Martin Crowe (72 off 88) were the only two batters to fire for Glenn Turner's side, who posted 242-7 from their 50 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe came agonisingly close to an upset thanks to Dave Houghton's astonishing 142 off 137 balls.

Things seemed to be going to script for New Zealand when they reduced the Zimbabweans to 104-7. But Houghton had other ideas, blasting 13 fours and six maximums to get his team within sight of a stunning result.

It wasn't to be, however, as his remarkable stand was brought to an end by a spectacular catch from Crowe with 22 runs needed. It proved too much, the underdogs falling three short.

Getty Images Martin Crowe's sublime century propelled the Black Caps to a famous win over Australia at Eden Park.

1992: Beat Australia by 37 runs

New Zealand got the better of their Anzac rivals and co-hosts in a humdinger of a tournament opener in Auckland.

After winning the toss, the Black Caps sought to put runs on the board only to make a horror start when John Wright was bowled without scoring. They were teetering at 53-3 until skipper Martin Crowe came to the middle and compiled a sublime unbeaten ton.

Ken Rutherford (57 from 71) and a young Chris Cairns (16 off 11) also chipped in to help set Australia a competitive 248-6.

Still, the reigning champions would have fancied their chances of knocking off those runs and looked to be cruising at 103-2 before a spate of wickets tumbled to send Eden Park into raptures.

The visitors lost their last five batters for a paltry 12 runs as the Black Caps chalked up a memorable 37-run victory.

Chris Turvey/Getty Images New Zealand's Nathan Astle hits England's Darren Gough for six on his way to a century in Ahmedabad.

1996: Beat England by 11 runs

In a scenario Kiwi cricket fans will hope to see play out on Thursday, the Black Caps edged England in their World Cup opener in Ahmedabad.

Nathan Astle was the hero of the hour, smashing 101 off 132 balls in a belligerent knock featuring eight fours and two sixes after New Zealand were asked to bat first.

They were able to defend that meagre total of 239-6 as England collapsed from 100-2 to 228-9, 11 runs short of their target.

Dion Nash (3-26) and Gavin Larsen (2-33) were the pick of the bowlers as the Black Caps made England pay for some slack fielding – including dropping match-winner Astle on one.

Mike Hewitt/Allsport Black Caps bowler Gavin Larsen takes the plaudits after snaring a Bangladesh wicket at Chelmsford.

1999: Beat Bangladesh by six wickets

Making their World Cup debut, Bangladesh weren't expected to give New Zealand too many problems. And so it proved as the toothless Tigers were tamed in Chelmsford.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh soon found themselves in a hole at 7-2 after three overs. Enamul Haque top-scored with 19 as the Asian side succumbed to the medium pace of Gavin Larsen (3-19) and Chris Cairns (3-19).

All out for a desperate 116 inside 38 overs, Matt Horne (35 from 86) and Roger Twose (30 off 36) put them out of their misery with 102 balls to spare.

Nick Laham/Getty Images Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming walks off after being removed by Sri Lanka's Pulasthi Gunaratne.

2003: Lost to Sri Lanka by 47 runs

The Black Caps tasted defeat for only the second time in a World Cup opener despite Scott Styris' batting blitz in Bloemfontein.

Skipper Stephen Fleming was left to rue his decision to field first as his Sri Lankan counterpart Sanath Jayasuriya flayed 120 from 125 balls, including a whopping 14 boundaries.

But the Black Caps bowlers fought back well to restrict Sri Lanka to 272-7, having been 192-2 before Jayasuriya was sent packing in the 35th over.

Nevertheless, it was total beyond New Zealand's batters, who could only muster 225 – 141 of which came off the bat of Styris, who struck three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 112.80 in one of the great innings in a lost cause.

Tom Shaw/Getty Images Scott Styris was in belligerent mood against England, blazing an unbeaten 87 in a six-wicket victory.

2007: Beat England by six wickets

After a rocky start, the Black Caps' opening match of the 2007 tournament turned into a Caribbean cruise as England were ruthlessly dispatched in St Lucia.

Scott Styris delivered an outstanding all-round display for the Kiwis, snaring 2-25 as England stumbled to 209-7 before blazing an unbeaten 87 to carry his team over the line alongside Jacob Oram (63 not out) with nine overs left.

New Zealand had looked in real trouble when they slipped to 3-2 and then 19-3 inside the first five overs with top-order batters Lou Vincent and Ross Taylor falling without scoring.

Enter Styris, who came to the crease and swiftly steadied the ship, first with Craig McMillan and later Oram, to ensure their innings didn't end up on the rocks.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Brendon McCullum guides the ball towards the boundary during New Zealand's humiliation of Kenya.

2011: Beat Kenya by 10 wickets

It doesn't get any more one-sided than the Black Caps' 10-wicket humiliation of Kenya in Chennai.

So far out of their depth they ought to have worn armbands, the Kenyans capitulated in the face of some fearsome fast bowling from Hamish Bennett (4-16), Tim Southee (3-13) and Jacob Oram (3-2) as they were skittled for a pitiful 69 inside 24 overs.

Openers Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill then played like they had dinner reservations, needing just eight overs and 37 minutes to complete the job.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Corey Anderson acknowledges the crowd after bringing up his half-century against Sri Lanka in 2015.

2015: Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs

Who could ever forget that glorious summer on home soil, when the Black Caps captured the nation's hearts en route to a first ever World Cup final?

That captivating run under Brendon McCullum's mercurial captaincy began in Christchurch, where the co-hosts put Sri Lanka to the sword in a St Valentine's Day massacre.

The visitors made the bold decision to bowl first, though it soon backfired as McCullum (65 off 49) and Martin Guptill (49 off 62) got the Black Caps off to a rollicking start.

Kane Williamson (57 off 65) kept the scoreboard moving before some late pyrotechnics from Corey Anderson (75 off 46) powered New Zealand to an imposing 331-6.

To their credit, the Sri Lankans gave the unlikely chase a good go, but when Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara fell in quick succession to leave them 129-4, they had too much to do.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Colin Munro and Martin Guptill guided the Black Caps to a 10-wicket demolition of Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

2019: Beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Played 12, won 10, lost two. That's how the Black Caps' record from their opening ODI World Cup matches reads after this demolition of Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

Having reached the final four years earlier, New Zealand were expected to win, but this was a stroll in the Sophia Gardens' sunshine.

Pacemen Matt Henry (3-29) and Lockie Ferguson (3-22) rolled through the timid Sri Lankan batting lineup on a lush green pitch, allowing openers Martin Gutpill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) to swing hard and seal the rout in the 17th over.