Ranked: The top 10 kits of the FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports apparel giants Adidas and Nike have produced some striking kits for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup, including new home and away strips for the Football Ferns.

Here's our top 10 from the 64 different uniforms that will be worn by the 32 participating teams throughout the tournament.

David Buono/Getty Images The United States debut their new home kit in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

10. United States white Nike home kit

The US hold the record for most World Cup wins, but their kits have traditionally been rather boring. When they won in 2019 their kit was all white, with only a hint of blue and red trim on the sleeves. Finally, some creativity is starting to emerge with a blue paint splatter.

Nike South Korea away kit, left.

9. South Korea’s white Nike away kit

In saying that though, sometimes less can be more if done right, as evident by South Korea’s clean-looking away kit. Yes it’s simple, but it incorporates all four colours of the national flag and it’s boosted by having the best emblem thanks to Korea’s logo refresh in 2020.

NIKE New Zealand home kit, left.

8. New Zealand’s black Nike home kit

They won’t win the tournament, but the Football Ferns will at least look the part as World Cup co-hosts after switching from their traditional white to the black more commonly worn by other New Zealand national sports teams. It’s a strong look with a subtle fern pattern, even if it does look like a painter's drop sheet.

Nike Nigeria away kit, left.

7. Nigeria’s black Nike away kit

If there was a World Cup for best-looking kit, Nigeria would be the defending champions. At the 2018 men’s World Cup, replicas of their home kit sold out after 3 million pre-orders, it was that popular. For the 2023 Women's World Cup it’s their black away kit, featuring red socks as a contrast, that has caught my eye, though according to Nike it’s (a very dark) forest green not black. The pattern on the kit combines modern shapes with traditional prints and the up-close details on the graphic pattern pay homage to the team’s “Super Falcons” name.

ADIDAS Spain away kit.

6. Spain’s purple adidas away kit

More of a nod to Australia than New Zealand on this one, even though they will be based here during the early stages of the tournament. Spain took inspiration from the coral they can be found in the waters of the host nations. A dramatic design but it’s not too busy, with the coral pattern kept largely to the sides.

Joris Verwijst/Getty Images Netherlands debut their blue away kit ahead of the World Cup.

5. Netherlands’ blue Nike away kit

Rather than the traditional orange, the away kit spotlights the blue colour from the Netherlands' national flag. Nike designers took the lioness, the Dutch women’s national team crest, and combined its shape with geometric modern patterns.

Adidas Germany away kit.

4. Germany’s green adidas away kit

It’s a shame Germany will be based in Australia during the World Cup because this kit would look right at home in a South Island national park. They have taken inspiration from woodland forests. The gold adidas stripes are a classy touch for the two-time World Cup winners.

3. England’s blue Nike away kit

A modern twist on a classic this one. A throwback to the Umbro England men’s third kit of 1990/91. The triangular pattern also takes inspiration from the original Art Deco design of Wembley Stadium.

Adidas Japan away kit.

2. Japan’s pink adidas away kit

A huge departure from their navy blue home kit but an instant fan favourite. It's actually inspired by a Mount Fuji sunrise. Super fun colour palette.

Adidas Colombia away kit.

1. Colombia’s purple adidas away kit

The winner. Colombia's Caño Cristales River-inspired away kit is a thing of beauty. Inspired by the ever-changing colours of the river known as the ‘liquid rainbow’.

