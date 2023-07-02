FIFA Women's World Cup: At home with sports journo Zoë George, who we can thank for toilet equity at the World Cup

Stuff senior sports journalist Zoë George lives in a 60m² plant-filled home in Pōneke Wellington, with a flatmate, and her two-year-old rehomed cat, Frank. Her partner, Steve, 54, visits when their schedules align.

George, 38, is looking forward to covering some of the FIFA World Cup festivities this month and next, and also having time off to watch the Football Ferns play. She has tickets to see the USA v Netherlands game, a replay of the last football World Cup final.

ZOË GEORGE: I bought my home a few years ago. At 60m² and two bedrooms, it’s almost what you’d consider tiny, but I knew it was for me the moment I stepped through the doors.

It has a sunny deck and garden, just big enough to fill full of my favourite plants.

I often get asked when Steve and I are going to move in together, but we both have very busy lives, we like our own space and have very different aesthetics. Plus, I would like all the wardrobe space, thank you!

We’ve been together four-and-a-half years but were friends well before that. He’s incredibly patient and one of my biggest champions. I’m so lucky.

Maybe one day we’ll live together ... but for now, the time that we spend together is precious, and we appreciate it instead of going through the day-by-day, play-by-play.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post George’s former RNZ colleague Catriona MacLeod gave her the Alexander McQueen poster for her 30th birthday. “It sparks so many conversations about gender, identity, fashion, art,” George says.

Plants have almost taken over my living room too, turning it into an indoor jungle. It started around lockdown - like most people - and my obsession has grown from there. I have almost 100 different varieties.

My favourite plant, other than the jade cutting from my granny’s Wairarapa garden, is my monstera. Cliche, I know, but it’s more about what it represents. It’s a combination of two plants I was given from two influential women in my life. One is from my mum, who I get my grit and determination from, the other is from one of my besties, Judy, who is doing the mahi in inclusion and diversity in sport.

I’m surrounded by lots of incredible female friends, some from childhood, others I’ve met through my involvement in the arts - including sitting on the Bats Theatre Board and musical theatre - sport and work.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post George’s cat, Leo, died last year and left a big hole in her heart.

During lockdown, my cat Leo, part Maine Coon, also helped me get through. I wrote a creative blog called Leo’s Lockdown Diary about all his shenanigans. Post-lockdown when I saw people they wouldn’t ask how I was, instead they would inquire about Leo.

I nearly lost Leo in September 2021 when he had to have his back leg amputated. He lasted another 14 months, and he now sits amongst my plants on my sideboard.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Frank, the ragdoll, makes the house a home.

While Leo is irreplaceable, for me a house is not a home without a cat (or dog). I was after a cat who needed a loving home and in January, Frank arrived.

He’s a ragdoll and has the most piercing blue eyes. While he has Leo’s mischievous spirit, unlike Leo, Frank is very vocal and will hold full-blown conversations, especially at 3am.

I work from home occasionally, particularly when I’m doing my investigations. Frank does his best to interrupt me. He’s jumped into Zoom meetings, interviews and podcast recordings.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post George particularly loves this pair of shoes, called Skates, by shoe designer Jeffrey Campbell. “Because they are near impossible to walk in,” George says, “I’ve only worn them twice.”

I’m a collector of shoes, and a few years ago I did a blog documenting 100 pairs in 100 days. I was going through a tough time, and it gave me something positive and creative to focus on.

Other than shoes from my wardrobe, I collected shoes from Trade Me, only paying a dollar or two for each pair. Most of the shoes were donated to charities and friends after I’d finished my blog.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post The sign is one of George’s most-prized possessions. She contributed to securing toilet access equity ahead of last year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup.

One of my most prized possessions – and favourite subjects to talk about – is the “toilets this way” sign from the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup. For years leading up to the World Cup, I highlighted toilet inequity at our major sports grounds, including at the Basin Reserve, my second home.

Everybody needs a toilet, but not everybody has equal access to one when they need it. I even did a Ted-X talk about it in 2021. We were able to close the gap in time for the Cricket World Cup.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post George has about 100 varieties of houseplant, with her favourites being monsteras gifted by special women in her life.

That conversation has also flowed into rugby and now football, in time for the Fifa Women’s Football World Cup starting very soon on home soil. And it’s not just our major venues that are benefiting, it’s clubs and the wider community too. I call that a wee win! It’s random but it’s so important on so many levels.

With New Zealand hosting the World Cup, I’m just so excited that our country has made this commitment to put women front and centre in sport over the past few years. It’s heart-warming. I hope that the good work continues.