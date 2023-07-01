FIFA Women's World Cup group D preview: Can England do the Euros-World Cup double?

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

More teams than ever before will be chasing glory when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

The tournament has expanded to 32 teams who will play a total of 64 matches across 10 venues in New Zealand and Australia.

Group D is home to England, Haiti, Denmark and China, all of whom will be eyeing a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.

The knockout action will culminate in the grand final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

Ahead of the World Cup, Stuff sports reporters Andrew Voerman, Phillip Rollo, Joseph Pearson and Sam Wilson have compiled everything you need to know about those four teams.

Fixtures

Saturday, July 22, 9.30pm: England v Haiti; Brisbane Stadium

Sunday, July 23, 12am: Denmark v China; Perth Rectangular Stadium

Friday, July 28, 8.30pm: England v Denmark; Sydney Football Stadium

Friday, July 28, 11pm: China v Haiti; Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Tuesday, August 1, 11pm: China v England; Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Tuesday, August 1, 11pm: Haiti v Denmark; Perth Rectangular Stadium

England

Naomi Baker/Getty Images England head into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as European champions after their win on home soil last year.

Nickname: Lionesses

Fifa ranking: No 4

World Cup history: Five appearances (1995, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Third (2015)

Record: 15 wins, 4 draws, 7 losses

How they qualified: Won group D in European qualifying

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Captain: Millie Bright

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan, Alex Greenwood, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Jordan Nobbs, Laura Coombs, Katie Zelem.

Forwards: Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Katie Robinson, Bethany England.

Key players

Lucy Bronze will be looking to add a World Cup to her trophy cabinet after winning the Euros with England and the Champions League with Barcelona. Bronze is one of the best right-backs in the game.

Manchester United shotstopper Mary Earps was crowned the best goalkeeper in the world last year after keeping four clean sheets during England’s Euros triumph. She came up clutch again when she saved a penalty in a penalty shootout against Brazil to help win England the inaugural Women's Finalissima.

Keira Walsh is one of the best passers in the game and the heartbeat of the England midfield. She was subject to a world record transfer when she joined Barcelona from Manchester City for a reported £350,000 ($720,000). Like Bronze, she too has won the Euros and the Champions League.

Outlook

The European champions went 30 games unbeaten under coach Sarina Wiegman until their dream run finally came to an end against Australia in April. The Lionesses remain one of the big favourites to win the World Cup and do the Euros-World Cup double. They should breeze through the group stage, but they will have to overcome some significant absences after losing key players Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson to long-term injuries.

TAB odds: $5

Haiti

Alan Lee/Photosport Haiti have qualified for their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup.

Fifa ranking: No 53

World Cup history: First appearance

How they qualified: Beat Senegal and Chile at intercontinental playoff tournament

Coach: Nicolas Delepine

Captain: Nerilia Mondesir

Squad

To be announced

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Melchie Dumornay is set to be a key player for Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Melchie Dumornay is one of the most exciting young talents in world football. The 19-year-old midfielder scored both goals as Haiti stunned Chile to book their ticket to the World Cup and has already agreed a high-profile move to French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.

Nérilia Mondésir made her Haiti debut almost 10 years ago in 2014, yet she's still only 24. The forward scored some crucial goals during World Cup qualification and plays her club football for Montpellier.

Roselord Borgella converted a penalty in Haiti’s stunning win over Mexico on the road to the World Cup. The 30-year-old utility is another player based in France and can cover practically every outfield position.

Outlook

Haiti made history just by qualifying for the World Cup, but they have the potential to surprise Denmark and China, especially with one of the tournament's best young attackers in Dumornay in their midst.

TAB odds: $501

Denmark

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Danish attacker Pernille Harder is one of European's top talents.

Fifa ranking: No 13

World Cup history: Four appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2007)

Best finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 1995)

Record: 3 wins, 1 draw, 10 losses

How they qualified: Won group E in European qualifying

Coach: Lars Søndergaard

Captain: Pernille Harder

Squad

To be announced

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Signe Bruun celebrates after scoring a goal for PSG in the Champions League.

Key players

Pernille Harder was voted by The Guardian's panel of experts as the world's best player in 2021 and is coming off back-to-back championships with Chelsea. The classy attacker is Denmark’s all-time leading scorer and just recently penned a deal with Bayern Munich for next season.

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen is Denmark's most experienced player. The Reading midfielder has amassed more than 170 caps for her country since her debut in 2008.

Signe Bruun scored in six consecutive games to help Denmark qualify for their first World Cup since 2011. The striker has an eye for goal and plenty of top level experience too, having played for major European clubs PSG, Lyon and Manchester United. She helped Lyon win the Champions League last year.

Outlook

Denmark are ranked directly above China in FIFA’s world rankings, which suggests this could be the most tightly contested group. Denmark missed the last two World Cups, but return in decent form, having beaten Norway, Sweden and Japan since the start of the year. Their first match against Asian champions China looms as decisive.

TAB odds: $81

China

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images China's Rui Zhang battles for the ball with Italy’s Valentina Cernoia during the last World Cup in 2019.

Nickname: Steel Roses

Fifa ranking: No 14

World Cup history: Seven appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Runners-up (1999)

Record: 16 wins, 7 draws, 10 losses

How they qualified: Won the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup

Coach: Shui Qingxia

Captain: Wu Haiyan

Squad

To be announced

Elsa/Getty Images Yan Wang is set to be a key player for China at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

146-cap veteran Wang Shanshan is no stranger to scoring goals on the global stage. She netted twice at the 2015 World Cup, including one in China’s highly-controversial 2-2 draw with the Football Ferns. Shanshan was named MVP at the Asian Cup in 2022.

Wang Shuang plies her trade for Racing Louisville in the United States’ National Women's Soccer League and scored a four-goal haul against Zambia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Xiao Yuyi will be returning to Australia after spending the past A-League Women season on loan at Adelaide United. She scored a stoppage time winner against South Korea in the Asian Cup final.

Outlook

China have gone an entire year without a win since their Asian Cup triumph in February 2022, and while they sit directly beneath Denmark in the FIFA rankings, there is nothing to suggest the former giant of women’s football will emerge from the group. However, if they can beat Denmark first up the outlook will be a lot brighter. That game is pivotal to their hopes.

TAB odds: $251