FIFA Women's World Cup: It's 'Game On' as Auckland Airport gets football makeover

Auckland Airport is getting into the spirit of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup with a football makeover.

The arrivals’ area in the international terminal has been kitted out with a 22-by-17-metre football field, complete with a grandstand.

As well as a makeover inside the terminal, a special ‘Game On’ sign will be painted on the grass at the eastern end of the runway. It follows a similar sign ‘Kia Ora’, which greeted travellers once Covid border restrictions eased.

More than 80% of the expected 1.7 million people who will fly domestically and 2.1 million who will fly internationally during July and August will see the greeting.

Auckland Airport Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker said the makeover and sign will give visitors a “unique opportunity to make a special first impression – Kiwi style”.

“Welcoming sports heroes to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is something we’ve been really looking forward to, so we’re showing our support for this global women’s sporting tournament by creating an arrivals experience like no other,” said Tasker.

“We can’t wait to see the teams start to arrive from next week and the community enjoying the space.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament begins on Thursday, July 20, with the Football Ferns playing Norway in the opening game in NZ at Eden Park, while co-hosts Australia face the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.