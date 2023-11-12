Locked in: Black Caps confirm semifinal showdown with India at Cricket World Cup

A semifinal against India awaits the Black Caps after they made light work of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

It's official: The Black Caps will play India in the first semifinal of the 2023 Cricket World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

South Africa and Australia will meet in the second match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, with the two winning teams reconvening at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the decider on Sunday.

Kane Williamson's men were able to sit and wait in relative comfort once their round-robin campaign came to an end with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The only semi-realistic scenario in which they wouldn't finish fourth was if Pakistan beat England by 287 runs when they met in Kolkata on Saturday.

With India and Australia both already registering bigger wins at the World Cup, over Sri Lanka and the Netherlands respectively, that possibility had to be respected, however remote it seemed.

But when the coin came down in England captain Jos Buttler's favour and he chose to bat, it was completely off the table.

Aijaz Rahi/AP The Black Caps have got themselves to a fifth successive World Cup semifinal, locking in a showdown with hosts India.

What remained was an utterly absurd scenario where they needed to bowl England out for 100, then chase it down in 2.5 overs – by hitting 17 consecutive sixes.

Pakistan's explosive opener Fakhar Zaman might have fancied a crack at that ridiculous task, but it wasn't to be.

England ultimately made 337-9 from their 50 overs before bowling Pakistan out for 244 for a 93-run win. That meant the Black Caps finished on 10 points, two ahead of both Pakistan and Afghanistan

For both New Zealand and Pakistan, it is a case of history repeating. Four years ago at the last World Cup in England, they finished in the same positions and were only separated by net run rate.

Had head-to-head result been the first tiebreaker, Pakistan would have prevailed instead, after their rain-assisted win over the Black Caps in Bengaluru last weekend. In the end, it was their eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan three weeks ago that did for them.

New Zealand famously beat India in the semifinals in 2019, prevailing by 18 runs in a match at Old Trafford in Manchester that was played over two days as a result of rain.

It was their second semifinal win, after the one over South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland in 2015. They lost the final on that occasion to co-hosts Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, then to England at Lord's in London four years later.

This time they find themselves playing the host nation again, albeit one stage earlier. Both New Zealand and South Africa are chasing their first titles.

The last time the Black Caps met India in Mumbai was for a test in 2021, where they were dismissed for 62 in their first innings and ultimately lost by 382 runs. That was also the match where Ajaz Patel took all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Rachin Ravindra has been in sterling form for the Black Caps, currently the second-highest run-scorer at the World Cup.

They have only played India once at Wankhede Stadium in one-day international cricket, winning by six wickets during a bilateral series in 2017 on the back of a Tom Latham century.

After the Black Caps' win over Sri Lanka, seamer Trent Boult said there would be “a lot of excitement” at the prospect of facing India with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

“It doesn't get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people. It's very exciting.”

The subject of India's semifinal opponent didn't come up in coach Rahul Dravid's press conference ahead of their clash with the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He was asked whether a mindset shift would be in store in the two days between that match, which India should win comfortably, and Wednesday's win-or-bust clash.

“We just want to focus on one game at a time,” Dravid replied. “You still have to play good cricket, whether you're playing in a league game, as we've done, or whether you've got to play a semifinal.”

Ten teams began the World Cup five weeks ago hoping to play a semifinal.

Only four will get the chance – and for a record-equalling fifth time in a row, New Zealand is among them.

Cricket World Cup – semifinals

Wednesday, 9.30pm (NZ time): India v Black Caps; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday, 9.30pm (NZ time): South Africa v Australia; Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Reserve days available if needed.

Winners to meet in final on Sunday at 9.30pm at Narenda Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.