FIFA Women's World Cup group B preview: Can Australia make the most of home advantage?

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

More teams than ever before will be chasing glory when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

The tournament has expanded to 32 teams who will play a total of 64 matches across 10 venues in New Zealand and Australia.

Group B is home to Australia, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria, all of whom will be eyeing a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.

The knockout action will culminate in the grand final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

Ahead of the World Cup, Stuff sports reporters Andrew Voerman, Phillip Rollo, Joseph Pearson and Sam Wilson have compiled everything you need to know about group B.

Fixtures

Thursday, July 20, 10pm: Australia v Republic of Ireland; Stadium Australia

Friday, July 21, 2.30pm: Nigeria v Canada; Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Wednesday, July 26, 10pm: Canada v Republic of Ireland; Perth Rectangular Stadium

Thursday, July 27, 10pm: Australia v Nigeria; Brisbane Stadium

Monday, July 31, 10pm: Australia v Canada; Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Monday, July 31, 10pm: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria; Brisbane Stadium

Australia

Kin Cheung/AP Forward Sam Kerr is set to lead Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: The Matildas

Fifa ranking: No 10

World Cup history: Seven appearances (1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Quarterfinals (2007, 2011, 2015)

Record: 7 wins, 6 draws, 13 losses

How they qualified: As co-hosts

Coach: Tony Gustavsson

Captain: Sam Kerr

Preliminary squad

Six players to be removed

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Jada Whyman, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Chloe Logarzo, Amy Sayer, Emily Van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Larissa Crummer, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Remy Siemsen, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine

Mark Baker/AP Fullback Ellie Carpenter will be a key player for Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Ellie Carpenter is one of the best right backs in the world and is set to line up at her second World Cup even though she is only 23, having just returned from a lengthy layoff with a knee injury. She currently plays for Lyon in France and helped them win the 2022 Uefa Women’s Champions League final – the match where she suffered that setback.

Caitlin Foord was a fullback when she made her debut for Australia as 16-year-old, but is now a forward, and is viewed as the perfect foil for their star striker, Sam Kerr. She has scored seven goals in her last five internationals.

Sam Kerr has scored goals everywhere she has played, whether in Australia, the United States or England, where she currently stars for Chelsea. She has found the back of the net 63 times for her country and will be charged with leading the Matildas as they try to make the most of their home World Cup.

Outlook

Australia have only ever made it as far as the quarterfinals at previous World Cups and will be hoping home advantage can help them advance a few more steps. After a shaky start to coach Tony Gustavsson’s tenure, the Matildas have found form at the right time, beating Spain and England already this year. Beating Canada to secure the easiest knockout path possible could be key.

TAB odds: $11

Republic of Ireland

Martin Meissner/AP Arsenal’s Katie McCabe will lead the Republic of Ireland at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: The Girls in Green

Fifa ranking: No 22

World Cup history: First appearance

How they qualified: Second in European qualifying playoff

Coach: Vera Pauw

Captain: Katie McCabe

Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh

Defenders: Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Claire O’Riordan, Chloe Mustaki, Diane Caldwell, Aine O’Gorman, Izzy Atkinson, Heather Payne

Midfielders: Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Sinead Farrelly, Lily Agg, Ciara Grant, Ruesha Littlejohn, Lucy Quinn

Forwards: Kyra Carusa, Amber Barrett, Marissa Sheva, Abbie Larkin

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images Ireland's Niamh Fahey captains Liverpool at club level and is a vastly experienced defender.

Key players

Niamh Fahey is the current Liverpool captain and one of the veterans in the Ireland squad, having been named the Irish player of the year on three occasions. Her professional career began when she was offered a contract by Arsenal after a friendly between them and Ireland and she has also spent time at Chelsea and Bordeaux in France.

Described as the “face of Irish women’s football” by The Irish Times, Katie McCabe has been captain of her national team since she was 21. The left-sided player starred for Arsenal during the English Women’s Super League and Uefa Women’s Champion League seasons just gone, earning selection in the Champions League team of the season and winning the WSL goal of the season award.

Denise O’Sullivan will be a key figure in midfield for Ireland, having played more than 100 internationals.

Outlook

Ireland will be up against it at their first World Cup, starting with their opener against co-hosts Australia in front of what is set to be a 69,000-strong crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Their match against Nigeria looms as their best chance for a win.

TAB odds: $251

Nigeria

Scott Heavey/Getty Images Veteran centre-back Onome Ebi will lead Nigeria on what will be her sixth World Cup appearance.

Nickname: Super Falcons

Fifa ranking: No 40

World Cup history: Eight appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Quarterfinals (1999)

Record: 4 wins, 3 draws, 19 losses

How they qualified: Fourth at 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations

Coach: Randy Waldrum

Captain: Onome Ebi

Squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi, Yetunde Balogun

Defenders: Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Glory Ogbonna, Ashleigh Plumptre, Rofiat Imuran, Tosin Demehin

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun, Jennifer Echegini

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Gift Monday, Toni Payne, Ifeoma Onumonu, Michelle Alozie, Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega, Esther Okoronkwo, Desire Oparanozie

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Chiamaka Nnadozie has established herself as Nigeria's first-choice between the sticks.

Key players

Onome Ebi is set to play at her sixth World Cup aged 40 in Australia. A centurion for her country, she scored the opening goal when Nigeria beat the Football Ferns in a friendly in April.

Asisat Oshoala is Nigeria’s star player, having been part of the all-conquering Barcelona team in Spain since 2019. The forward is a five-time African player of the year and scored at both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Chiamaka Nnadozie plays for Paris FC in France and is Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, even though she is only 22. At the 2019 event, when she was 178, Nnadozie became the youngest player to keep a clean sheet at a World Cup, when she featured in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over South Korea.

Outlook

Nigeria have long been the team to beat in African women’s football, winning 11 of the 14 editions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. One of their failures was last year, however, when they finished fourth, matching their worst result. With co-hosts Australia and reigning Olympic champions Canada in their group, they will need a shock result or two to advance.

TAB odds: $251

Canada

Fernando Llano/AP Forward Christine Sinclair is set to lead Canada at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Fifa ranking: No 7

World Cup history: Seven appearances (1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Fourth (2003)

Record: 8 wins, 5 draws, 14 losses

How they qualified: Runners-up at 2022 Concacaf W Championship

Coach: Bev Priestman

Captain: Christine Sinclair

Preliminary squad

Two players to be removed

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D’Angelo, Lysianne Proulx, Kailen Sheridan

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Shelina Zadorsky, Jade Rose, Allysha Chapman, Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere

Midfielders: Quinn, Marie-Yasmine Alidou D’Anjou, Simi Awujo, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Sophie Schmidt, Desiree Scott

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Cloe Lacasse, Clarissa Larisey, Adriana Leon, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Evelyne Viens

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images The versatile Ashley Lawrence, left, has made 117 appearances for Canada, scoring eight goals.

Key players

Jessie Fleming scored penalties in the semifinals and the final at the Tokyo Olympics, as well as in the shootout againt Sweden in the gold medal match. She was named Canada’s women’s player of the year in both 2021 and 2022 and is a key figure for Chelsea in the English Women’s Super League.

Defender Ashley Lawrence has just signed with Chelsea after seven seasons at Paris-Saint German in France and is set to be a key figure in Canada’s defence. She made a key goal-line clearance late in extra time in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, just before her side won the penalty shootout.

Christine Sinclair has scored more goals in international football than any other player, with 190 to her name from 323 appearances. She will be playing at her sixth World Cup and is considered Canada’s greatest player of all time, currently playing her club football for the Portland Thorns, the reigning US champions.

Outlook

Canada will be looking to build on their gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but their preparation has been hampered by issues with the level of support provided by their national federation. Their clash with Australia is likely to decided who advances top of group B. Coach Bev Priestman used to work for New Zealand Football.

TAB odds: $34