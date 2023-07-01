FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns coach gives herself options with her squad choices

Breakout star of the Phoenix season is presented with her Football Ferns shirt by her parents at Eden Park.

ANALYSIS: Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has kept her options open with the squad she has selected for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

There was one big surprise – the omission of centre back Meikayla Moore – but otherwise the players she selected were largely predictable.

What is intriguing now is what Klimková believes her best XI to be, and for that, we will have to wait until the Ferns take the field against Vietnam in Napier on July 10 in their final public pre-World Cup friendly.

Injuries have effectively prevented the New Zealand national women’s team from putting out a full-strength XI since April last year.

The major knee injuries suffered by midfielders Ria Percival and Annalie Longo were the two that attracted the most attention and one of the joys at Friday’s squad announcement was seeing them receive their shirts.

But there was also centre back Rebekah Stott’s ankle surgery, which kept her out of action in the second half of last year, and a range of other untimely issues, with likely World Cup starters CJ Bott, Vic Esson, Jacqui Hand and Ali Riley among those affected.

With no wins in their last 10 matches, where a pair of draws have been their best results, the hope is that finally getting the country’s best players on the field together will be enough to make a difference for the Ferns at the World Cup.

If they are going to achieve their first goal, of getting their first World Cup win on the sixth occasion they’ve qualified, never mind their second, of making it to the round of 16 as one of the top two teams in group A, they will need to reach a level they rarely have in the past two years.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has kept her options open in naming her FIFA Women’s World Cup squad.

Klimková’s biggest call was leaving out Moore, who had clearly become at best the Ferns’ fourth-choice centre back, behind Stott, Katie Bowen and Claudia Bunge, and was likely only to be needed in case of emergency if included.

It was a shock, even if Moore had fallen down the pecking order over the course of Klimková’s tenure and had had limited playing time as a result of injury in recent months, because the coach has tended to be conservative.

It will also have been extremely hard on a player who was set to be a starter at the last World Cup, in 2019, before suffering an Achilles injury on the eve of the tournament, making for one sad note on an otherwise celebratory day.

Liz Anton has been selected for her first World Cup and backed to provide backup not only at fullback, which is seen as her primary position within the Ferns, but at centre back, where she plays her club football for Perth Glory.

There’s every chance Anton won’t end up taking the field in July, but by folding one defensive role into two, Klimková has been able to carry extra options in attack and in midfield.

Daisy Cleverley has been selected in a World Cup squad for the third time, which means there is plenty of cover in an area of the park where three players have only recently returned from knee injuries – Longo and Percival from their major ones, and Olivia Chance from a lesser one suffered in April.

But Cleverley’s inclusion hasn’t come at the expense of a forward, as it looked like it might have to.

Seven forwards were named in total, a tally that doesn’t reflect the fact that Chance is likely to play on the left flank and that Bott could very well play on the right of midfield, rather than at fullback.

Centurion Hannah Wilkinson and teenager Milly Clegg sit at either end of the experience scale. Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley and Paige Satchell are the other five on hand.

To win football matches you need to score goals and the Ferns’ struggles in that regard have been well-documented – during their 10-match winless run, they’ve scored just twice.

Klimková has given herself options when it comes to finding the right combination for the matches that matter more than any she has had so far – the ones at a once-in-a-lifetime home World Cup, starting with the opener against Norway at Eden Park on July 20.

Now she has more big decisions to make, as she finalises her first-choice XI. After that, it’s down to hoping the chosen ones deliver.

Football Ferns

Squad

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Upcoming fixtures

Friendly

July 10, 5.30pm: v Vietnam; McLean Park, Napier

FIFA Women's World Cup

July 20, 7pm: v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium