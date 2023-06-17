'The tough part': Squad naming looms as Football Ferns' World Cup camp enters last fortnight

Early training sessions for the Football Ferns gets underway at North Harbour Stadium in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has plenty to weigh up as “the tough part” of the team’s nine-week pre-World Cup camp draws closer.

There is less than a fortnight to go until she names her 23-player squad for the Fifa Women’s World Cup to be played in New Zealand and Australia in July and August.

As things stand, there are 33 players still in the mix – four goalkeepers, 13 defenders, seven midfielders and nine forwards – ahead of the announcement planned for June 30.

READ MORE:

* Football Ferns Barometer: How their squad looks two months out from the World Cup

* Football Ferns begin the most important training camp in the history of NZ sport

* Football Ferns begin nine-week camp ahead of Fifa Women's World Cup squad naming



But over the next two weeks, Klimková and assistants Keri Sarver, Michael Mayne and Duncan Reed will have to decide who to move forward with and who to leave out.

“It's going to be the really hard part for us,” Klimková said this week.

“But we are not leaving it for the last minute.

“We are discussing it with the coaches every day, but the final process, it's not going to be easy. That's always the tough part of the job as a coach – to pick the best 23.

“We always wanted to create a competitive environment where the players are pushing each other and making each other better and that's what is happening.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has less than two weeks to settle on her Fifa Women’s World Cup squad.

“It's not going to be an easy decision, but it's part of the job.”

The makeup of the forwards is the main area of intrigue as there are seven players who were in the last Ferns squad in April, but potentially only six spots up for grabs come the World Cup.

Hannah Wilkinson, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Paige Satchell, Indiah-Paige Riley and Milly Clegg are those seven, with Ava Collins and Emma Rolston the other two still in contention.

The race to join captain Ali Riley, CJ Bott and Michaela Foster at fullback also appears to be hotly-contested, with Liz Anton and Grace Neville the leading candidates and Mackenzie Barry, Ally Green and Ashleigh Ward also in the mix.

The two players who appear to be under the biggest injury clouds are centre back Meikayla Moore, who hasn’t played any football since March 1, and goalkeeper Erin Nayler, who hasn’t played any since February 23.

Moore’s issue has been with her back, while Nayler’s has been with her hips, but Klimková said she was hoping to see them play in the coming fortnight.

“We know how experienced they are. We know they can bring a lot to the team.

“They need to be healthy and they need to be playing football. That's what we have all agreed on.”

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Midfielder Olivia Chance hasn’t played since going down with a knee injury in the Ferns’ 1-1 draw with Iceland in Turkey on April 7, but is further along in her return to play.

Fellow midfielder Annalie Longo has been steadily increasing her workload in recent weeks as she returns from the serious knee injury she suffered last September while playing for the Ferns against Mexico.

Ria Percival made her return from the serious knee injury she suffered playing for the Ferns last April with her club, Tottenham Hotspur, seven weeks ago, playing a total of 52 minutes across four matches and Klimková said she was excited to see where the veteran midfielder was at.

The Ferns are using the final three weeks of their training camp to focus on their three World Cup opponents – Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland – with matches scheduled each Thursday against an under-17 boys selection instructed to play like their group A rivals.

Those will be the closest thing to match situations Klimková has to go on as she finalises her 23-strong squad, sharing that "week eight and nine" would be "when we start really talking to the players about how their performances are” in the context of the final selection.

“But it's not about keeping it for week eight or nine – we are meeting individually with the players pretty regularly and we are always saying if you guys want to meet, the door is open and I'm glad that a lot of them are actually proactive to set meetings with the coaches.

“There are a lot of individual chats already happening, but during those last few weeks, that's when it's going to be happening even more.”

While June 30 is the first big date the Ferns will have circled, there are plenty more to follow, starting with July 10, when they face Vietnam in a friendly in Napier, and where they will be hoping their work over the past two months translates to a first win in 11 outings, ahead of their World Cup opener on July 20.

Football Ferns – Fifa Women’s World Cup

Wider training squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ally Green, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor, Ashleigh Ward

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Key dates

June 30: World Cup squad named

July 10: Friendly v Vietnam in Napier

July 20: World Cup opener v Norway in Auckland