FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the Football Ferns
The Football Ferns squad for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup has been named.
Twenty-three players hailing from all across New Zealand have been given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in such a tournament on home soil.
Coach Jitka Klimková announced her squad at a function at Eden Park, the venue where the Ferns will play Norway in their tournament opener on July 20.
Co-captains Ali Riley and Ria Percival have a combined total of 313 caps between them and will join Annalie Longo in playing at a fifth World Cup, while 10 of those chosen will be making their World Cup debuts.
Here’s everything you need to know about them.
Goalkeepers
Vic Esson
Date of birth: March 6, 1991 (age 32)
Hometown: Christchurch
Debut: v Thailand in Bangkok; November 2017
Caps: 14
Current club: Rangers (Scotland)
World Cups: 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2008 U-17 (New Zealand), 2010 U-20 (Germany)
The back-up to Erin Nayler at the last World Cup, Vic Esson has developed not only into a starter for the Football Ferns, but a key figure, even captaining New Zealand on occasion. Esson has already had a taste of playing in a home World Cup, having been the hosts’ goalkeeper at the 2008 Under-17 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.
Anna Leat
Date of birth: June 26, 2001 (22)
Hometown: Arrowtown
Debut: v Austria in Nicosia, Cyprus; March 2017
Caps: 9
Current club: Aston Villa (England)
First World Cup
Olympics: Tokyo 2020
Age-group World Cups: 2016 Under-17 (Jordan), 2018 Under-20 (France), 2018 Under-17 (Uruguay)
The star of the New Zealand team that created history by winning a bronze medal at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, Leat is a player of huge promise. She had actually played for the Football Ferns before the under-17 tournament, where she played a huge hand in helping New Zealand reach the semifinals for the first time – saving and scoring in their quarterfinal win over Japan.
Erin Nayler
Born: April 17, 1992 (31)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Italy, Cyprus; February 2013
Caps: 83
Current club: Norrköping (Sweden)
Senior World Cups: 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019
Olympics: 2016 (Rio), 2020
Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-20, 2012 U-20 (Japan)
Nayler was the Football Ferns’ first-choice goalkeeper at the past two World Cups and was once on the books of French powerhouse Lyon – the most successful club in European women’s football. She has been overtaken in the national team by Esson in recent years, but will still provide an experienced option off the bench.
Defenders
Liz Anton
Date of birth: December 12, 1998 (25)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Thailand in Bangkok; November 2017
Caps: 19
Current team: Perth Glory (Australia)
First World Cup
Olympics: 2020
Age-group World Cups: 2014 U-17 (Costa Rica), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)
Liz Anton has been a regular starter for Perth Glory in A-League Women for the past three seasons at centre back, but has played most of her international football as a fullback, and her versatility was undoubtedly a major factor in her inclusion in the World Cup squad.
CJ Bott
Date of birth: April 22, 1995 (28)
Hometown: Wellington
Debut: v South Korea in Paralimni, Cyprus; March 2014
Caps: 37
Goals: 2
Current club: Leicester City (England)
World Cups: 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2012 U-17 (Azerbaijan) 2014 U-20 (Costa Rica)
The scorer of one of the Football Ferns’ greatest-ever goals when she struck from a long way out against Argentina in 2019. Bott is best known as a no-nonsense right-back but her attacking qualities, and her willingness to shoot from seemingly anywhere, could see her deployed in a more advanced role at the World Cup.
Katie Bowen
Date of birth: April 15, 1994 (29)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Australia in Gosford; May 2011
Caps: 92
Goals: 3
Current club: Melbourne City (Australia)
World Cups: 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-17 (Trinidad & Tobago), 2012 U-20 (Japan), 2014 U-20 (Canada)
The ultimate utility. Bowen can provide cover for a variety of positions, making her a valuable member of a World Cup squad, but is expected to line up mostly at centre back. This will be the 29-year-old’s fourth World Cup. Bowen has spent most of her professional career in the United States, where she went to college at the illustrious University of North Carolina, but returned closer to home last year when she linked up with Melbourne City in A-League Women.
Claudia Bunge
Date of birth: September 21, 1999 (23)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v China in Chongqing City; November 2019
Caps: 20
Current club: Melbourne Victory (Australia)
First World Cup
Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2018 U-20 (France)
Bunge has not looked back since she produced a standout performance as a starter on debut against China in 2019. The strong-tackling centre-back has two A-League Women championships under her belt with Melbourne Victory. It seems just a matter of time before Bunge catches the eye of a club further afield and a strong World Cup could be her ticket to Europe.
Michaela Foster
Date of birth: January 9, 1999 (24)
Hometown: Hamilton
Debut: v Argentina in Hamilton; February 2023
Caps: 4
Current club: Wellington Phoenix
First World Cup
Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2018 U-20 (France)
Michaela Foster has been the big mover in the past 12 months after signing a scholarship deal with the Wellington Phoenix. The left-back cleaned up at the Phoenix’s end of season awards following a standout debut season in the pro ranks, where she assisted more of the team’s goals, and was subsequently handed her Football Ferns debut. Comfortable on both feet, Foster is particularly dangerous at set-piece time. Her father Ian coaches the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national men’s rugby team.
Ali Riley
Date of birth: October 30, 1987 (35)
Hometown: Los Angeles, California, United States
Debut: v Australia in Canberra; February 2007
Caps: 152
Goals: 2
Current club: Angel City (United States)
World Cups: 2007 (China), 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2006 U-20 (Russia)
The Football Ferns’ captain and one of only two players to have played more than 150 games for her country. Born in the United States, but eligible for selection through her Kiwi father, the vastly experienced fullback committed to an international career with New Zealand. The home World Cup could be the crowning moment in a career which has seen Riley play in the United States, England, Germany and Sweden. Riley is also the captain of Angel City in her hometown, Los Angeles.
Rebekah Stott
Date of birth: June 17, 1993 (30)
Hometown: Papamoa
Debut: v China in Auckland; June 2012
Caps: 89
Goals: 4
Current club: Brighton & Hove Albion (England)
World Cups: 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio)
Stott has earned selection for her third World Cup after overcoming a cancer diagnosis in 2021. The ball-playing centre back played age-group international football for Australia before opting to represent her country of birth at senior level. She is a five-time A-League Women champion with Melbourne City.
Midfielders
Olivia Chance
Date of birth: October 5, 1993 (29)
Hometown: Tauranga
Debut: v Netherlands in Nicosia, Cyprus; March 2011
Caps: 43
Goals: 2
Current club: Celtic (Scotland)
World Cups: 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-17 (Trinidad & Tobago), 2012 U-20 (Japan)
New Zealand’s most creative player, Chance has grown into a key figure in the Football Ferns in the latter stages of her career and is now one of the first names on the team sheet. She won the Scottish Cup with Celtic this season but missed the final after suffering an injury while on international duty in April. The globetrotting footballer was recently revealed as the most travelled international player due to her frequent trips between Scotland and New Zealand in the leadup to the World Cup.
Daisy Cleverley
Date of birth: April 30, 1997 (26)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Tonga in Kokopo, Cook Islands; October 2014
Caps: 31
Goals: 2
Current club: HB Køge (Denmark)
World Cups: 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: U-17 2012 (Azerbaijan), U-17 2014 (Canada), U-20 2014 (Costa Rica), U-20 2016 (Papua New Guinea)
Daisy Cleverley has been included in a World Cup squad for the third time, but is still seeking a first appearance, after she stayed stuck to the bench in 2015 (when she had just turned 18) and 2019. After a long stint in the United States’ college system, then some time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Aucklander began her professional career in Denmark last season, helping HB Køge win the league title.
Annalie Longo
Date of birth: July 1, 1991 (32)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v China in Hangzhou; November 2006
Caps: 127
Goals: 15
Current club: Unattached
World Cups: 2007 (China), 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2006 U-20 (Russia), 2008 U-20 (Chile), 2010 U-20 (Germany)
The veteran midfielder won a race against the clock to be selected for her fifth World Cup after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in September 2022. Longo was only 15 when she made her Football Ferns debut and 16 when she was picked for her first senior World Cup. She has spent most of her career based in New Zealand, but has won A-League Women titles with Melbourne Victory.
Betsy Hassett
Date of birth: August 4, 1990 (32)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Argentina in Suwon, South Korea; June 2008
Caps: 143
Goals: 14
Current club: Starjnan (Iceland)
World Cups: 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-20 (Germany)
Betsy Hassett is a veteran of three World Cups and three Olympics and will line up at a fourth World Cup after a busy stretch where she went from playing for Starjnan in Iceland last winter, to playing for the Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women last summer to playing for Starjnan again right up until the Ferns’ squad was named.
Ria Percival
Date of birth: December 7, 1989 (33)
Hometown: Brentwood, England
Debut: v China in Hangzhou; November 2006
Caps: 161
Goals: 15
Current club: Tottenham Hotspur (England)
World Cups: 2007 (China), 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2006 U-20 (Russia), 2008 U-20 (Chile)
One of New Zealand’s best players and its most-capped international, England-born Percival started her career out as a right back, but is now a tough-tackling central midfielder. She will be appearing at her fifth World Cup and is the only New Zealand player to have taken the field in a Uefa Women’s Champions League final.
Malia Steinmetz
Date of birth: January 18, 1999 (24)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Thailand in Bangkok; November 2017
Caps: 18
Current club: Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
First World Cup
Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)
Malia Steinmetz has made big strides over the past 18 months to secure her place in the World Cup squad. She made first start for the Ferns at the end of 2018, shortly after she captained New Zealand at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France, but ended up being forced from the field with heat stroke. It wasn’t until early last year that she made her next appearance, but she has since shown herself to be a midfielder who is both comfortable in possession and adept at winning the ball back.
Forwards
Milly Clegg
Date of birth: November 1, 2005
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Iceland in Antalya, Turkey; April 2023
Caps: 2
Goals: 0
Current club: Wellington Phoenix
First World Cup
Age-group World Cups: 2022 U-17 (India), 2022 U-20 (Costa Rica)
The youngest player in the squad at just 17, Clegg catapulted into contention after a breakout 12 months, where she started and scored for New Zealand at last year’s Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups and finished her debut A-League Women season as Wellington Phoenix’s top scorer.
Jacqui Hand
Date of birth: February 19, 1999 (24)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Canada in Ottawa; October 2021
Caps: 12
Goals: 1
Current club: Åland United (Finland)
First World Cup
Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)
An age-group national team standout in her teens, Hand finally got her opportunity to debut with the Football Ferns when Covid-19 travel restrictions forced coach Klimková to rely heavily on players based in North America for the SheBelieves Cup in 2021. She scored in her third start and has been a favourite of Klimkova’s ever since, even though injuries and Covid-19 have limited her availability
Grace Jale
Date of birth: April 10, 1999 (24)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Tonga in Noumea, New Caledonia; November 2018
Caps: 17
Goals: 2
Current club: Canberra United (Australia)
First World Cup
Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)
A highly-touted attacking midfielder out of Mount Albert Grammar School, Grace Jale received her first Football Ferns callup when she was just 16. After drifting off the radar while being hampred by injuries, she experienced a career resurgence when she signed for the Wellington Phoenix in their inaugural A-League Women campaign and finished as their top scorer. This will be her first major tournament.
Hannah Wilkinson
Date of birth: May 28, 1992 (31)
Hometown: Whangārei
Debut: v Australia in Auckland; February 2010
Caps: 113
Goals: 28
Current club: Melbourne City (Australia)
World Cups: 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-20 (Germany), 2012 U-20 (Japan)
The Football Ferns’ first-choice striker is the only New Zealand player to have scored in two different World Cup tournaments. Her late, late equaliser against Mexico in 2011 secured the Football Ferns their first World Cup point and remains their best result at a World Cup. Away from football, Wilkinson is a talented artist and musician and one of her murals graces the outer walls of Eden Park.
Gabi Rennie
Date of birth: July 7, 2001 (21)
Hometown: Rangiora
Debut: v Australia in Chōfu, Japan; July 2021
Caps: 24
Goals: 2
Current team: Arizona State University Sun Devils (United States)
First World Cup
Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2018 U-17 (Uruguay), 2018 U-20 (France)
A pacy forward out of Rangiora, Rennie has been a regular in the Football Ferns ever since she scored on debut against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She was a key part of the New Zealand team that finished third at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018.
Indiah-Paige Riley
Date of birth: December 20, 2001 (21)
Hometown: Auckland
Debut: v Mexico in Los Angeles; September 2022
Caps: 7
Current club: Brisbane Roar (Australia)
First World Cup
Born in Auckland, but raised in Australia, Indiah-Paige Riley actually made her senior international debut for the Matildas in 2021, before switching allegiance to her country of birth ahead of the World Cup, after persistent questioning from Stuff prompted Ferns coach Jitka Klimková to get in touch. Despite her youth, Riley is one of only a few players in the Football Ferns squad who have played in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
Paige Satchell
Date of birth: April 13, 1998 (25)
Hometown: Rotorua
Debut: v Australia in Ballarat; June 2016
Caps: 42
Goals: 2
Current club: Wellington Phoenix
World Cups: 2019 (France)
Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)
Age-group World Cups: 2014 U-17 (Costa Rica), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)
The fastest player in the Football Ferns, speed is Satchell’s greatest asset. After stints in Germany and with Australian clubs Canberra United and Sydney FC, the Rotorua product returned home to New Zealand to play for the Phoenix last season, but only after undergoing a heart operation in pre-season.