FIFA Women's World Cup: Watch as an emotional Annalie Longo learns of Football Ferns selection

Annalie Longo has been a Football Fern for more than half of her life. But ten months out from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 at home, she had torn her ACL in the left knee. We accompanied the "Kiwi Messi" on her road to recovery.

Annalie Longo gave Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková her “believe’’ rock back in a poignant moment after learning her nine-month recovery from major knee surgery had ended in FIFA Women’s World Cup selection.

The emotional moment where Klimková told Longo she had achieved her dream is captured in a moving documentary by Stuff visual journalist Kai Schwoerer, who followed the Canterbury midfielder’s rehab after rupturing her ACL against Mexico last September to her selection on Friday.

The 15-minute documentary charts one of the most amazing recoveries in New Zealand sporting history by a 127-cap player whose technical ability, tactical appreciation and experience is pivotal to the Football Ferns’ World Cup hopes.

Longo - 32 on Saturday - told Stuff that she felt a “rollercoaster of emotions’’ after meeting with Klimková and her support staff to learn her World Cup fate.

In a masterclass of player management, Klimková put Longo - nicknamed ‘Flea’ or the ‘Kiwi Messi’ – at ease before delivering the best-possible early birthday gift.

“What a journey, Annalie Longo,’’ the coach said. “We all believed, but you did the work … you made it happen, and you’ve been selected for the World Cup.’’

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Annalie Longo and Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková, pictured at Football Ferns training in 2022. Klimkova told Longo this week she had made the FIFA Women’s World Cup squad after a nine-month rehab from a serious knee injury.

Longo choked back tears at that moment, and later told Stuff it was “really emotional, “kind of a mixture of feeling really excited, but probably for me it was more proud, I guess that feeling that I did it!’’

“You kind of hope, you do all the right things to put yourself in the best position, but I guess having been told and knowing you’re in the squad was a sense of achievement and a little bit of relief.

“I was probably more stoked for my physio [Ben Ardagh] who went through the whole journey with me.”

Klimková told Longo she “absolutely deserved’’ selection and praised her “game understanding and quality on the ball.

“We know what you can bring to this team on and off the field’’.

Longo – who will be playing at her fifth World Cup – then produced the “rock’ emblazoned with “believe’’.

Klimková had given it to her after her injury in Mexico before she flew home for surgery.

It had been by Longo’s bed through her nine-month odyssey. After she told Klimková she was “handing it back’’, both women had to reach for tissues.

“Hopefully now she can hang onto it and take us through the World Cup,’’ Longo told Stuff.

“I think it was special, just to have that belief from your head coach to give you the opportunity. I obviously had to earn it, and work very hard, but to have that belief that she would even consider me in that World Cup squad was huge.”

The Stuff documentary depicts Longo’s long road from training with Ardagh at the High Performance Sport NZ Christchurch gym, to pitchside drills with her partner and longtime Canterbury United Pride coach Alana Gunn, to a tentative first practice session with Cashmere Technical and to being in the Football Ferns camp for games against South Korea last November.

Longo never lost sight of her end goal, but admitted doubt did set in at times.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Annalie Longo (C), pitchside supporting the Football Ferns after their game against South Korea in Christchurch last November.

“When I first ruptured it and counted the months [to the World Cup], I thought ‘this is going to be tough? Then, I had the surgery and refocused and three or four months into the recovery I had a few kind of setbacks, things were not ticking as quickly as I would have liked, so there were a few frustrations.

“So there was definitely some doubt. My physio didn’t tell me at the time, until once I was through it, that he had a bit of doubt as well, and I was just fortunate that we stuck to the plan.’’

It had been, she admitted, “a helluva two-year journey’’.

In April 2022, Longo declared herself unavailable for a series in Australia because she “just didn’t feel like I had the training under my belt or was ready to commit to that first’’ after all the disruptions resulting from the Covid pandemic.

Her favoured No 10 jersey was handed to Jacqui Hand and Longo, who had first played for the Ferns as a 15-year-old in 2006, had “a little bit of doubt that I’d represent New Zealand again’’.

“But I was fortunate enough that Jitka gave me the call and really encouraged me to give it a go.

The big carrot of all was a hard one to turn down.’’

Longo set her mind “that I was really going to make it [to the World Cup]” and was “fully committed’’ when “the worst happened’’ - her ACL rupture - on her second tour back.

While her own mental resolve has been key, Longo admits the backing she’s had “from the people around me who have really supported me and helped me” had been “a massive part of her recovery. “There've been some happy times together and there've been some tough times’’.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Annalie Longo trains with physiotherapist Ben Ardagh at the High Performance Sport NZ regional centre in Christchurch.

She delivered a big vote of thanks to her entire medical team, but said “Ben has been my biggest inspiration in terms of physio and support, I really have Ben to thank for enabling me to get back on the field.’’

Longo was also encouraged by the return of Ferns teammate Ria Percival, who had suffered an ACL rupture five months before her. The Stuff documentary shows the pair comparing surgery scars during Ferns training before a South Korea friendly in Christchurch.

Longo said it had been “pretty inspiring’’ watching Percival recover to play for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Women’s Super League. Now the pair are back in the Ferns fold, Longo hopes they can “bring some positive energy’’ and experience to a group that has been struggling for goals and results, “and help the team turn that around at the World Cup’’.

Longo has been in camp with the Ferns in Auckland for the last nine weeks - with her faithful spoodle puppy Tiger beside her.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Annalie Longo (L) and Ria Percival have both overcome serious knee injuries to make the Football Ferns’ World Cup squad.

She has “gradually been building up’’ her game-time in practice matches and “is up to 75 minutes now, getting close to the full game. I’m in full training load and feeling fit and healthy. We’ve got a couple of friendly games before the WC and the aim and the goal is to get ready for that first game against Norway at Eden Park with a sell-out crowd.”

Longo was due to play in the A-League Women competition for the Wellington Phoenix before her injury but hasn’t “thought too far ahead’’.

“The World Cup has been my goal, it’s been day by day, it’s just amazing being back on the field and playing. I’ll take it one day at a time.”

The World Cup offers Longo – the first women’s footballer to play at Under-17, Under-20 and senior World Cups – a chance to close a 15-year circle.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of the 2008 World Cup for the under-17s here. I don’t know if you remember, but I scored the inaugural goal for NZ, and that memory stuck with me for life.

“To have a women’s World Cup here, and to possibly have the same memories and feelings again is a dream come true.”