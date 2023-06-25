Overhead heaters a welcome World Cup upgrade in chilly Dunedin

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson checks out upgraded facilities at Dunedin’s Tahuna Park, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.

Grant Robertson grew-up not far from Dunedin’s Tahuna Park, and played sport on a ground that had seen better days.

But what a difference a cash injection makes, one that has transformed the ground – and others around the country – before the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20.

‘’I know having played on Tahuna Park many years ago, it definitely needed an upgrade.’’

The city was set to host six matches, including a vital clash between the Football Ferns and Switzerland, with the latter to be based in Dunedin.

That has led to Tahuna Park being upgraded alongside other city training facilities as part of a $1.5 million development.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson with Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, and Football South chief executive Dougal McGowan with the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy at Tahuna Park, Dunedin.

That revamp for Tahuna includes upgrades to the turf, installation of new lights, and refurbished changing rooms, which include heating panels in the ceilings.

‘’I want to get one,’’ Robertson said.

Asked if the facilities were too good, given the crunch game between the Swiss and the hite Ferns, Robertson said all teams were likely to use the ground.

‘’We have to look after people when they come and visit us.’’

He was delighted to see the upgrades, which was part of a $19 million investment in playing and training facilities around the country.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson and Taieri MP Ingrid Leary walk down the tunnel at a redeveloped Tahuna Park, in Dunedin.

It was part of the requirement of the tournament that New Zealand had to upgrade its facilities.

That would be not just a boon for sports, like football, but other sports which would use the upgraded facilities.

On the upgraded turf was a visitor which Robertson inspected for the first time, the tournament’s trophy, as part of a southern trophy tour, which includes former American World Cup winner, Kristine Lilly, and tournament mascot Tazuni.