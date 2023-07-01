FIFA Women's World Cup group F preview: Can France prosper after changing their coach?

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

More teams than ever before will be chasing glory when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

The tournament has expanded to 32 teams who will play a total of 64 matches across 10 venues in New Zealand and Australia.

Group F is home to France, Jamaica, Brazil and Panama, all of whom will be eyeing a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.

The knockout action will culminate in the grand final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

Ahead of the World Cup, Stuff sports reporters Andrew Voerman, Phillip Rollo, Joseph Pearson and Sam Wilson have compiled everything you need to know about group F.

Sunday, July 23, 10pm: France v Jamaica; Sydney Football Stadium

Monday, July 24, 11pm: Brazil v Panama; Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Saturday, July 29, 10pm: France v Brazil; Brisbane Stadium

Sunday, July 30, 12.30am: Panama v Jamaica; Perth Rectangular Stadium

Wednesday, August 2, 10pm: Panama v France; Sydney Football Stadium

Wednesday, August 2, 10pm: Jamaica v Brazil; Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

France

Elsa/Getty Images Veteran defender Wendie Renard is set to lead France at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: Les Bleues

Fifa ranking: No 5

World Cup history: Four appearances (2003, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Fourth (2011)

Record: 10 wins, 3 draws, 6 losses

How they qualified: Won group I in European qualifying

Coach: Hervé Renard

Captain: Wendie Renard

Preliminary squad

Three players to be removed

Goalkeepers: Mylene Chavas, Solene Durand, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Constance Picaud

Defenders: Selma Bacha, Estelle Cascarino, Elisa De Almeida, Sakina Karchaoui, Maelle Lakrar, Eve Perisset, Wendie Renard, Aissatou Tounkara

Midfielders: Kenza Dali, Laurina Fazer, Grace Geyoro, Amandine Henry, Oriane Jean-Francois, Lea Le Garrec, Amel Majri, Sandie Toletti

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi, Vicki Becho, Kadidiatou Diani, Naomie Feller, Eugenie Le Sommer, Clara Mateo

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Record goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer is set to be a key player for France at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Grace Geyoro has become one of her country’s most established midfielders. The Paris Saint-Germain star was excellent at last year’s European Championship as France made the semifinals.

Eugénie Le Sommer has had a glittering club career and has returned to France’s squad ahead of the World Cup after two years away. She is France’s leading scorer with 88 goals from 176 caps and scored twice on her comeback against Colombia in April.

Wendie Renard is France’s defensive lynchpin, having been at the heart of Lyon’s phenomenal success and is considered one of the game’s greatest players, who will skipper Les Bleues in pursuit of their first World Cup win.

Outlook

France hosted the last World Cup, but lost to the United States in the quarterfinals and were beaten in last year’s European Championship semifinals by Germany. They seem primed to challenge for a first World Cup title, despite turmoil behind the scenes. Former coach Corinne Diacre was sacked in March amid a player revolt including star captain Wendie Renard and has been replaced by Hervé Renard, who coached Saudi Arabia at last year’s men’s World Cup, where they started by stunning eventual champions Argentina.

TAB odds: $11

Brazil

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Rafaelle is set to lead Brazil at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: Seleção

Fifa ranking: No 8

World Cup history: Eight appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Runners-up (2007)

Record: 20 wins, 4 draws, 10 losses

How they qualified: Won 2022 Copa América Femenina

Coach: Pia Sundhage

Captain: Rafaelle

Squad

Goalkeepers: Camila Rodrigues, Letícia Izidoro, Luciana

Defenders: Antônia, Bruninha, Kathellen, Lauren, Mônica Hickmann, Rafaelle, Tamires

Midfielders: Adriana, Ana Vitória, Andressa Alves, Ary Borges, Duda Sampaio, Luana

Forwards: Bia Zaneratto, Debinha, Gabi Nunes, Geyse, Kerolin, Marta, Nicole

Key players

Geyse signed for Barcelona last year and is a talented forward who is prospering on the big stage.

Marta will line up at her sixth, and likely final, World Cup at the age of 38. The legendary Brazil striker is a six-time FIFA world player of the year and one of the game's greats but has never won a World Cup.

Rafaelle has played in the United States and Brazil but has settled at Arsenal in London ahead of her second World Cup appearance after playing in 2015, but missing the tournament in 2019.

Outlook

Brazil have contested all eight World Cups but have never won the trophy. After winning last year’s Copa América Femenina, they took European champions England to a penalty shootout in the inaugural Finalissima intercontinental showdown in April, and should move safely through to the knockout rounds.

TAB odds: $26

Jamaica

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images Manchester City's Khadija Shaw has plundered an astonishing 55 goals in 38 games for Jamaica.

Nickname: The Reggae Girlz

Fifa ranking: No 43

World Cup history: One appearance (2019)

Best finish: Group stage

Record: 0 wins, 0 draws, 3 losses

How they qualified: Finished third at 2022 Concacaf W Championship

Coach: Lorne Donaldson

Captain: Khadija Shaw

Squad

Goalkeepers: Liya Brooks, Sydney Schneider, Rebecca Spencer

Defenders: Deneisha Blackwood, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Konya Plummer, Vyan Sampson, Tiernny Wiltshire

Midfielders: Trudi Carter, Rachel Jones, Peyton McNamara, Atlanta Primus, Drew Spence, Giselle Washington, Solai Washington

Forwards: Paige Bailey-Gayle, Jody Brown, Tiffany Cameron, Mikayla Dayes, Khadija Shaw, Kameron Simmonds, Kiki van Zanten

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Deneisha Blackwood will feature at her second World Cup after playing every minute four years ago.

Key players

Versatile down the left flank, Deneisha Blackwood has played for Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic, winning a title, but spent most of her career in the United States and played every minute of Jamaica’s first World Cup campaign in 2019.

Nicknamed ‘Bunny’, forward Khadija Shaw left for Europe in 2019 and hasn’t looked back, joining French club Bordeaux before signing for Manchester City. She has been prolific in the English Super League this season with 20 goals in 18 matches. She has also scored 55 goals in her 38 caps for her country.

Defender Allyson Swaby made her name in Europe with Roma and helped them win their first major trophy – the Coppa Italia in 2021. She moved to Angel City in the US after that, but spent the last six months on loan at Paris-Saint Germain in France.

Outlook

Jamaica made their World Cup debut four years ago in France, but lost all three of their group stage matches. They will be eyeing a golden chance for a first win against newcomers Panama, but will need to pull off an upset against either France or Brazil to go any further.

TAB odds: $501

Panama

PHOTOSPORT Midfielder Marta Cox will lead Panama at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: Las Canaleras

Fifa ranking: No 52

World Cup history: First appearance

How they qualified: Beat Papua New Guinea and Paraguay at the intercontinental playoff tournament

Coach: Ignacio Quintana

Captain: Marta Cox

Squad

Goalkeepers: Farissa Cordoba, Sasha Fabrega, Yenith Bailey

Defenders: Carina Baltrip-Reyes, Hilary Jaen, Katherine Castillo, Nicole De Obaldia, Rebeca Espinosa, Rosario Vargas, Wendy Natis, Yomira Pinzon

Midfielders: Aldrith Quintero, Carmen Montenegro, Deysire Salazar, Emily Cedeno, Erika Hernandez, Laurie Batista, Marta Cox, Natalia Mills, Schiandra Gonzalez

Forwards: Karla Riley, Lineth Cedeno, Riley Tanner

MARTIN HUNTER/PHOTOSPORT Forward Riley Tanner is set to be a key player for Panama at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Lineth Cedeño will go down in history after her winning goal against Paraguay in qualifying clinched her country’s place at their first World Cup.

Marta Cox plays in Mexico for Pacucha and was key in qualifying with her set piece deliveries when they beat Papua New Guinea and Paraguay to qualify for the tournament.

American-born forward Riley Tanner opted to represent Panama – her mother was born in Panama City – and made her debut in the qualifying tournament in New Zealand and was effective leading the line with her tireless running.

Outlook

Panama qualified for their first World Cup by edging Paraguay in a playoff in Hamilton in February and will likely be focused on damage limitation when they come up against France and Brazil in group F. In between those two matches they will have their best shot at a result as they take on fellow Concacaf side Jamaica in Perth.

TAB odds: $1001