Football Ferns coach awaits chance to discuss World Cup omission with Meikayla Moore

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková hasn’t heard from Meikayla Moore since leaving the defender out of New Zealand’s squad for the home FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The absence of the 63-cap centre-back was the major talking point from Friday’s announcement, where 10 of the 23-strong squad were picked to play at their first World Cup including Wellington Phoenix standouts Milly Clegg and Michaela Foster.

Klimková said Moore’s omission was one of the toughest decisions she had to make.

But in a startling revelation, Klimková said she has not actually had a chance to explain her decision to the veteran.

Jenny Chuang/PHOTOSPORT Meikayla Moore was left out of Jitka Klimkova’s World Cup squad.

The 27-year-old wanted to know via email whether she had been selected and never replied.

Klimková said she had tried to follow up with Moore since the players were informed two days ago to no avail.

“I asked the players what their preferred method of selection was. We had a lot of face to face discussions and a lot of calls and a lot of emails, and unfortunately she picked the email way,” Klimková said.

“I wish we could be talking and go through the process together but since I sent the email, I can feel her disappointment but I haven’t spoken to her yet.”

Moore infamously scored a hat-trick of own goals against the United States last year and had struggled with injury in the lead-up to the selection.

Although she had slipped to fourth in the centre-back pecking order behind Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen and Claudia Bunge, she was still expected to be included in the World Cup squad.

Moore was selected for the previous two World Cups but did not take the field in 2015 before rupturing her Achilles on the eve of the 2019 tournament.

She has been listed as one of three training partners for 2023 along with Kate Taylor and Ava Collins after narrowly missing out, though is yet to confirm with the coach whether she will take up that opportunity.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova reads out her World Cup squad.

“You know what that was one of the hardest ones because Meikayla is part of this family and she’s been representing New Zealand for so many years, and I know how much it means to her and I know how great she is on and off the field,” Klimková added.

“She’s such a great player but lately she has been struggling with injuries and hasn’t been playing many games in Scotland, and there is competition.

“Our defending line is probably the hardest competition for players to make the roster. It’s unfortunate and I hope and believe that she’s going to keep fighting and it’s not the end of her journey.”

The fourth centre-back position has been taken by Perth Glory’s Liz Anton, who has stormed back into the squad after missing the cut for the last squad in April.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix striker Milly Clegg is the youngest player in the squad at 17.

What looks to have swung Anton’s selection is her versatility, able to cover left-back as well.

Although she primarily plays as a centre-back for the Glory, Klimková said Anton had been selected as a fullback who can cover centre-back if needed.

“We are pretty comfortable that she has the skills to play in both positions.

“They have different qualities and I know Liz was at her best when Mouse [Moore] was coming back and the timing of the injuries didn’t help her make this team.”

Even without Abby Erceg, who retired from international duty last year, turning down the once-in-lifetime opportunity to play at a home World Cup, centre-back remains one of the positions with the greatest depth.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Liz Anton, right, has forced her way back into the Football Ferns’ squad for the World Cup.

Phoenix defenders Taylor and Mackenzie Barry have both played for the Football Ferns in the past 12 months but were unable to crack the final 23, while Marisa van der Meer was not even part of the wider training squad.

The Football Ferns’ World Cup squad features just three specialist fullbacks in Ali Riley, CJ Bott and Foster, with Klimková finding room to accommodate an additional midfielder, after welcoming veterans Annalie Longo and Ria Percival back from long-term injuries.

Bunge, Anton and Foster are among the group of 10 players picked for their first-ever World Cup.

That cohort also includes Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Anna Leat, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley and Malia Steinmetz.

Clegg is the youngest player in the Football Ferns squad at 17.

The rising star made her Football Ferns debut against Iceland in April after a breakout 12 months where she started and scored for New Zealand at the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup tournaments and finished her debut professional season as Wellington Phoenix’s top goal-scorer.

In a major boost, Longo and Percival have both been passed fit for selection after suffering anterior cruciate ligament injuries while playing for New Zealand last year.

Longo, Percival and Ali Riley will be appearing at their fifth World Cup tournaments and will bring considerable experience, boasting 440 caps between the three of them.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Football Ferns’ squad was announced at Eden Park, the venue of their opening World Cup game.

Percival and Riley will co-captain the team.

The Football Ferns have been drawn alongside Norway, Philippines and Switzerland in group A.

They are aiming to create history by securing their first win at a World Cup.

Their best chance of achieving that will come in their second game, against the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 25.

Football Ferns

Squad

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Upcoming fixtures

Friendly

July 10, 5.30pm: v Vietnam; McLean Park, Napier

FIFA Women's World Cup

July 20, 7pm: v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium