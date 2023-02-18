Wellington cyclist Thomas Berry's 'unreal' shot at representing New Zealand

Thomas Berry, far right, is one of six Kiwis competing in the UCI Esports world champs on Sunday.

Thomas Berry isn’t kidding himself, or anyone else for that matter.

Representing New Zealand on the world stage as a road cyclist isn’t realistic, not three years after the 25-year-old took up the sport he juggles with his day job as a Wellington-based physicist.

“But here I am, representing New Zealand at the world champs on Zwift, which is unreal,” Berry said.

He’s talking about the 2023 UCI Esports cycling world championships, which he and five other Kiwis will compete in on Sunday morning (NZT).

Utilising indoor cycling app Zwift, which pairs one’s bike with indoor training equipment to create a smooth and realistic ride in a virtual world, fellow Kiwis Ollie Jones, Mark Bowstead, Ben Ruthe, Bronwyn MacGregor and Sonia Foote will do the same.

Competing across men’s and women’s races, which this year will feature three short and explosive stages, they will do it from their own houses.

Berry, for one, will flick the $10 Warehouse fan on in the spare bedroom of his and his partner’s three-bedroom flat for some air flow, and get to work.

Eighty-five other men and 87 women will do the same from all over the globe, including Japan and Finland, starting with a 13.8 km race over rolling terrain.

Supplied NZ cyclist Thomas Berry

Only the top-30 will advance to the second stage, hill repetitions equalling 8.5 km in length and 162 m of vertical gain.

Finish in the top-10 and a world title – and EUR$8000 (NZ$13,600) – is a 15-minute elimination race away.

While Berry rates his uphill burst and has good punch, he’s not about to get carried away and make a bold prediction ahead of the event, not when he’s fortunate a recent smash on the road threatened to rule him out.

Competing in the New Zealand Cycle Classic last month, Berry was wiped out by another rider during the first stage and was forced to spend two nights in hospital with an infected arm.

“Some guy chopped in front of me and took my wheel out. I went down on to the road elbow first at 50 kmh and it got filled with gravel...it was a pretty deep cut,” Berry said, adding he continued racing before later requiring surgery to clean it out.

“I was pretty worried for a while because I ended up losing three kilos over that week [I was out of action], which was probably a lot of muscle.”

The good news is Berry, having used last weekend’s national elite road race championship in Tokoroa as a “hard training ride”, is now good for a tilt at a world title in a sport he only took up after injuries ended his running days.

Berry was a decent middle-distance runner and national age-group representative football player at high school, before exercise fell down the wayside for the majority of his time studying theoretical physics at Victoria University.

It was in 2020, during his final year of university, that Berry started riding, initially at club level, and went on to fall in love with it.

A passionate video gamer leads his team on a turbulent battle to be the first New Zealanders to compete in Esports in the Commonwealth Games.

"It took me quite a while to get my endurance up. From the get-go I had pretty good power, I was doing OK on hills, but towards the second half of races I was getting absolutely smashed by everyone because I had no endurance built up,” he said.

But putting in the hard yards, getting up at 4.30am and regularly training for three hours before going to work, paid off, and he was asked to join BL13, a Zwift racing team, in 2021.

"I jumped into that and that was quite high level racing on Zwift, they helped me out a lot, taught me lots, I was pretty fresh when I joined them."

Sunday’s races will be live-streamed.

New Zealanders competing in the 2023 UCI Esports cycling world championships

Men: Thomas Berry, Ollie Jones, Mark Bowstead, Ben Ruthe

Women: Bronwyn MacGregor, Sonia Foote