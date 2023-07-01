FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the Football Ferns

Annalie Longo has been a Football Fern for more than half of her life. But ten months out from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 at home, she had torn her ACL in the left knee. We accompanied the "Kiwi Messi" on her road to recovery.

The Football Ferns squad for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup has been named.

Twenty-three players hailing from all across New Zealand have been given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in such a tournament on home soil.

Coach Jitka Klimková announced her squad at a function at Eden Park, the venue where the Ferns will play Norway in their tournament opener on July 20.

Co-captains Ali Riley and Ria Percival have a combined total of 313 caps between them and will join Annalie Longo in playing at a fifth World Cup, while 10 of those chosen will be making their World Cup debuts.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Those selected for the Football Ferns’ FIFA Women’s World Cup squad were presented with their shirts at Eden Park, the venue of their tournament opener.

Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Goalkeepers

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Vic Esson

Vic Esson

Date of birth: March 6, 1991 (age 32)

Hometown: Christchurch

Debut: v Thailand in Bangkok; November 2017

Caps: 14

Current club: Rangers (Scotland)

World Cups: 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2008 U-17 (New Zealand), 2010 U-20 (Germany)

The back-up to Erin Nayler at the last World Cup, Vic Esson has developed not only into a starter for the Football Ferns, but a key figure, even captaining New Zealand on occasion. Esson has already had a taste of playing in a home World Cup, having been the hosts’ goalkeeper at the 2008 Under-17 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

GETTY IMAGES Anna Leat

Anna Leat

Date of birth: June 26, 2001 (22)

Hometown: Arrowtown

Debut: v Austria in Nicosia, Cyprus; March 2017

Caps: 9

Current club: Aston Villa (England)

First World Cup

Olympics: Tokyo 2020

Age-group World Cups: 2016 Under-17 (Jordan), 2018 Under-20 (France), 2018 Under-17 (Uruguay)

The star of the New Zealand team that created history by winning a bronze medal at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, Leat is a player of huge promise. She had actually played for the Football Ferns before the under-17 tournament, where she played a huge hand in helping New Zealand reach the semifinals for the first time – saving and scoring in their quarterfinal win over Japan.

Getty Images/Getty Images Erin Nayler

Erin Nayler

Born: April 17, 1992 (31)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Italy, Cyprus; February 2013

Caps: 83

Current club: Norrköping (Sweden)

Senior World Cups: 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019

Olympics: 2016 (Rio), 2020

Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-20, 2012 U-20 (Japan)

Nayler was the Football Ferns’ first-choice goalkeeper at the past two World Cups and was once on the books of French powerhouse Lyon – the most successful club in European women’s football. She has been overtaken in the national team by Esson in recent years, but will still provide an experienced option off the bench.

Defenders

James Worsfold/Getty Images Liz Anton

Liz Anton

Date of birth: December 12, 1998 (25)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Thailand in Bangkok; November 2017

Caps: 19

Current team: Perth Glory (Australia)

First World Cup

Olympics: 2020

Age-group World Cups: 2014 U-17 (Costa Rica), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)

Liz Anton has been a regular starter for Perth Glory in A-League Women for the past three seasons at centre back, but has played most of her international football as a fullback, and her versatility was undoubtedly a major factor in her inclusion in the World Cup squad.

MARTIN HUNTER/Photosport CJ Bott

CJ Bott

Date of birth: April 22, 1995 (28)

Hometown: Wellington

Debut: v South Korea in Paralimni, Cyprus; March 2014

Caps: 37

Goals: 2

Current club: Leicester City (England)

World Cups: 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2012 U-17 (Azerbaijan) 2014 U-20 (Costa Rica)

The scorer of one of the Football Ferns’ greatest-ever goals when she struck from a long way out against Argentina in 2019. Bott is best known as a no-nonsense right-back but her attacking qualities, and her willingness to shoot from seemingly anywhere, could see her deployed in a more advanced role at the World Cup.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Katie Bowen

Katie Bowen

Date of birth: April 15, 1994 (29)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Australia in Gosford; May 2011

Caps: 92

Goals: 3

Current club: Melbourne City (Australia)

World Cups: 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-17 (Trinidad & Tobago), 2012 U-20 (Japan), 2014 U-20 (Canada)

The ultimate utility. Bowen can provide cover for a variety of positions, making her a valuable member of a World Cup squad, but is expected to line up mostly at centre back. This will be the 29-year-old’s fourth World Cup. Bowen has spent most of her professional career in the United States, where she went to college at the illustrious University of North Carolina, but returned closer to home last year when she linked up with Melbourne City in A-League Women.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Claudia Bunge

Claudia Bunge

Date of birth: September 21, 1999 (23)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v China in Chongqing City; November 2019

Caps: 20

Current club: Melbourne Victory (Australia)

First World Cup

Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2018 U-20 (France)

Bunge has not looked back since she produced a standout performance as a starter on debut against China in 2019. The strong-tackling centre-back has two A-League Women championships under her belt with Melbourne Victory. It seems just a matter of time before Bunge catches the eye of a club further afield and a strong World Cup could be her ticket to Europe.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport Michaela Foster

Michaela Foster

Date of birth: January 9, 1999 (24)

Hometown: Hamilton

Debut: v Argentina in Hamilton; February 2023

Caps: 4

Current club: Wellington Phoenix

First World Cup

Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2018 U-20 (France)

Michaela Foster has been the big mover in the past 12 months after signing a scholarship deal with the Wellington Phoenix. The left-back cleaned up at the Phoenix’s end of season awards following a standout debut season in the pro ranks, where she assisted more of the team’s goals, and was subsequently handed her Football Ferns debut. Comfortable on both feet, Foster is particularly dangerous at set-piece time. Her father Ian coaches the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national men’s rugby team.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ali Riley

Ali Riley

Date of birth: October 30, 1987 (35)

Hometown: Los Angeles, California, United States

Debut: v Australia in Canberra; February 2007

Caps: 152

Goals: 2

Current club: Angel City (United States)

World Cups: 2007 (China), 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2006 U-20 (Russia)

The Football Ferns’ captain and one of only two players to have played more than 150 games for her country. Born in the United States, but eligible for selection through her Kiwi father, the vastly experienced fullback committed to an international career with New Zealand. The home World Cup could be the crowning moment in a career which has seen Riley play in the United States, England, Germany and Sweden. Riley is also the captain of Angel City in her hometown, Los Angeles.

Jenny Chuang/Photosport Rebekah Stott

Rebekah Stott

Date of birth: June 17, 1993 (30)

Hometown: Papamoa

Debut: v China in Auckland; June 2012

Caps: 89

Goals: 4

Current club: Brighton & Hove Albion (England)

World Cups: 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio)

Stott has earned selection for her third World Cup after overcoming a cancer diagnosis in 2021. The ball-playing centre back played age-group international football for Australia before opting to represent her country of birth at senior level. She is a five-time A-League Women champion with Melbourne City.

Midfielders

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Olivia Chance

Olivia Chance

Date of birth: October 5, 1993 (29)

Hometown: Tauranga

Debut: v Netherlands in Nicosia, Cyprus; March 2011

Caps: 43

Goals: 2

Current club: Celtic (Scotland)

World Cups: 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-17 (Trinidad & Tobago), 2012 U-20 (Japan)

New Zealand’s most creative player, Chance has grown into a key figure in the Football Ferns in the latter stages of her career and is now one of the first names on the team sheet. She won the Scottish Cup with Celtic this season but missed the final after suffering an injury while on international duty in April. The globetrotting footballer was recently revealed as the most travelled international player due to her frequent trips between Scotland and New Zealand in the leadup to the World Cup.

Kyungsik Yoon / www.photosport.n Daisy Cleverley

Daisy Cleverley

Date of birth: April 30, 1997 (26)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Tonga in Kokopo, Cook Islands; October 2014

Caps: 31

Goals: 2

Current club: HB Køge (Denmark)

World Cups: 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: U-17 2012 (Azerbaijan), U-17 2014 (Canada), U-20 2014 (Costa Rica), U-20 2016 (Papua New Guinea)

Daisy Cleverley has been included in a World Cup squad for the third time, but is still seeking a first appearance, after she stayed stuck to the bench in 2015 (when she had just turned 18) and 2019. After a long stint in the United States’ college system, then some time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Aucklander began her professional career in Denmark last season, helping HB Køge win the league title.

Victor Fraile/Power Sport Images/Photosport Annalie Longo

Annalie Longo

Date of birth: July 1, 1991 (32)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v China in Hangzhou; November 2006

Caps: 127

Goals: 15

Current club: Unattached

World Cups: 2007 (China), 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2006 U-20 (Russia), 2008 U-20 (Chile), 2010 U-20 (Germany)

The veteran midfielder won a race against the clock to be selected for her fifth World Cup after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in September 2022. Longo was only 15 when she made her Football Ferns debut and 16 when she was picked for her first senior World Cup. She has spent most of her career based in New Zealand, but has won A-League Women titles with Melbourne Victory.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport Betsy Hassett

Betsy Hassett

Date of birth: August 4, 1990 (32)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Argentina in Suwon, South Korea; June 2008

Caps: 143

Goals: 14

Current club: Starjnan (Iceland)

World Cups: 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-20 (Germany)

Betsy Hassett is a veteran of three World Cups and three Olympics and will line up at a fourth World Cup after a busy stretch where she went from playing for Starjnan in Iceland last winter, to playing for the Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women last summer to playing for Starjnan again right up until the Ferns’ squad was named.

Jenny Chuang/Photosport Ria Percival

Ria Percival

Date of birth: December 7, 1989 (33)

Hometown: Brentwood, England

Debut: v China in Hangzhou; November 2006

Caps: 161

Goals: 15

Current club: Tottenham Hotspur (England)

World Cups: 2007 (China), 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2006 U-20 (Russia), 2008 U-20 (Chile)

One of New Zealand’s best players and its most-capped international, England-born Percival started her career out as a right back, but is now a tough-tackling central midfielder. She will be appearing at her fifth World Cup and is the only New Zealand player to have taken the field in a Uefa Women’s Champions League final.

JEREMY WARD/Photosport Malia Steinmetz

Malia Steinmetz

Date of birth: January 18, 1999 (24)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Thailand in Bangkok; November 2017

Caps: 18

Current club: Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)

First World Cup

Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)

Malia Steinmetz has made big strides over the past 18 months to secure her place in the World Cup squad. She made first start for the Ferns at the end of 2018, shortly after she captained New Zealand at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France, but ended up being forced from the field with heat stroke. It wasn’t until early last year that she made her next appearance, but she has since shown herself to be a midfielder who is both comfortable in possession and adept at winning the ball back.

Forwards

DANIELA PORCELLI/PHOTOSPORT Milly Clegg

Milly Clegg

Date of birth: November 1, 2005

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Iceland in Antalya, Turkey; April 2023

Caps: 2

Goals: 0

Current club: Wellington Phoenix

First World Cup

Age-group World Cups: 2022 U-17 (India), 2022 U-20 (Costa Rica)

The youngest player in the squad at just 17, Clegg catapulted into contention after a breakout 12 months, where she started and scored for New Zealand at last year’s Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups and finished her debut A-League Women season as Wellington Phoenix’s top scorer.

MATT ZAMBONIN/Photosport Jacqui Hand

Jacqui Hand

Date of birth: February 19, 1999 (24)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Canada in Ottawa; October 2021

Caps: 12

Goals: 1

Current club: Åland United (Finland)

First World Cup

Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)

An age-group national team standout in her teens, Hand finally got her opportunity to debut with the Football Ferns when Covid-19 travel restrictions forced coach Klimková to rely heavily on players based in North America for the SheBelieves Cup in 2021. She scored in her third start and has been a favourite of Klimkova’s ever since, even though injuries and Covid-19 have limited her availability

Martin Hunter/Photosport Grace Jale

Grace Jale

Date of birth: April 10, 1999 (24)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Tonga in Noumea, New Caledonia; November 2018

Caps: 17

Goals: 2

Current club: Canberra United (Australia)

First World Cup

Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)

A highly-touted attacking midfielder out of Mount Albert Grammar School, Grace Jale received her first Football Ferns callup when she was just 16. After drifting off the radar while being hampred by injuries, she experienced a career resurgence when she signed for the Wellington Phoenix in their inaugural A-League Women campaign and finished as their top scorer. This will be her first major tournament.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport Hannah Wilkinson

Hannah Wilkinson

Date of birth: May 28, 1992 (31)

Hometown: Whangārei

Debut: v Australia in Auckland; February 2010

Caps: 113

Goals: 28

Current club: Melbourne City (Australia)

World Cups: 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2010 U-20 (Germany), 2012 U-20 (Japan)

The Football Ferns’ first-choice striker is the only New Zealand player to have scored in two different World Cup tournaments. Her late, late equaliser against Mexico in 2011 secured the Football Ferns their first World Cup point and remains their best result at a World Cup. Away from football, Wilkinson is a talented artist and musician and one of her murals graces the outer walls of Eden Park.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Gabi Rennie

Gabi Rennie

Date of birth: July 7, 2001 (21)

Hometown: Rangiora

Debut: v Australia in Chōfu, Japan; July 2021

Caps: 24

Goals: 2

Current team: Arizona State University Sun Devils (United States)

First World Cup

Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2018 U-17 (Uruguay), 2018 U-20 (France)

A pacy forward out of Rangiora, Rennie has been a regular in the Football Ferns ever since she scored on debut against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She was a key part of the New Zealand team that finished third at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018.

Jenny Chuang/PHOTOSPORT Indiah-Paige Riley

Indiah-Paige Riley

Date of birth: December 20, 2001 (21)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v Mexico in Los Angeles; September 2022

Caps: 7

Current club: Brisbane Roar (Australia)

First World Cup

Born in Auckland, but raised in Australia, Indiah-Paige Riley actually made her senior international debut for the Matildas in 2021, before switching allegiance to her country of birth ahead of the World Cup, after persistent questioning from Stuff prompted Ferns coach Jitka Klimková to get in touch. Despite her youth, Riley is one of only a few players in the Football Ferns squad who have played in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Paige Satchell

Paige Satchell

Date of birth: April 13, 1998 (25)

Hometown: Rotorua

Debut: v Australia in Ballarat; June 2016

Caps: 42

Goals: 2

Current club: Wellington Phoenix

World Cups: 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2014 U-17 (Costa Rica), 2016 U-20 (Papua New Guinea), 2018 U-20 (France)

The fastest player in the Football Ferns, speed is Satchell’s greatest asset. After stints in Germany and with Australian clubs Canberra United and Sydney FC, the Rotorua product returned home to New Zealand to play for the Phoenix last season, but only after undergoing a heart operation in pre-season.