'It really does suck': E Blacks captain Sam Johnson on Commonwealth Games u-turn

A passionate video gamer leads his team on a turbulent battle to be the first New Zealanders to compete in Esports in the Commonwealth Games.

E Blacks captain Sam ‘Fury’ Johnson remains upbeat about the future of Esports in New Zealand, despite Commonwealth Games organisers pulling a swifty.

Esports was a pilot event at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and was expected to become a full medal discipline at the Victoria Games in 2026. However, a recent u-turn means it won’t feature in Australia.

“It really does suck. But in reality, I don’t think it makes the hugest difference for the global scene,” Christchurch-based Johnson said.

As documented by Loading Docs, the 26-year-old competed in Birmingham, helping the E Blacks finish fourth in Dota 2 – a real-time strategy battle arena game played by millions of people around the world.

Johnson’s time competing at the top level is coming to an end, but with a looming transition from E Blacks captain to coach, he was still eyeing Victoria 2026.

The Commonwealth Games Federation hasn’t explained why the inclusion of Esports was rejected in 2026, but has promised to work alongside Global Esports Federation on an inclusion pathway.

“The biggest difference is places like New Zealand, or your African countries, that don’t have a big national push or don’t have the money already invested – we’re going to struggle to get some of the bigger companies involved, and get the country in behind it,” Johnson said.

STUFF Christchurch gamer Sam 'Fury' Johnson.

However, no Commonwealth Games doesn’t mean there are a lack of opportunities for Kiwis in the ever-growing and increasingly lucrative gaming world.

Johnson is set to open an Esports venue in Christchurch early next year.

“I’m getting more and more involved in the community, trying to build up high school players, build systems, so there is physical and mental support for kids,” he said.

“Even for parents who don’t understand what their kids are getting into. Trying to build systems and venues for Esports to exist in the future for the up-and-coming generation.”

STUFF Christchurch-based Sam Johnson has been gaming for as long as he can remember.

As someone who typically spent between eight and 10 hours gaming daily between 2015-2019, Johnson knows gaming carries a “huge stigma”.

However, he wants to remove that and show it’s not just people locking themselves inside a dark room for 14 hours and sucking on energy drinks.

“There’s also healthy gaming. There’s a lot of people who will play one or two hours a night with friends ... they will be using it as their relaxation period, their get-together with friends,” he said.

“When you take the jump to Esports, it’s not just playing games. It’s team work, working on yourself as a person, working on how you work with other people, working on communication.”

STUFF Sam Johnson is in the process of launching a Esports venue in Christchurch.

Johnson has played competitively since 2013, regularly travelling to Australia to represent a team from across the ditch.

There were also trips to Thailand, China and the United States before the Covid-19 pandemic, which effectively forced him to retire for two years.

But he was back to captain the E Blacks when the opportunity came up to compete in Birmingham, and he has another trip – to Bali this month with New Zealand – before he winds down his competitive career.

Johnson will move into coaching and managing his own venue with one regret – going to university to study computer science, rather than focussing solely on gaming.

“I was in a spot where I didn’t have the energy to do my best and captain my best, and I have never been good at focussing on anything but Dota,” he said.

While there is significant money to be made in Esports, Johnson made “very little” and continued to work for much of his competitive playing days.

There will be moments where he misses it, he admitted. But, having just signed the lease for his new venture, located next to where Christchurch’s new stadium is being constructed, and with the chance to help the ever-increasing number of wannabe gamers, it’s time to move on.

After all, just like athletes, gamers have a peak. It’s time to move aside, Johnson said.

“I’ve always been a theory player. I like watching, teaching ... it’s much easier for me to teach them, and they can be the young guns that represent us on stage.”

E Blacks is part of the Loading Docs 2022 collection. More Loading Docs titles are available to watch below, on Play Stuff, and www.loadingdocs.net