FIFA Women's World Cup group G preview: Can Sweden finally go all the way?

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

More teams than ever before will be chasing glory when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

The tournament has expanded to 32 teams who will play a total of 64 matches across 10 venues in New Zealand and Australia.

Group G is home to Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina, all of whom will be eyeing a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.

The knockout action will culminate in the grand final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

Ahead of the World Cup, Stuff sports reporters Andrew Voerman, Phillip Rollo, Joseph Pearson and Sam Wilson have compiled everything you need to know about group G.

Fixtures

Sunday, July 23, 5pm: Sweden v South Africa; Wellington Regional Stadium

Monday, July 24, 6pm: Italy v Argentina; Eden Park, Auckland

Friday, July 28, 12pm: Argentina v South Africa; Dunedin Stadium

Saturday, July 29, 7.30pm: Sweden v Italy; Wellington Regional Stadium

Wednesday, August 2, 7pm: Argentina v Sweden; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Wednesday, August 2, 7pm: South Africa v Italy; Wellington Regional Stadium

Sweden

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Midfielder Caroline Seger is set to make a fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance at the 2023 event in New Zealand.

Nickname: Blågult

Fifa ranking: No 3

World Cup history: Eight appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Runners-up (2003)

Record: 23 wins, 5 draws, 12 losses

How they qualified: Won group A in European qualifying

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Squad

Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom, Jennifer Falk, Zecira Musovic

Defenders: Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Itestedt, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Linda Sembrant

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani, Hanna Bennison, Lina Hurtig, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Olivia Schough, Caroline Seger

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, Madelen Janogy, Rebecka Blomqvist, Fridolina Rolfö

Martin Meissner/AP Barcelona fullback Fridolina Rolfö is set to be a key player for Sweden at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Kosovare Asllani is equally adept in midfield and attack. The 33-year-old affectionately known as ‘Kosse’ has been a mainstay of the national team since making her debut in 2008, racking up 169 appearances and scoring 44 goals.

Inspirational defender Magdalena Eriksson has won 10 major trophies during her seven-year stint at Chelsea in west London and brings bags of experience to a Swedish backline that conceded just two goals in eight qualifiers.

Nominally a winger, the versatile Fridolina Rolfö has also excelled at left back at club level for Barcelona, where she famously scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final. She netted five times in qualifying and will be relied on for goals to get the Swedes through a tricky-looking group.

Outlook

After a disappointing European Championship campaign, in which they were hammered by eventual champions England 4-0 in the semifinals, the third-ranked Swedes arrive in New Zealand with a point to prove and are among the pre-tournament favourites, with their previous best finish a second place in 2003.

TAB odds: $17

South Africa

Marcio Machado/Getty Images South Africa captain Refiloe Jane is an assured presence in midfield and plays her club football in Italy.

Nickname: Banyana Banyana

Fifa ranking: No 54

World Cup history: One appearance (2019)

Best finish: Group stage

Record: 0 wins, 0 draws, 3 losses

How they qualified: Won 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations

Coach: Desiree Ellis

Captain: Refiloe Jane

Preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kebotseng Moletsane, Kaylin Swart

Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Bongeka Gamede, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramalepe, Noko Matlou, Tiisetso Makhubela

Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Refiloe Jane, Robyn Moodaly, Sibulele Holweni

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Thembi Kgatlana, Wendy Shongwe

Paul Harding/Getty Images Hildah Magaia is set to be a key player for South Africa at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Andile Diamini was named in the tournament’s best XI at the African Women Cup of Nations after keeping three clean sheets in six games and has established herself as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper under Desiree Ellis.

Twenty-eight-year-old striker Hildah Magaia plies her trade in South Korea and finished as joint scorer in the African Women Cup of Nations, including a double in the final to earn South Africa their first international trophy.

Glasgow City’s Linda Motlhalo is one of the few members of the South African team to play their football in Europe and will be one of their main attacking threats in New Zealand.

Outlook

Ranked 54th in the world, South Africa are big underdogs in group G. Picking up their first point at a World Cup would represent an achievement, anything more than that is beyond expectations.

TAB odds: $501

Italy

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images Italy coach Milena Bertolini showed she is not afraid to take tough decisions, leaving long-time captain Sara Gama out of her squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: Le Azzurre

Fifa ranking: No 16

World Cup history: Three appearances (1991, 1999, 2019)

Best finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 2019)

Record: 6 wins, 1 draw, 5 losses

How they qualified: Won group G in European qualifying

Coach: Milena Bertolini

Preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani, Katja Schroffenegger

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Valentina Bergamaschi, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Maria Luisa Filangeri, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Beatrice Merlo, Benedetta Orsi, Julie Piga, Chiara Robustellini, Cecilia Salvai

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Emma Severini, Eva Schatzer, Flaminia Simonetti

Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Benedetta Glionna, Martina Piemonte, Annamaria Serturini

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images Italy forward Barbara Bonansea fires home one of her 28 international goals against Switzerland.

Key players

At domestic level, Barbara Bonansea has won it all, including seven straight Serie A titles with Brescia and Juventus. A pacy forward who loves to play out wide, the 31-year-old averages almost a goal every two games for the country.

Juventus midfielder Arianna Caruso has made the step up to international level with ease. The 23-year-old found the net seven times during qualifying – including four in an 8-0 rout of Moldova – and is one of the first names on the Italian team sheet.

Valentina Giacinti has finished top-scorer in Serie A no fewer than three times and finally got her hands on the trophy this year when she helped AS Roma break Juventus’ stranglehold over the competition. The 29-year-old notched 11 goals in 20 games and will look to carry that form into the World Cup.

Outlook

Ranked 16th in the world, Italy are one of the fastest improving teams in Europe and will fancy their chances of making it out of a tough group alongside Sweden. Though with the two-time reigning champion United States and the Netherlands lurking in the round of 16, they will do well to match their best result at a World Cup.

TAB odds: $101

Argentina

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Veteran Argentina stopper Vanina Correa will captain her country in New Zealand.

Nickname: La Albiceleste

Fifa ranking: No 28

World Cup history: Three appearances (2003, 2007, 2019)

Best finish: Group stage

Record: 0 wins, 2 draws, 7 losses

How they qualified: Third at 2022 Copa América Femenina

Coach: Germán Portanova

Captain: Vanina Correa

Squad

To be announced

Jeremy Ward/PHOTOSPORT Mariana Larroquette is set to be a key player for Argentina at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Named in the team of the tournament at the Copa América Femenina, Agustina Barroso has emerged as a key defender in Germán Portanova’s team. The 29-year-old helped her side keep three clean sheets in six matches and will need to be at her best in New Zealand if Argentina are to escape from the group.

New Zealand fans need no introduction to the 30-year-old fullback-cum-winger Mariana Larroquette who netted twice in Argentina’s friendly wins over the hapless Kiwis in February. Now plying her trade in Mexico after spells in Chile, the US and Portugal, the much-travelled Larroquette could be one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Standing just 5ft 3in tall, Yamila Rodríguez shouldered the goalscoring responsibility for Argentina at last year’s Copa América Femenina, finishing as top scorer with six goals. Her double in the third-place playoff with Paraguay secured La Albiceleste a spot at their fourth World Cup.

Outlook

Still seeking their first win at a World Cup, Argentina should be capable of ticking that box against the 54th-ranked South Africa. Getting beyond the group stage will be a big ask in a group featuring European heavyweights Sweden and Italy.

TAB odds: $251