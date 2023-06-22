FIFA Women's World Cup watch: Phoenix re-sign Football Ferns defender Mackenzie Barry

One of football's most powerful administrators addresses concerns over TV rights deals in Europe for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

There are four weeks to go until the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Every Thursday between now and then, Stuff will be bringing you the latest news from the world of women’s football.

We will also be taking a look at the biggest matches you can watch each week – those involving Football Ferns and those featuring some of the stars that will grace our shores in July and August.

First, here are the key stories from the week just gone.

Ferns prospect commits to Nix

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix defender Mackenzie Barry, pictured against the Melbourne Victory in April, has re-signed until the end of the 2025 season.

Football Ferns World Cup hopeful Mackenzie Barry has become the first women’s player to commit to the Wellington Phoenix beyond the next A-League season.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that the centreback, who has seven caps and is part of the Ferns squad training in Auckland, has re-signed until the end of the 2024-25 A-League.

A founding member of the club’s women’s team, Barry was one of just three Nix players to start all 18 matches in their second season and was substituted just twice.

Barry, 22, led the team in most defensive categories and was second in the league in duels won and fourth in interceptions.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mackenzie Barry at the Football Ferns’ pre-World Cup training camp in Auckland.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the girls and the fans at the Phoenix,” the New Plymouth product said. “The whole atmosphere of the club is amazing, so I’m really happy to be staying in Wellington for another couple of seasons.

“I never thought of playing for any other club. If I want to be playing in the A-League, then I’m always going to be playing for the Phoenix because I feel committed to the club and all the supporters.”

Barry said the Ferns training camp had been “really challenging’’, but also “really exciting and motivating”.

“Hosting the World Cup is awesome and everybody wants to be part of the Ferns squad.

“The Phoenix women’s team are a legacy of the tournament and I want to stay with my home club.”

Kerr on cover

Australia Matildas captain Sam Kerr is to be the face of the FIFA video game franchise.

The Chelsea striker – one of the biggest stars to take part in the FIFA World Cup – is on the cover of EA SPORTS’ update for FIFA 23.

Artwork for the cover has been released ahead of the EA SPORTS’ June 27 release date for their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 update.

The World Cup update will include all 32 qualified teams and features Stadium Australia, the venue for the World Cup final.

The new mode will be free for anyone who already has FIFA 23.

Stuff Fifa Women's World Cup. Becky Sauerbrunn of the United States.

United States captain out

One of the biggest names in world women’s football, United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn, will miss the World Cup.

The 38-year-old revealed she was “heartbroken’’ to miss the tournament with a foot injury which has robbed her of her dream to win three consecutive World Cups.

In May she penned an open letter to the country via Stuff, where she expressed her excitement at being drawn to play in New Zealand during the group stage.

Sauerbrunn, the American’s defensive lynchpin in their 2015 and 2019 World Cup triumphs, could be replaced as captain by experienced forward Alex Morgan.

TV deal sealed

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura on a facilities inspection visit to Christchurch’s Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub.

European football fans will get to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia after FIFA sealed a deal with the European Broadcasting Union.

The deal – confirmed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino – ended a nine-month impasse.

It ensures World Cup matches will be screened on free-to-air networks in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The end of the standoff was hailed by FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura who told Stuff that it was a “a big-time’’ relief that “countries that have invested huge money and energy in women’s football” in Europe would now get to see the tournament.

Had it been blacked out, “it would have been a big blow to the million of girls who aspire to be like their idols on the pitch’’, Samoura said.

This week’s key matches

NSWL: Portland Thorns v Washington Spirit. Where: Providence Park, Portland When: Sunday, 9.30am (NZT) Coverage: Live on watch.nwslsoccer.com

A tantalising top of the table clash awaits between league leaders and three-time champions Portland and their close contenders from the capital, Washington.

The game will feature some of the leading players likely to grace the 2023 World Cup.

United States stars Crystal Dunn and Sam Coffey are joined in the Portland midfield by Canada’s greatest player Christine Sinclair. The Thorns also have USNWT striker Sophie Smith, one of the league’s top scorers this season.

Washington Spirit’s forward line includes exciting young American internationals Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch, with Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan other USNWT candidates.

NSWL: Angel City FC v Houston Dash. Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles. When: Tuesday, 7am (NZT) Coverage: Live on watch.nwslsoccer.com

Another excellent opportunity for Angel City’s Football Ferns captain Ali Riley to show some pre-World Cup form.

Angel City – currently 10th on the12-team table – got a good win on the road last week, 2-1 against a San Diego Wave side led by United States captain-elect Alex Morgan.

Riley should get another welcome workout against the handy seventh-ranked Houston Dash whose forward line includes Mexico World Cup prospect Diana Ordóñez, who scored 11 goals last season for the North Carolina Courage.