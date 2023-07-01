FIFA Women's World Cup group G preview: Can Sweden finally go all the way?
More teams than ever before will be chasing glory when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.
The tournament has expanded to 32 teams who will play a total of 64 matches across 10 venues in New Zealand and Australia.
Group G is home to Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina, all of whom will be eyeing a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.
The knockout action will culminate in the grand final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.
Ahead of the World Cup, Stuff sports reporters Andrew Voerman, Phillip Rollo, Joseph Pearson and Sam Wilson have compiled everything you need to know about group G.
Fixtures
Sunday, July 23, 5pm: Sweden v South Africa; Wellington Regional Stadium
Monday, July 24, 6pm: Italy v Argentina; Eden Park, Auckland
Friday, July 28, 12pm: Argentina v South Africa; Dunedin Stadium
Saturday, July 29, 7.30pm: Sweden v Italy; Wellington Regional Stadium
Wednesday, August 2, 7pm: Argentina v Sweden; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Wednesday, August 2, 7pm: South Africa v Italy; Wellington Regional Stadium
Sweden
Nickname: Blågult
Fifa ranking: No 3
World Cup history: Eight appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)
Best finish: Runners-up (2003)
Record: 23 wins, 5 draws, 12 losses
How they qualified: Won group A in European qualifying
Coach: Peter Gerhardsson
Squad
Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom, Jennifer Falk, Zecira Musovic
Defenders: Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Itestedt, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Linda Sembrant
Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani, Hanna Bennison, Lina Hurtig, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Olivia Schough, Caroline Seger
Forwards: Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, Madelen Janogy, Rebecka Blomqvist, Fridolina Rolfö
Key players
Kosovare Asllani is equally adept in midfield and attack. The 33-year-old affectionately known as ‘Kosse’ has been a mainstay of the national team since making her debut in 2008, racking up 169 appearances and scoring 44 goals.
Inspirational defender Magdalena Eriksson has won 10 major trophies during her seven-year stint at Chelsea in west London and brings bags of experience to a Swedish backline that conceded just two goals in eight qualifiers.
Nominally a winger, the versatile Fridolina Rolfö has also excelled at left back at club level for Barcelona, where she famously scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final. She netted five times in qualifying and will be relied on for goals to get the Swedes through a tricky-looking group.
Outlook
After a disappointing European Championship campaign, in which they were hammered by eventual champions England 4-0 in the semifinals, the third-ranked Swedes arrive in New Zealand with a point to prove and are among the pre-tournament favourites, with their previous best finish a second place in 2003.
TAB odds: $17
South Africa
Nickname: Banyana Banyana
Fifa ranking: No 54
World Cup history: One appearance (2019)
Best finish: Group stage
Record: 0 wins, 0 draws, 3 losses
How they qualified: Won 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations
Coach: Desiree Ellis
Captain: Refiloe Jane
Preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kebotseng Moletsane, Kaylin Swart
Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Bongeka Gamede, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramalepe, Noko Matlou, Tiisetso Makhubela
Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Refiloe Jane, Robyn Moodaly, Sibulele Holweni
Forwards: Gabriela Salgado, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Thembi Kgatlana, Wendy Shongwe
Key players
Andile Diamini was named in the tournament’s best XI at the African Women Cup of Nations after keeping three clean sheets in six games and has established herself as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper under Desiree Ellis.
Twenty-eight-year-old striker Hildah Magaia plies her trade in South Korea and finished as joint scorer in the African Women Cup of Nations, including a double in the final to earn South Africa their first international trophy.
Glasgow City’s Linda Motlhalo is one of the few members of the South African team to play their football in Europe and will be one of their main attacking threats in New Zealand.
Outlook
Ranked 54th in the world, South Africa are big underdogs in group G. Picking up their first point at a World Cup would represent an achievement, anything more than that is beyond expectations.
TAB odds: $501
Italy
Nickname: Le Azzurre
Fifa ranking: No 16
World Cup history: Three appearances (1991, 1999, 2019)
Best finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 2019)
Record: 6 wins, 1 draw, 5 losses
How they qualified: Won group G in European qualifying
Coach: Milena Bertolini
Preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani, Katja Schroffenegger
Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Valentina Bergamaschi, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Maria Luisa Filangeri, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Beatrice Merlo, Benedetta Orsi, Julie Piga, Chiara Robustellini, Cecilia Salvai
Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Emma Severini, Eva Schatzer, Flaminia Simonetti
Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Benedetta Glionna, Martina Piemonte, Annamaria Serturini
Key players
At domestic level, Barbara Bonansea has won it all, including seven straight Serie A titles with Brescia and Juventus. A pacy forward who loves to play out wide, the 31-year-old averages almost a goal every two games for the country.
Juventus midfielder Arianna Caruso has made the step up to international level with ease. The 23-year-old found the net seven times during qualifying – including four in an 8-0 rout of Moldova – and is one of the first names on the Italian team sheet.
Valentina Giacinti has finished top-scorer in Serie A no fewer than three times and finally got her hands on the trophy this year when she helped AS Roma break Juventus’ stranglehold over the competition. The 29-year-old notched 11 goals in 20 games and will look to carry that form into the World Cup.
Outlook
Ranked 16th in the world, Italy are one of the fastest improving teams in Europe and will fancy their chances of making it out of a tough group alongside Sweden. Though with the two-time reigning champion United States and the Netherlands lurking in the round of 16, they will do well to match their best result at a World Cup.
TAB odds: $101
Argentina
Nickname: La Albiceleste
Fifa ranking: No 28
World Cup history: Three appearances (2003, 2007, 2019)
Best finish: Group stage
Record: 0 wins, 2 draws, 7 losses
How they qualified: Third at 2022 Copa América Femenina
Coach: Germán Portanova
Captain: Vanina Correa
Squad
To be announced
Key players
Named in the team of the tournament at the Copa América Femenina, Agustina Barroso has emerged as a key defender in Germán Portanova’s team. The 29-year-old helped her side keep three clean sheets in six matches and will need to be at her best in New Zealand if Argentina are to escape from the group.
New Zealand fans need no introduction to the 30-year-old fullback-cum-winger Mariana Larroquette who netted twice in Argentina’s friendly wins over the hapless Kiwis in February. Now plying her trade in Mexico after spells in Chile, the US and Portugal, the much-travelled Larroquette could be one of the breakout stars of the tournament.
Standing just 5ft 3in tall, Yamila Rodríguez shouldered the goalscoring responsibility for Argentina at last year’s Copa América Femenina, finishing as top scorer with six goals. Her double in the third-place playoff with Paraguay secured La Albiceleste a spot at their fourth World Cup.
Outlook
Still seeking their first win at a World Cup, Argentina should be capable of ticking that box against the 54th-ranked South Africa. Getting beyond the group stage will be a big ask in a group featuring European heavyweights Sweden and Italy.
TAB odds: $251