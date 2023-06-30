The big winners from Football Ferns' FIFA Women's World Cup squad naming

All Blacks coach leaves training for an important engagement, to congratulate his daughter on her selection at Eden Park.

As many as 38 players have spent the past nine weeks vying for a spot in the Football Ferns’ FIFA Women's World Cup squad.

That meant there was good and bad news for coach Jitka Klimková to deliver to players when she settled on a final group of 23 for the tournament, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the squad named by the Football Ferns coach on Friday.

Winners

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Liz Anton in action against the United States in January.

Liz Anton wasn't initially picked the last time a Football Ferns squad was announced, for games against Iceland and Nigeria in April.

Despite her consistent performances for Perth Glory in the A-League Women, the 18-cap defender must have thought her World Cup prospects were cooked when six other centre-backs were chosen ahead of her with only three months to go.

But her efforts for her club combined with her versatility, able to cover left-back as well as centre-back, saw the 24-year-old force her way back into the squad when it mattered most.

Mike Walen/Getty Images Annalie Longo has been selected for her fifth World Cup.

Annalie Longo must have thought her World Cup hopes were dashed when she tore her anterior cruciate ligament in September, an injury that can sideline an athlete for anywhere between nine and 12 months.

But the veteran midfielder, who made her Football Ferns debut as a 15-year-old, has made it back in the nick of time and will now join co-captains Ali Riley and Ria Percival by attending a record fifth World Cup.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Michaela Foster was playing amateur football this time last year.

This time last year former New Zealand under-17 captain Michaela Foster was playing for Northern Rovers in the amateur Northern League, waiting for the chance to prove her worth at a higher level.

The World Cup cannot have been on her radar. But opportunity knocked when Wellington Phoenix came calling with a scholarship deal.

Even if it meant working in a supermarket to get by, Foster was willing to invest in her football future and made the move down to Wellington.

She was a consistent standout for the Phoenix, impressing with her dangerous set-piece deliveries.

A Football Ferns debut followed in February and the rest is history.

Losers

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Meikayla Moore suffered more World Cup heartbreak when she was left out of the squad for 2023.

Meikayla Moore was the most surprising omission from the Football Ferns’ squad, having been a New Zealand national team regular throughout Klimkova’s tenure.

But injuries and a lack of game time for Scottish champions Glasgow City appear to have cost the 63-cap veteran a place in the World Cup squad.

In the end, Klimková opted for the more versatile Anton to cover frontline centre-backs Claudia Bunge, Katie Bowen and Rebekah Stott and left-backs Ali Riley and Foster.

It’s further World Cup heartbreak for Moore, who ruptured her Achilles on the eve of the 2019 tournament and did not take the field in 2015.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ally Green tries to contain United States star Mallory Swanson.

It felt like a new signing for the Football Ferns when Australia-born left-back Ally Green committed her international future to New Zealand following a standout season in the A-League Women with Sydney FC, but for whatever reason she barely got a look-in under Klimková.

When Green finally did start a game, it was on the right side of defence against the visiting world champions, and she was hooked after just half an hour after struggling to contain the dangerous Mallory Swanson.

The writing was on the wall at that point.

Foster’s emergence followed, leaving Green and fellow left-back Ash Ward on the outside looking in, despite their involvement in the pre-World Cup camp.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Grace Neville made her debut against the US in January.

Former England age-group international Grace Neville is another who switched allegiance to New Zealand with the goal of playing at the World Cup.

She put in a solid performance on debut against the United States but has seemingly been squeezed out by Anton and Foster.

With captain Ali Riley able to play on the left and right, there was simply no need for another specialist behind first-choice right-back Bott.