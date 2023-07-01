FIFA Women's World Cup: First XI - New Zealand's greatest Football Ferns

Legendary former US goalkeeper is on hand as the trophy starts its tour in Auckland.

The Football Ferns have had some standout performers in their 48-year history. Ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Tony Smith ranks the First XI – the 11 best and most influential players in New Zealand women’s football, and a special substitute.

Staff Photographer/The Post Wendi Henderson (L) in action against Australia’s Michelle Sawyers in 1991.

11: Wendi Henderson (64 caps, 17 goals, 1987-2007)

A precocious talent who first played for Wellington at 15 and made her NZ debut a year later at the 1987 World Invitational Tournament. Henderson played her entire career in NZ when overseas opportunities were limited, but someone with her ability would be a professional now.

Henderson, a gifted forward, was always one of the first names on the team sheet. The gifted forward went to the first World Cup in 1991 as a 20-year-old and became the first New Zealander to play at two World Cups when she returned in 2007. Henderson, who began coaching Wellington in 2001, had retired as a player in 2003, but the lure of becoming just the third Kiwi to reach 50 caps and the attraction of the World Cup spurred her to pull her boots on again.

The 1999 NZ player of the year won a national title as a coach with Wellington in 2004, and that same year joined ex-teammate Ali Grant as caretaker coaches for two Football Ferns games.

Henderson was a Ferns assistant coach at the 2019 World Cup. The Wellington City Council operations manager remains a strong supporter of the team and the 2023 World Cup.

David Hallett/Stuff Wendy Sharpe, pictured before playing for New Zealand at the first FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in 1991.

10: Wendy Sharpe (47 caps, 34 goals, 1980-1995)

Still second-equal on the Football Ferns’ all-time international goals chart, Sharpe lived up to her name in front of goal. The Football Friends website claimed in 2022 that her “amazing (0.7) goal-per-game ratio was better than the record of the English Premier League’s most proficient goalscorer Thierry Henry”.

In a baptism of fire, Sharpe made her NZ debut against Australia at 17 up front alongside captain Marilyn Marshall in a 3-3 draw at Auckland in 1980. She scored her first goal against the Aussies three days later.

Sharpe’s scoring tally was boosted by nine goals in one game against Samoa, seven against Papua New Guinea and five versus Fiji, but she also netted seven times against Australia in an era when New Zealand dominated their trans-Tasman rivals.

Her last goal came against PNG in 1994 and the following year marked her final appearance against Australia.

Now coaches young footballers in the Bay of Plenty.

Supplied Michele Cox was a New Zealand football star in the late 1980s and 1990s.

9: Michele Cox (20 caps, 9 goals, 1987-1998)

Others earned more caps than Michele Cox but few made her international impact. Cox had just turned 19 when called up for her debut in 1987 in a side captained by her mother, Barbara, and managed by her father, Roy. In just her fourth game she helped NZ beat the United States 1-0 at the 1987 World Invitational Tournament in Taiwan.

Cox, who had studied German at school, told Newsroom in 2022 that she had a conversation with a West German player at that tournament and said she’d love to play in Germany. She was soon snapped up by Germany's champions, TSV Siegen, scoring four goals in a German Cup semifinal on debut. Cox won her first German Cup finals with Siegen at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium in 1988, the only non-German player on the pitch. Her teammates included Olympic and world champion Silvia Nield. Cox got another winner’s medal the following year as part of the Siegen squad before returning to Auckland.

She made NZ appearances in 1991 but missed that year’s inaugural World Cup,and was out of the side for the next six-and-a-half years before returning in 1997-98 for 10 appearances. A 3-1 Oceania final loss to Australia shattered her 1999 World Cup final dream in her final cap.

Noted for her passing skills and game understanding, Cox was New Zealand’s player of the year in 1998 after leading Three Kings United to league and cup honours.

After hanging up her boots, she became NZ’s women’s football director and was instrumental in the successful bid to host the first Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2009. She has also worked as a consultant to FIFA and other football organisations and was chief executive of the NZ Football Foundation.

Today, Cox writes children’s books and produced Murdering Middle Age, a women’s issues book, with former teammate Maia Jackman.

Glen Jeffrey/Stuff Leslie King, New Zealand’s top goalkeeper, in 1987.

8: Leslie King (27 caps, 1987-1994)

Almost 30 years after her last cap, the multi-talented American remains New Zealand women’s football’s greatest-ever shot stopper. King kept 11 clean sheets in 27 internationals, conceding 18 goals. She kept her United States compatriots at bay in New Zealand’s most famous win in 1987. Noted for her leadership, King captained New Zealand at the first FIFA Women’s World Cup in China in 1991. Ahead of that tournament the Kiwi coaching staff claimed she was the best goalkeeper in the world. She still stood out despite conceding 11 tournament goals.

Before coming to New Zealand, King played for the United States softball team in China in 1985. She later represented New Zealand softball as a shortstop, earning a world championships silver medal in 1990 and eventually captaining the White Sox.

King retired last January after 19 years as the University of Pennsylvania’s head softball coach.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Former Football Ferns defender Maia Jackman is a Beyond Greatness champion for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

7: Maia Jackman (50 caps, 12 goals, 1993-2010)

The 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup’s Beyond Greatness Champion remains totally passionate today about the Football Ferns 30 years after her debut. Jackman’s Northland-based football moved to Auckland in her mid-teens so she could further her football career.

She made her Ferns debut in 1993 and was still playing 17 years later. Her 12-goals included three consecutive hat-tricks (10 goals in total) at the Oceania FC World Cup qualifying tournament in 2003.

A versatile performer who could play across the defence, Jackman was the only New Zealander to play in a FIFA World All Stars XI when she lined up the 2007 World Cup finals in China.

Dusted off the boots to play for Western Springs in 2022, she also assisted with the official draw for the 2023 World Cup. The tournament ambassador has also proved an astute television football analyst.

Pioneering Kiwi footballer Maureen Jacobson with her Legend of Wellington Sport certificate in 2015.

6: Maureen Jacobson (53 caps, 12 goals, 1979-1996)

A skilled midfielder from Wellington, Maureen Jacobson was the first Kiwi player to crack the bigtime overseas.

She came up through the grades proving herself against boys before joining Wellington women’s champions Miramar Rangers.

Jacobson made her New Zealand debut at 17 and was generally one of the first names on the team sheet for the next 17 years.

Her international form caught the attention of London’s crack Millwall Lionesses club, who ‘Mo’ Jacobson joined in 1987.

She played for HJK Helsinki in 1988, winning the Finnish First Division title, before returning to Millwall.

Her finest hour there was winning the 1991 Women’s FA Cup final – the first televised live – against the fabled favourites Doncaster Belles. Jacobson overcame injury to play in the final in midfield alongside future England coach Hope Powell.

The Women’s Football Archive, in a retrospective on the 1991 Millwall cup winners, said the Kiwi international “put her career as an accountant on hold to add goals and quality to Millwall’s midfield [in a six-year stay in south London). She covered every blade of grass and shot from all angles, plundering 67 goals in the Lionesses’ 1989-90 season.”

Jacobson impressed at a couple of World Invitational Tournaments in Japan and was a key part of the New Zealand team at the inaugural Fifa Women’s World Cup in 1991.

Stuff Current Football Ferns captain Ali Riley has 152 caps.

5: Ali Riley (152 caps, 2 goals, 2007-)

The current Ferns captain is now 35 but, in her prime, was respected around the world as one of the best left backs in the game and one of New Zealand’s most decorated female footballer.

California-born Riley has a Kiwi dad and was capped by the Ferns in 2007 while still at Stanford University.

After graduating she gained instant success, winning a Women’s Professional Soccer title with FC Gold Pride and earning the league’s rookie of the year award.

Riley won another WPS title in 2011 with the Western New York Flash before moving to LdB FC Malmö. In a successful six-year stay in Sweden, she won three Swedish premiership titles, three Swedish Cup finals and three Swedish Super Cup medals with Malmö which later morphed into FC Rosengård.

Riley has also played with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Orlando Pride but is now back in her Los Angeles hometown with Angel City, the club part-owned by actor Natalie Portman.

Captain of the Ferns since 2017, this will be Riley’s fifth World Cup tournament, and her second as skipper.

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images The Football Ferns’ greatest goalscorer Amber Hearn celebrates after scoring against Colombia at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

4: Amber Hearn (125 caps, 54 goals, 2004-18)

How the current Football Ferns could do with someone with Amber Hearn’s goals strike record and predatory instincts in the penalty area.

Of Ngāpuhi heritage, the Aucklander proved herself on some of the world’s biggest stages, at Arsenal and and the famed Doncaster Belles in England and Ottawa Fury in Canada before a six-year stint in Germany with USV Jena. Also played for 1.FC Koln and in Spain for Dux Logroño.

Modern-day Ferns forwards have embellished their goals tally with strikes against Oceania opposition, but Hearn also netted against Argentina, Japan, Holland, Italy, England, Brazil and China. Her goal against Cameroon helped clinch the Ferns’ place in the London Olympics quarterfinals.

She scored at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and at the 2011 World Cup where she was part of the team that drew with Mexico for the Ferns’ first World Cup point.

There will be plenty of Ferns fans lamenting that this home World Cup tournament did not come around in Hearn’s prime.

GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images Captain Rebecca Smith and coach John Herdman and captain Rebecca Smith lead the Football Ferns out for a 2011 World Cup game against England in Germany.

3: Rebecca Smith (74 caps, six goals, 2003-12)

The American-born centreback was one of the world’s most respected defenders in her time.

Smith, a standout footballer and scholar at Duke University, qualified for the Football Ferns through Kiwi parents. A nominee for World Player of the Year in 2007, Smith was a three-time Oceania player of the year. She captained the Ferns at the 2007 and 2011 World Cup finals and led them to the quarterfinals at the 2012 London Olympics.

Played in Germany for European champions Frankfurt, before three years in Sweden’s premier league with Sunnana FC, a season in the A-League with the Newcastle Jets and a four-year stay in the Bundesliga with Vfl Wolfsburg.

Forced to retire in 2013 at 32 after a knee injury, Smith worked for FIFA before becoming executive director of the women’s game for COPA 90, a London-based football media firm.

Shane Wenzlick / Phototek/Supplied Ria Percival (R) is a key player for the Ferns after representing New Zealand 160 times since making her debut in 2006.

2: Ria Percival (161 caps, 15 goals, 2006-)

Equally adept as a fullback or a defensive midfielder, Percival has had a highly successful club career since leaving Auckland in 2008.

She began in America’s NWSL with FC Indiana, moved to Canada with Ottawa Fury and then played in the German Bundesliga for FFC Frankfurt and USV Jena. After a few years in Switzerland with FC Basel, she’s been playing in England’s high-profile Women’s Super League since 2018, initially for West Ham United where she earned a FA Cup runners-up medal before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Percival has been a first-choice selection since her Ferns debut as a teenager 17 years ago. After starring at right back, she moved into midfield with equal aplomb.

After snapping her anterior cruciate ligament against Australia in 2022, Percival was out for 387 days before returning to play for Spurs in April.

Her experience and ability on the ball has been much-missed by the Ferns, who have struggled without her. Her return is a big boost for their World Cup campaign.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images Abby Erceg seeks to beat the United States’ Christen Press to the ball in St Louis in 2019.

1: Abby Erceg (146 caps, 6 goals, 2006-22)

The Racing Louisville centreback is still the best New Zealand footballer by a mile, which makes her unavailability for the FIFA Women’s World Cup even more disappointing.

For the last 14 years, the Whāngarei-born Auckland-raised defender has been playing with distinction in Spain, Germany and America.

Based in the United States since 2014, Erceg has won three NWSL championship titles. She was NWSL defender of the year in 2018 and one of only two non-Americans – the other was Australian Matildas captain Sam Kerr – on the NSWL team of the year.

Erceg was extremely influential in the Football Ferns’ rise to the last-eight at the 2012 London Olympics.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Abby Erceg (L), in action against Hayley Raso of the Matildas in 2019, is arguably the greatest-ever Football Fern.

She captained the Ferns from 2014 to 2017 when she announced her retirement before returning to play at the 2019 World Cup and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Still only 33, Erceg has never really explained why she hasn’t wanted to play for the Ferns since, but her experience and solidity would have been an asset for a defence that has leaked goals since her defection.

Stuff Barbara Cox leads the Football Ferns from the front on a training run in 1984 before the Women’s World Invitational tournament in Taiwan.

Substitute: Barbara Cox (34 caps, 1975-1987)

No-one has been more influential in Football Ferns’ history than the team’s first captain Barbara Cox.

Just two years after her first game, the Aucklander captained NZ to win the Asian Cup tournament in Hong Kong in 1975. She was still at the heart of the defence for the famous 1987 win over the United States where she marked world-class striker Michele Akers in a 1-0 clean sheet. The Cox whānau occupy a prominent place in the Ferns’ whakapaka. Barbara’s late husband Roy was a successful NZ manager and coach and their daughters Michele and Tara also became Football Ferns.

Stuff Barbara and Michele Cox in 1987 when they became the first mother and daughter to play international football together.

Barbara has a special place in global women’s football history as the first mother to play in the same international as her daughter (Michele).

A leading former administrator and coach, Barbara Cox became an academic who wrote a seminal 2010 university thesis on issues of power in the history of NZ women’s football.

* Research sources include Stuff archives, Jeremy Ruane’s Ultimate NZ Soccer website, NZ Football, Newsroom, Papers Past