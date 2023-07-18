Five teenagers who could take the FIFA Women's World Cup by storm

Colombia wunderkind Linda Caicedo scores wonder goal against New Zealand at Under-20 Women's World Cup.

At every FIFA Women’s World Cup there is a young star who announces themselves to the world with a breakout performance.

Here are five teenagers who have the potential to light up this year’s tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images Alyssa Thompson celebrates after scoring a goal for NWSL club Angel City.

Alyssa Thompson, 18 (United States)

You have to be a very special talent to play for the world champions when you are still in high school.

At 18, Alyssa Thompson is the second-youngest player to make a United States’ World Cup roster, part of a new wave of attacking talent that also includes the likes of Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman.

The Angel City rookie has only played for the US three times, but she was the main beneficiary when star forward Mallory Swanson’s serious patella tendon injury in April that ruled her out of contention.

Drafted as the No. 1 pick by Angel City, it took just 11 minutes for Thompson to announce herself in the National Women’s Soccer League, scoring a goal early in her debut, and now she is off to a World Cup.

Thompson was a promising athlete growing up. She can run the 100m in 11.74 seconds, making her one of the fastest players in women’s football.

Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images Linda Caicedo dribbles the ball past an Argentina player during Colombia’s Copa America semifinal win last year.

Linda Caicedo, 18 (Colombia)

The most exciting prospect in South American women’s football since Brazilian legend Marta?

Huge call, maybe, but Caicedo is a genuine superstar in the making, and has taken women's football by storm in her home continent after defying an ovarian cancer diagnoses which threatened to derail her career.

Incredibly, the 18-year-old forward is already into her fourth season of professional football.

She has been snapped up by Spanish giants Real Madrid and is already a leading figure for the world No. 25 Colombia despite her youth.

That was most evident when the teen sensation carried hosts Colombia to the final of last year’s Copa America after scoring the winning goal against Argentina before a big home crowd in the semifinal.

Caicedo represented Colombia at both the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup tournaments last year. She won the silver boot in the youngest age-group and carried Colombia to an historic second-place finish.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Melchie Dumornay celebrates after scoring the goal that booked Haiti’s ticket to the World Cup.

Melchie Dumornay, 19 (Haiti)

The fact that first timers Haiti even qualified for the Women’s World Cup is largely down to Dumornay and the attacking midfielder’s individual brilliance.

The clinical 19-year-old Olympique Lyonnais forward slotted two late goals past her clubmate Christiane Endler – one of the best goalkeepers in the world – as Haiti stunned the more fancied Chile to book their ticket to New Zealand and Australia.

On the books of arguably the most successful club in women’s football, Dumornay is a once-in-generation talent for a nation like Haiti, who have never been ranked inside the world’s top 50 but are now banging on the door at No. 53.

Five years before she led Haiti to World Cup qualification ahead of Mexico, Dumornay helped them create history as the first Caribbean nation to qualify for an Under-20 Women’s World Cup. She was just 14 at the time.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Milly Clegg was the top scorer for Wellington Phoenix last season.

Milly Clegg, 17 (New Zealand)

Clegg’s Football Ferns debut against Iceland in April capped off a breakout 12 months for the 17-year-old Auckland schoolgirl, who has emerged a real star of the future for New Zealand.

The senior World Cup will be the third global tournament Clegg has attended within the space of a year, having started – and scored – for New Zealand at the Under-17 and Under-20 tournaments in 2022.

With an eye for goal, expect to see Clegg used as a strike weapon off the bench for the Football Ferns – a team that notoriously struggles to score.

Clegg finished as Wellington Phoenix’s top-scorer in her first season as a professional player and looks destined for big things.

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring for Barcelona in the Champions League.

Salma Paralluelo, 19 (Spain)

The Spanish attacker has experienced a fast rise to the top of the sport after giving up athletics to sign a professional football contract.

Still only 19, the former national indoor 400m champion is now playing for the best club in women's football, Barcelona, where she has broken through as an occasional starter on a star-studded roster.

After scoring in the first leg of their quarterfinal win over Roma, Paralluelo was handed a start on the left wing in their Champions League victory over Wolfsburg, and is now heading to her first senior World Cup.

After winning the Under-17 World Cup in 2018 and the Under-20 World Cup in 2022, Paralluelo will be looking to complete the set with a Spanish team featuring Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.