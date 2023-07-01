FIFA Women's World Cup group C preview: Can Spain overcome their internal disharmony?

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

More teams than ever before will be chasing glory when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

The tournament has expanded to 32 teams who will play a total of 64 matches across 10 venues in New Zealand and Australia.

Group C is home to Spain, Costa, Zambia and Japan, who will all be eyeing a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.

The knockout action will then culminate in the grand final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

Ahead of the World Cup, Stuff sports reporters Andrew Voerman, Phillip Rollo, Joseph Pearson and Sam Wilson have compiled everything you need to know about group C.

Fixtures

Friday, July 21, 7.30pm: Spain v Costa Rica; Wellington Regional Stadium

Saturday, July 22, 7pm: Zambia v Japan; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Wednesday, July 26, 5pm: Japan v Costa Rica; Dunedin Stadium

Wednesday, July 26, 7.30pm: Spain v Zambia; Eden Park, Auckland

Monday, July 31, 7pm: Costa Rica v Zambia; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Monday, July 31, 7pm: Japan v Spain; Wellington Regional Stadium

Spain

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Barcelona's Champions League-winning captain Alexia Putellas is back to boost Spain's World Cup hopes.

Nickname: La Roja

Fifa ranking: No 6

World Cup history: Two appearances (2015, 2019)

Best finish: Round of 16 (2019)

Record: 1 win, 2 draws, 4 losses

How they qualified: Won group B in European qualifying

Coach: Jorge Vilda

Captain: Alexia Putellas

Squad

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Misa Rodriguez, Enith Salon

Defenders: Ivana Andres, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocio Galvez, Oihane Hernandez, Irene Paredes

Midfielders: Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Irene Guerrero, Jenni Hermoso, Maria Perez, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Zornoza

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo, Esther Gonzalez, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo.

Key players

Aitana Bonmati is the form player in the world right now and an early favourite for the Ballon d’Or. The midfield technician was crowned UEFA Women's Champions League player of the season after playing an instrumental role in Barcelona’s title triumph.

Jenni Hermoso is Spain's all-time leading goalscorer with 48 goals from 97 games. The veteran forward scored astonishing 51 goals for club and country during the 2021 calendar year – the most of any female player.

Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d’Or, the award for the world's best player, in 2021 and 2022 but the superstar Barcelona midfielder has only recently returned from a serious knee injury she suffered on the eve of last year's Euros.

Outlook

Individually, Spain have some of the best players in the world, but can they play to their potential as a team? A dispute with coach Jorge Vilda saw 15 players refuse to play for the national team after they underperformed at last year’s Euros, and most of them have not returned, including Champions League final MVP Patri Guijarro.

TAB odds: $7.50

Costa Rica

Nickname: Las Ticas

Fifa ranking: No 36

World Cup history: One appearance (2015)

Best finish: Group stage

Record: 0 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss

How they qualified: Semifinalists at 2022 Concacaf W Championship

Coach: Amelia Valverde

Preliminary squad

Six players to be removed

Goalkeepers: Noelia Bermudez, Genesis Perez, Daniela Solera, Priscila Tapia

Defenders: Mariana Benavides, Daniela Cruz, Valeria del Campo, Maria Paula Elizondo, Gabriela Guillen, Maria Paula Porras, Lixy Rodriguez, Yesmi Rodriguez, Fabiola Villalobos

Midfielders: Katherine Alvarado, Mariela Campos, Cristin Granados, Melissa Herrera, Yerling Ovares, Alexandra Pinell, Raquel Rodriguez, Emilie Valenciano, Gloriana Villalobos

Forwards: Priscila Chinchilla, Catalina Estrada, Maria Paula Salas, Carolina Venegas, Sofia Varela

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images Melissa Herrera and Costa Rica will be making just their second appearance at a FIFA Women's World Cup.

Key players

Melissa Herrera was just 18 the last time Costa Rica qualified for a World Cup but will now be a key figure in midfield, having spent the past five years in France playing for clubs Reims and Bordeaux.

Priscila Chinchilla is team-mates with Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore at Scottish club Glasgow City. The 21-year-old midfielder was named young player of the year in Scotland in 2022 and is one of her country’s brightest talents.

Raquel Rodriquez is a prolific attacker with top level experience who plays for US champions Portland Thorns. She scored Costa Rica’s first-ever goal at a World Cup, in a 1-1 draw with Spain in 2015.

Outlook

A first-ever World Cup win against Zambia should be Costa Rica’s aim after securing two draws at their only previous World Cup appearance in 2015.

TAB odds: $1001

Zambia

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Strike weapon Barbra Banda scored two hat-tricks for Zambia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nickname: Copper Queens

Fifa ranking: No 77

World Cup history: First appearance

How they qualified: Semifinalists at 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations

Coach: Bruce Mwape

Captain: Barbra Banda

Preliminary squad

12 players to be removed

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda, Eunice Sakala, Hazel Nali, Chitete Munsaka, Letisha Lungu

Defenders: Margaret Belemu, Lushomo Mweemba, Esther Banda, Agness Musase, Esther Siamfuko, Judith Soko, Jacqueline Nkol, Vast Phiri, Mary Mulenga

Midfielders: Pauline Zulu, Martha Tembo, Misozi Zulu, Evarine Katongo, Mary Wilombe, Susan Banda, Rhoda Chileshe, Prisca Chilufya, Avell Chitundu, Xiomara Mapepa, Comfort Selemani, Ireen Lungu, Hellen Chanda

Forwards: Lubandji Ochumba, Regina Chanda, Barbra Banda,Maylan Mulenga, Hellen Mubanga, Racheal Nachula, Grace Chanda, Racheal Kundananji

Key players

Barbra Banda shot to stardom when she scored back-to-back hat-tricks against the Netherlands and China at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hazel Nali booked Zambia’s place at the World Cup when she saved – and scored – penalties during their African Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Senegal. Nali saved one penalty before stepping up to slot the winner.

Racheal Kundananji is coming off a breakout season where she scored a whopping 25 goals for Madrid CFF to finish second on the Liga F golden boot standings.

Outlook

First-time qualifiers Zambia are the lowest-ranked team heading into the tournament. Although they should not trouble heavyweights Spain and Japan, a positive result against Costa Rica is a realistic goal.

TAB odds: $501

Japan

Masashi Hara/Getty Images Defender Saki Kumagai is set to lead Japan at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: Nadeshiko

Fifa ranking: No 11

World Cup history: Eight appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Champions (2011)

Record: 33 wins, 14 draws, 4 losses

How they qualified: Semifinalists at 2022 Women’s Asian Cup

Coach: Futoshi Ikeda

Captain: Saki Kumagai

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ayaka Yamashita, Chika Hirao, Momoko Tanaka

Defenders: Saki Kumagai, Risa Shimizu, Rion Ishikawa, Moeka Minami, Shiori Miyake, Kiko Seike, Miyabi Moriya

Midfielders: Yui Hasegawa, Jun Endo, Fuka Nagano, Hinata Miyazawa, Hikaru Naomoto, Hina Sugita, Honoka Hayashi, Aoba Fujino, Hana Takahashi

Forwards: Maika Hamano, Riko Ueki, Mina Tanaka, Remina Chiba

Key players

Saki Kumagai holds legend status in Japan. She has played more than 130 games for her country and converted the winning penalty in the 2011 World Cup final. Kumagai won the UEFA Women's Champions League five times with fomer French club Lyon.

Yui Hasegawa had the unenviable task of replacing England star Keira Walsh at Manchester City after she was sold to Barcelona for a world record transfer, but she has excelled in a more defensive, deep-lying playmaker role.

Maika Hamano won the Golden Ball at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup last year and looks to be a real star of the future for Japan. She signed for English giants Chelsea in 2022, but spent her first season in Europe on loan at Swedish club Hammarby when she helped them win their cup final.

Outlook

The quarterfinals could be the ceiling for the 2011 champions who are not the force they were when they beat the US on penalties However, they do have some exciting young players coming through like teenager Hamano, who could be one of the breakout stars of the tournament. Japan's match against Spain will likely determine who finishes top of group C.

TAB odds: $26