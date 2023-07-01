FIFA Women's World Cup group H preview: Can Germany end their 16-year wait?

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

More teams than ever before will be chasing glory when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

The tournament has expanded to 32 teams, who will play a total of 64 matches across 10 venues in New Zealand and Australia.

Group H is home to Germany, Morocco, Colombia and South Korea, all of whom will be eyeing a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.

The knockout action will culminate in the grand final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

Ahead of the World Cup, Stuff sports reporters Andrew Voerman, Phillip Rollo, Joseph Pearson and Sam Wilson have compiled everything you need to know about group H.

Fixtures

Monday, July 24, 8.30pm: Germany v Morocco; Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Tuesday, July 25, 2pm: Colombia v South Korea; Sydney Football Stadium

Sunday, July 30, 4.30pm: South Korea v Morocco; Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Sunday, July 30, 9.30pm: Germany v Colombia; Sydney Football Stadium

Thursday, August 3, 10pm: South Korea v Germany; Brisbane Stadium

Thursday, August 3, 10pm: Morocco v Colombia; Perth Rectangular Stadium

Germany

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Forward Alexandra Popp is set to lead Germany at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nickname: DFB-Frauenteam

Fifa ranking: No 2

World Cup history: Eight appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Champions (2003, 2007)

Record: 30 wins, 5 draws, 9 losses

How they qualified: Won group H in European qualifying

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Captain: Alexandra Popp

Preliminary squad

Five players still to be removed

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms, Stina Johannes, Ena Mahmutovic

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sophia Kleinherne, Sarai Linder, Sjoeke Nusken, Felicitas Rauch, and Carolin Simon

Midfielders: Sara Dabritz, Chantal Hagal, Svenja Huth, Paulina Krumbiegel, Lena Lattwein, Melanie Leupolz, Sydney Lohmann, Lina Magull, and Lena Oberdorf

Forwards: Nicole Anyomi, Jule Brand, Klara Buhl, Laura Freigang, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller, and Tabea Wassmuth

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Lena Oberdorf is set to be a key player for Germany at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

A midfielder by trade, the versatile Lena Oberdorf can also fill in at centre back if needed. The tough-tackling 21-year-old impressed at last year’s European Championship where she was named young player of the tournament after some accomplished displays in the middle of the park.

Alexandra Popp is a German goal machine in the mould of Gerd Muller and has been in prolific form for both club and country of late, scoring six goals at the Euros and leading the scoring charts in the Frauen Bundesliga. With Germany in a weak group, Popp is a decent bet for the golden boot.

Lea Schüller plundered an astonishing 15 goals in World Cup qualifying, including two hat-tricks and a four-goal salvo against Serbia. Only 25, the Bayern Munich forward has notched an impressive 30 goals in 46 appearances for her country.

Outlook

Still smarting from their loss to England in the final of last year’s European Championship, world No 2 Germany have the players to go all the way and capture their third world title and first since 2007, but will likely face either Brazil or France in the round of 16 in an early test of their credentials.

TAB odds: $7

Morocco

Nickname: Atlas Lionesses

Fifa ranking: No 72

World Cup history: First appearance

How they qualified: Runners-up at 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations

Coach: Reynald Pedros

Captain: Ghizlane Chebbak

Preliminary squad

Five players to be removed

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair

Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj, Nouhaila Benzina, Siham Boukhami, Ghizlane Chiiri, Nesryne El Chad, Rkia Mazrouai, Yasmin Mrabet, Zineb Redouani, Sabah Seghir

Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak, Najat Badri, Anissa Lahmari, Sarah Kassi, Elodie Nakkach

Forwards: Salma Amani, Rosella Ayane, Anissa Belkasmi, Sofia Bouftini, Kenza Chapelle, Fatima Gharbi, Samya Hassani, Ibtissam Jraidi, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki, Imane Saoud, Fatima Tagnaout

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Rosella Ayane is set to be a key player for Morocco at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Rosella Ayane was born in England to a Moroccan father and Scottish mothe and represented the country of her birth at under-17 and under-19 level before switching allegiance in 2021, The Tottenham Hotspur player started all six games for Morocco at the Cup of Nations last year, scoring twice.

Ghizlane Chebbak was player of the tournament at last year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations, where she found the net three times in Morocco’s historic run to the final.

Zineb Redouani is one of the emerging stars of Reynald Pedros’ side, the 22-year-old fullback catching the eye with her rampaging runs and uncompromising defending.

Outlook

While Morocco are a much better side than their lowly 72nd ranking suggests, they are still sizeable underdogs who will need a near-miracle to make it out of the group stage. Can they take inspiration from their men’s national team’s run to the semifinals at last year’s World Cup in Qatar?

TAB odds: $1001

Colombia

Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images Daniela Montoya is set to captain Colombia in what will be her third appearance at the World Cup finals.

Nickname: Las Chicas Superpoderosas

Fifa ranking: No 25

World Cup history: Two appearances (2011, 2015)

Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

Record: 1 win, 2 draws, 4 losses

How they qualified: Runners-up at 2022 Copa América Femenina

Coach: Nelson Abadía

Captain: Daniela Montoya

Squad

To be announced

Fernando Vergara/AP Teenage forward Linda Caicedo is set to be a key player for Colombia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Linda Caicedo has the world at her feet at the age of 18 after earning a high profile move to Real Madrid in Spain. Blessed with electric pace and technical ability, she was named player of the tournament at the 2022 Copa América Femenina, where she scored twice – including the winner against Argentina in the semifinals – as the hosts reached the final before ultimately losing to Brazil.

Daniela Montoya is a veteran of the 2011 and 2015 World Cups and remains a key cog in the Colombian machine. The 32-year-old scored her country’s first ever goal at a World Cup and will be determined to break down more barriers in New Zealand.

Catalina Usme has been a mainstay in the national side since making her debut back in 2006, playing in two World Cups and two Olympics and winning the golden boot at the 2018 Copa América Femenina.

Outlook

It figures to be a straight shootout between Colombia and South Korea to join Germany in qualifying from group H, so a positive result in their opener in Sydney is paramount if Las Chicas Superpoderosas want to match their best result in 2015.

TAB odds: $251

South Korea

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Defender Kim Hye-ri will wear the captain's armband for South Korea in Australia.

Nickname: Taegeuk Ladies

Fifa ranking: No 17

World Cup history: Three appearances (2003, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

Record: 1 win, 1 draw, 8 losses

How they qualified: Runners-up at 2022 Women’s Asian Cup

Coach: Colin Bell

Captain: Kim Hye-ri

Squad

To be announced

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images Midfielder Cho So-hyun is fast approaching 150 appearances for South Korea, scoring 25 goals.

Stars to watch

Cho So-hyun is a stalwart of the national team with 144 caps to her name. The 34-year-old pulls the strings in midfield, but also likes to get forward and has scored 25 goals at international level.

Ji So-yun is a veteran midfielder with an eye for goal and is now back in her homeland after a trophy-laden eight-year spell with Chelsea. The 32-year-old is her country’s all-time leading scorer and the player most likely to conjure up some magic. She played in New Zealand at the 2008 Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Lee Geum-min is a hardworking striker capable of scoring spectacular goals and has big-game experience, having played in the Champions League during her brief spell at Manchester City.

Outlook

Under the guidance of Englishman Colin Bell, the South Koreans have made big strides, reaching the Women’s Asian Cup final last year. Ranked 17th, they ought to escape the group alongside Germany, but reaching the last eight for the first time looks a tall order.

TAB odds: $251