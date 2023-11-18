India expects as hosts prepare to face Australia in Cricket World Cup final

India's Virat Kohli has been in scintillating form with the bat, scoring 711 runs at an average of 101.57.

India, a country of 1.4 billion people, will come to a virtual standstill on Sunday when its cricket team led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli takes on five-time champion Australia in the Cricket World Cup final.

It will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 134,000. It was commissioned in 2015 and built with the purpose of hosting the tournament final eight years later. In the process it will likely set a world cricket attendance record.

From Chennai to Dharamsala and Mumbai to Kolkata, India have played in front of partisan crowds during the six-week tournament. The home side has channelled that weight of expectations and pressure to win nine consecutive games – the only unbeaten team.

Kohli, not surprisingly, has been the focal point for this Indian performance. Now the foremost one-day international batter in history with 50 centuries, he has scored 711 runs in 10 innings at an average of 101.57. It is an insurmountable tally, with Sharma (550 runs) and Australia’s David Warner (528) well behind.

India’s dominance in this World Cup, however, has been underlined by their bowling attack. Mohammed Shami has been the leader – 23 wickets in only six games. And Shami wasn’t in contention for the first four games when India opted for Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur/Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pandya’s left ankle injury ruled the allrounder out of the tournament and made more room for Shami. Also helping India was Jasprit Bumrah, who took 18 wickets in 10 games, while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 31 wickets between them.

India’s bowling has been so impressive that they have yet to chase any total over 273 runs in this tournament and restricted the opposition to sub-100 scores twice and under-200 scores two other times. Among them, Australia were bowled out for 199 in their tournament-opening match at Chennai on October 8.

“The difference is our bowling attack,” said opener Shubman Gill. “Our bowlers have either defended the total or restricted the other team to a below-par score.”

Going for their sixth title, Australia are the most dominant side in World Cup history. They lost two finals – to the West Indies in 1975 and to Sri Lanka in 1996. Now in their eighth final, the Australians stand between India’s quest for a third title.

Bikas Das/AP Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc guided Australia over the line in their semifinal win over South Africa.

The two sides have a previous knockout history – they have met on two occasions. Australia beat India in the 2015 World Cup semifinal at Sydney, en route to their fifth title. In 2011, Yuvraj Singh’s heroic half-century allowed the eventual championship-winning home side to beat Australia in the quarterfinals at Ahmedabad.

The 2003 final in Johannesburg was the last time the teams met in a championship match. Skipper Ricky Ponting smashed an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls as Australia won by 125 runs, amassing 359-2 before India surrendered meekly with 234-9.

Sharma will once again look to take the attack to Australia captain Pat Cummins and his fellow bowlers. Sharma especially loves short deliveries and has hit the most sixes in this tournament – 28.

Australia lost their first two games – to India and South Africa – and were in 10th and last place in the standings with no points on October 15. Since then, Warner, Mitchell Marsh (426 runs in nine games) and Adam Zampa (22 wickets) have been the cornerstones of their revival.

“It’s why we play the game, we want to take on the best,” Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc said after his team's semifinal win over South Africa.

“India has been the best in the tournament so far and we both find ourselves in the final. We played them in the first game of the tournament, now we get to take them on in the last. What a place to be at the end of a World Cup.”