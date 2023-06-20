Watch: 'World's most beautiful' football pitch set up at Aoraki/Mt Cook

A Tourism New Zealand video shows the world's most beautiful game of football being played at Aoraki/Mt Cook.

It’s often called “the beautiful game” – but this might be the most stunning football match ever played.

With one month to go until the Fifa Women’s World Cup, Tourism New Zealand has released a video of a schoolgirl game being played on a specially-constructed football pitch against the backdrop of Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

The pitch took more than six weeks to create, with a local groundskeeper flattening, mowing, and seeding the land every four days. It was made entirely by hand to ensure minimal disruption to the landscape, using a non-toxic and water-durable paint that would fade after filming was complete.

Girls from Timaru’s West End AFC, Twizel Area School and Arowhenua School were invited to take part in the special match, which was refereed by New Zealand Football national referee development manager Lindsey Robinson.

The 22 players were also taken through drills by Football Ferns Katie Bowen and Emma Rolston.

Tourism New Zealand/Supplied Tourism New Zealand wanted to create the most beautiful game of football the world has ever seen.

Tourism New Zealand chief executive René de Monchy said the Fifa Women’s World Cup was a “significant opportunity” to promote Aotearoa as a destination to a major international audience.

To capture the attention of fans, they had come up with the idea to launch “the most beautiful game of football the world has ever seen”.

“New Zealand’s iconic landscapes and scenery remain the key driver for potential visitors to choose New Zealand as their next holiday destination across all our key markets,” de Monchy said.

“This activity leverages the event to showcase our stunning home and hospitality.”

Tourism New Zealand/Supplied The football pitch was constructed on the tussocky plains of Mackenzie Country in front of Aoraki/Mount Cook.

The video would be shown in several key tourism markets, including the US, UK, Japan, Korea, Australia, India, Germany, Canada and Singapore.

New Zealand will host 16 football teams (including our own, the Football Ferns) throughout the tournament.

The event, which is being jointly hosted with Australia, will run from July 20 to August 20.