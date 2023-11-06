Cricket World Cup: Virat Kohli celebrates birthday with century in big India win

Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday in style as he hit a record-equaling 49th ODI hundred to help India smash South Africa by 243 runs at the Cricket World Cup.

Kohli scored 101 not out off 121 balls – to move level in the all-time ODI ton table with another India batting great Sachin Tendulkar – as he powered his side to 326-5 in 50 overs at Eden Gardens. Kohli added 134 runs off 158 balls for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer who scored 77 off 87.

“I am grateful to God for giving me the chance to play and contribute to the team’s success," Kohli said. "It’s great to get a hundred on my birthday in front of this big crowd at this great venue.”

The day got even better for India. Facing the best bowling attack in the tournament, South Africa crashed to 83 all out in just 27.1 overs, its second-lowest total in ODIs.

Both India and South Africa have already qualified for the semifinals – the top two sides in the points’ table.

India is the only undefeated side in the tournament with eight consecutive wins, and sits atop the table with 16 points.

South Africa has 12 points – six wins in eight games.

The remaining two berths are still up for grabs, as is the order of qualification, which will decide the semifinal matchups. Australia has 10 points, with New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan two points behind.