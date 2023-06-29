Take Five: Key questions about the Football Ferns' World Cup squad answered

ANALYSIS: There isn’t a great deal of suspense around the revealing of the Football Ferns’ 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad.

But there are still a handful of spots it has been hard to get a read on, ahead of coach Jitka Klimková naming the chosen 23 at lunchtime on Friday.

Thirty-three players remained in the mix as of earlier this month, when the Ferns entered the final three weeks of their nine-week training camp in Auckland.

They all learned their fate on Wednesday afternoon after the final on-field session of that camp and those chosen will be joined by friends and family at Eden Park for the announcement.

Here are some of the key questions still to be answered.

Who will be the fourth (or fifth) fullback?

Three players are locked in as fullbacks – captain Ali Riley, CJ Bott and Michaela Foster – but they are likely to be joined by at least one other option to play on the edges of the Ferns’ defence.

The choice appears to be between Liz Anton, who usually plays at centre back for her club, Perth Glory, but has mostly played at fullback for the Ferns, and Grace Neville, an out-and-out right back with London City Lionesses in the English Championship.

It will likely come down to how much flexibility Klimková wants and how set she is on using Bott as a wide midfielder – a ploy that has proved effective to date. If the plan is for that to continue – and it is understood Bott has lined up there in recent training matches – it could open the door for a ninth defender.

Neville was originally named ahead of Anton in the last Ferns squad in April, as were Wellington Phoenix youngsters Mackenzie Barry – a right back/centre back – and Kate Taylor – an out-and-out centre back, who could be potential bolter, though Anton did end up coming in as an injury replacement.

Out-and-out left backs Ally Green and Ashleigh Ward were the other fullbacks still in camp this week, but have barely played under Klimková, while Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge and Meikayla Moore are the four leading centre backs.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Football Ferns midfielder Annalie Longo looks likely to win her race against time to be part of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad.

How much midfield cover is needed?

It looks like veteran Annalie Longo will win her race against time to be part of a home World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury last September, as she has continued to make good progress in recent weeks.

Ria Percival is also in line to play her first Ferns matches in 15 months after suffering a major knee injury last April, while Olivia Chance has declared herself good to go after suffering a knee injury of her own this April.

Those three are set to be joined by Betsy Hassett and Malia Steinmetz, and with centre back Bowen also able to play further forward, that might be it as far as midfielders are concerned.

But with three players freshly returned from injuries, there might be a desire for further cover. The choice might end up being between an extra midfielder and an extra forward, with Daisy Cleverley favoured to get the nod ahead of Grace Wisnewski if another midfielder is called for.

Will that affect which forwards make it?

If a sixth midfielder is called for, it could have an impact on the final selections up front.

If there are three goalkeepers, eight defenders and six midfielders, there will be room for six forwards, and the same will be the case if a ninth defender makes it at a sixth midfielder’s expense.

Hannah Wilkinson, Jacqui Hand and Grace Jale all started both Ferns matches in April and appear to be firmly in Klimková’s plans, while teenager Milly Clegg is understood to have impressed during the training camp after making her debut in April and is expected to be included.

That leaves Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley and Paige Satchell – all regulars in the past 12 months –potentially vying for just two places, with Ava Collins and Emma Rolston, who have been in and out of squads during Klimková’s tenure, the other forwards still training this week.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Football Ferns goalkeepers Vic Esson (front) and Erin Nayler (rear) at their final training before Friday’s squad announcement.

Will injuries have a say?

It doesn’t appear so, but those could be famous last words, with the Ferns’ World Cup opener still three weeks away.

Chance, Moore and goalkeeper Erin Nayler all came into camp having not featured for their clubs for weeks with knee, back and hip injuries respectively, but Klimková said on Wednesday they had all since been part of contact training, and they were all active during the session media were allowed to watch.

First-choice goalkeeper Vic Esson notably had some heavy strapping on her right knee, while Clegg was limited to a bit of running off to the side, as she recovers from a minor ankle injury that isn’t expected to prevent her from being selected.

Klimková has signalled that some of the players who miss out on a place in the final 23 will assemble with the team in Napier next weekend ahead of their final pre-World Cup friendly, to provide cover in the case of any late mishaps, and it’s likely stopper Brianna Edwards will be one of them, backing up the first-choice trio of Esson, Nayler and Anna Leat.

What chance a major surprise?

If we could say, it wouldn’t be a surprise, but don’t expect any shocks.

The biggest area of intrigue will be how the calculations in the midfield and forward ranks work out.

Whoever misses out, it will be someone who has been a regular in squads over the past 12 months, denied a place at a home World Cup at the last hurdle.