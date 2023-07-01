FIFA Women's World Cup group A preview: Can the Football Ferns break their duck?

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

More teams than ever before will be chasing glory when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

The tournament has expanded to 32 teams who will play a total of 64 matches across 10 venues in New Zealand and Australia.

Group A is home to New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland, all of whom will be eyeing a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.

The knockout action will culminate in the grand final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

Ahead of the World Cup, Stuff sports reporters Andrew Voerman, Phillip Rollo, Joseph Pearson and Sam Wilson have compiled everything you need to know about group A.

Fixtures

Thursday, July 20, 7pm: New Zealand v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

Friday, July 21, 5pm: Philippines v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium

Tuesday, July 25, 5.30pm: New Zealand v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

Tuesday, July 25, 8pm: Switzerland v Norway; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Sunday, July 30, 7pm: New Zealand v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium

Sunday, July 30, 7pm: Norway v Philippines; Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Fullback Ali Riley will lead the Football Ferns at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: Football Ferns

Fifa ranking: No 26

World Cup history: Five appearances (1991, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Group stage

Record: 0 wins, 3 draws, 12 losses

How they qualified: As co-hosts

Coach: Jitka Klimková

Captains: Ali Riley & Ria Percival

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Goalkeeper Vic Esson is set to be a key player for the Football Ferns at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Vic Esson had a blinder when she made her first start for the Ferns under Klimková in November 2021 against South Korea, though it took a few more before she cemented herself as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper. More strong performances will be key to the Ferns getting the results they seek.

Ria Percival’s value to the Ferns is evident in the fact that she has missed more matches in the last year while injured than she had missed in her 15-year international career prior to that. Back fit, she is set to be a fulcrum for them in midfield.

Rebekah Stott has only made four starts for the Ferns under Klimková, after first recovering from cancer treatment in 2021, then from ankle surgery, towards the end of last year, but she has shown her class whenever she’s been able to get on the pitch.

Outlook

No national team, men or women, has played as many World Cup matches without a win as New Zealand’s Football Ferns. Their second match, against the Philippines, will be their best chance to put that fact to bed, but they need to be a better team than they have been of late, failing to win any of their last 10 matches. The returns of midfielders Annalie Longo and Ria Percival from lengthy injury layoffs should help.

TAB odds: $251

Norway

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Maren Mjelde can play in defence and midfield and will wear the captain's armband for Norway.

Nickname: The Grasshoppers

Fifa ranking: No 12

World Cup history: Eight appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Champions (1995)

Record: 24 wins, 4 draws, 12 losses

How they qualified: Won group F in European qualifying

Coach: Hege Riise

Captain: Maren Mjelde

Squad

Goalkeepers: Guro Pettersen, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Aurora Mikalsen

Defenders: Anja Sønstevold, Mathilde Harviken, Tuva Hansen, Maren Mjelde, Guro Bergsvand, Marit Bratberg Lund, Sara Horte

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Vilde Bøe Risa, Guro Reiten, Thea Bjelde, Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland, Caroline Graham Hansen, Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum

Forwards: Karina Sævik, Ada Hegerberg, Sophie Roman Haug, Anna Jøsendal

Eric Alonso/Getty Images Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen is set to be a key player for Norway at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Caroline Graham Hansen will arrive at the World Cup in the form of her life. The 28-year-old wears the iconic No 10 shirt for her club Barcelona and played an instrumental role in their Champions League triumph this season when she scored in both legs of their semifinal win over Chelsea.

Ada Hegerberg returned to the international stage last year after five years away, protesting the way the Norweigan football federation treated their national women’s team. The forward has won six Uefa Women’s Champions League titles with Lyon in France and took home the Ballon d’Or Féminin as the best player in the world in 2018.

Like Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten is also coming off a career-best season. She contributed nine goals and a league-high 11 assists for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

Outlook

Norway arguably boasts the best attack at the World Cup, but that was also the case heading into the European Championship last year, where they were embarrassed 8-0 by eventual champions England. Question marks remain over their defence, but if they can tighten up at the back, there is more than enough firepower in this team to make a deep run.

TAB odds: $51

Philippines

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images Defender Hali Long is one of the Philippines' co-captains alongside midfielder Tahnai Annis.

Nickname: Filipinas

Fifa ranking: No 46

World Cup history: First appearance

How they qualified: Semifinalists at 2022 Women’s Asian Cup

Coach: Alen Stajcic

Captains: Tahnai Annis & Hali Long

Preliminary squad

Six players to be removed

Goalkeepers: Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota, Olivia McDaniel, Inna Palacios

Defenders: Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Dominique Randle

Midfielders: Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Kaya Hawkinson, Eva Madarang, Jessica Miclat, Isabella Pasion, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki

Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images Angie Beard has switched allegiance from Australia to the Philippines ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Angie Beard is yet to make her debut for the Philippines, having only recently switched allegiance from Australia, who she played three matches for. The attack-minded fullback is expected to provide them with a boost at their first World Cup.

US-born striker Sarina Bolden will spearhead the Philippines’ attack. Although she only scored once for the team, she made a considerable impact in her short time at Western Sydney Wanderers, her arrival coinciding with their rise up the A-League Women table.

Jaclyn Sawiki captained A-League Women newcomers Western United to the grand final in their first season last summer. The Canadian-born midfielder played one game for them in 2011, but switched to the Philippines in 2022.

Outlook

The Philippines will be eyeing their match against New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington as their best chance to get a result at their first World Cup, with Norway and Switzerland likely to prove too strong. They have played a lot of football this year, albeit largely against inferior opponents.

TAB odds: $501

Alex Pantling/Getty Images A midfielder for Women’s Super League giants Arsenal, Lia Wälti is set to lead the Swiss team in New Zealand.

Switzerland

Fifa ranking: No 20

World Cup history: One appearance (2015)

Best finish: Round of 16

Record: 1 win, 0 draws, 3 losses

How they qualified: Finished first in the European qualifying playoffs

Coach: Inka Grings

Captain: Lia Wälti

Squad

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli, Livia Peng, Gaëlle Thalmann

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun, Luana Bühler, Viola Calligaris, Laura Felber, Noelle Maritz, Lara Marti, Nadine Riesen, Julia Stierli

Midfielders: Sandrine Mauron, Seraina Piubel, Géraldine Reuteler, Marion Rey, Coumba Sow, Lia Wälti

Forwards: Amira Arfaoui, Ramona Bachmann, Ana Maria Crnogorčević, Fabienne Humm, Alisha Lehmann, Meriame Terchoun

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images A regular started at European champions Barcelona, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević is one of the stars of the Swiss team.

Key players

Lia Wälti is expected to return from the injury that ended her season with Arsenal in England in time for the World Cup and will be Switzerland’s midfield lynchpin.

Barcelona forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević will be one Switzerland’s biggest attacking threats, having scored 67 goals in her 133 international appearances.

Noelle Maritz plays with Wälti at Arsenal these days, but was previously a key figure for German powerhouse Wolfsburg. She will anchor Switzerland’s defence.

Outlook

Switzerland took the long road to this World Cup, having to navigate two playoff matches to make it out of Europe. If other results go as they are expected to on paper, their meeting with the Football Ferns in Dunedin on July 30 could effectively be a playoff for a place in the round of 16.

TAB odds: $251