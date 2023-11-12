Mitchell Marsh tons up for late grandfather in Cricket World Cup win over Bangladesh

Mitchell Marsh paid a fitting tribute to his late grandfather with a huge World Cup century for Australia.

Mitchell Marsh has ended an emotional fortnight with a World Cup tour de force which he hopes has put a smile on the face of his family back home.

The all-rounder crashed the third-biggest score by an Australian in the annals of the men's World Cup – 177 not out (off 132 balls) – in the eight-wicket hammering of Bangladesh in Pune and hoped the wonderful knock was a fitting way to celebrate the life of his late grandfather.

The West Australian, such a popular figure with his team-mates, had had to rush home from India to be with family in the final days before grandfather Ross passed away.

But he promised to return swiftly to help them win the World Cup and was in inspired mood as he smashed nine sixes and 17 fours in his second century of the tournament on Saturday.

“I'm sure my nana, Mum and all the family will be watching at home, so hopefully it's put a smile on their faces. My pop was a great man and a huge cricket supporter and they celebrated his life yesterday,” said Marsh, after picking up the player-of-the-match award.

“Obviously, it's been a challenging week for the family. It was nice to be able to perform for them and nice to get the win.”

Rafiq Maqbool/AP Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century in Australia’s World Cup win over Bangladesh in Pune.

After he had flown home from India, the 32-year-old had been left touched back in Perth by the show of support from his team-mates as he saw them on TV during the England match in Ahmedabad wearing black armbands to mark Ross' passing.

Now he's back and wholly fired up for the challenge that lies ahead with a semifinal against South Africa in Kolkata next Thursday.

“To go back into the World Cup is pretty cool. Can't wait for the semifinal, it's going to be a ripper,” he said, reckoning the four best teams had reached the semis with India facing New Zealand in the other last-four contest.

“We're bloody pumped to get to Kolkata.”

Marsh sounded almost embarrassed about ending up with the player-of-the-match award after earlier conceding 48 off his four overs as Bangladesh set Australia a stiff target of 307.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Mitchell Marsh’s huge ton was a fitting way to honour his late grandfather.

“I started at negative 50 after my bowling, so I had to get a few back,” he shrugged.

“But any time you score a hundred for Australia, it's always a great feeling, and now we're obviously really excited about what lies ahead for us.”

Just like the rested Glenn Maxwell's double-hundred on one leg against Afghanistan, it had been trying work in the heat for Marsh.

“It's always a great honour to score a hundred, but I was pretty cooked to be honest,” he admitted.

“I was just starting to cramp at that stage, so I was trying to keep my heart rate low and not exert too much energy.

“Yeah, this one meant just as much as any other hundred that I've ever made.”

Rafiq Maqbool/AP Australia achieved their biggest-ever World Cup chase by easily reaching their target of 307.

Marsh’s knock saw Australia pull off their biggest-ever World Cup chase, as they hauled in Bangladesh's 306-8 with 32 balls to spare.

After sharing in a 120-run stand for the second wicket with David Warner (53 off 61), he then linked with Steve Smith (63no off 64) for an unbroken 175-run third-wicket stand.

Having been sent in, Bangladesh had their entire top-seven score 21-plus, but just one make a half century, with Towhid Hridoy top-scoring with 74 off 79, as Adam Zampa continued his superb tournament, going back to the top of the wicket-taking charts (22) with his 2-32 off 10.

– Additional reporting Stuff