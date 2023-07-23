FIFA Women's World Cup: Former Matildas go head-to-head for new nations

Football Ferns midfielder Indiah-Paige Riley played one game for the Matildas in 2021.

Football Ferns midfielder Indiah-Paige Riley sent a message to her friend Angie Beard as soon as New Zealand were drawn to play the Philippines at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I guess I’ll be seeing you soon,” the message read.

Riley and Beard know each other well. They were club mates for two years at Danish club Fortuna Hjørring and remain close friends.

They also both played for Australia before switching allegiance to new countries ahead of the World Cup.

Riley made her international debut for the Matildas as a second-half substitute in a 5-2 defeat against Germany in April 2021.

Beard’s debut followed five months later, when she came on a 3-2 loss to the Republic of Ireland.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Football Ferns midfielder Indiah-Paige Riley dribbles away from Norway’s Emilie Haavi.

The two were both selected for the World Cup this year, but for New Zealand the Philippines not Australia.

Riley and Beard will put their friendship to one side on Tuesday, when they go toe-to-toe at Wellington Regional Stadium in their second group A game.

Riley was included in the Football Ferns squad after switching nationality to New Zealand, her country of birth, last year following a trans-Tasman tug of war.

She was a standout in their historic 1-0 win over Norway, feeding Jacqui Hand with a sublime pass in the lead-up to Hannah Wilkinson’s goal.

Riley also forced a strong save out of Norway’s goalkeeper with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area in the second half.

Getty Images Philippines player Angela Beard is also a former Australian international.

Beard qualifies for the Philippines via her mother. She recruited by coach Alen Stajcic, himself an Australia, and made her debut in their opening match, a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Dunedin.

“Angie is a player I know very well and her playing on the left and me on the right, it could be a match-up. We’ll have to wait and see,” Riley said.

“I think it’s a surreal experience to play against one of your best mates at a World Cup. We won't be friends on the field that's for sure.”

Riley said Beard was someone she confided in when she weighed up her international future.

“It made it easier to have someone to talk to who knew exactly what I was going through,” Riley said.

“We were both away from our families at the same time so it was good to have that constant communication, and we were able to talk through what was going on in our situations.

“I think it’s exciting now we have the opportunity to potentially play each other for our respective teams.”

After being an unused substitute in the Football Ferns matches against Iceland and Nigeria in April, Riley has bounced back to become a starter on the right side of the midfield.

She cemented her spot after a strong showing in their penultimate warm-up against Vietnam.

“I think I look back now and I'm so grateful I didn't play because of the way I am playing now. I think if I did play in April, maybe I wouldn't be playing football that I'm playing now.”

After already ticking off their first goal by achieving their first win earlier than expected, the Football Ferns have turned their attention to another target; getting out of the group.

Riley said Beard would be a player the Football Ferns would have to watch out for against the Philippines.

“I think she brings a lot of great qualities to the team. She's a fast attacking fullback so that’s definitely a threat for them.

“I hope she does well but not too well against us, obviously.”