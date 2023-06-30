FIFA Women's World Cup: All Blacks coach Ian Foster exits training early for mad dash

All Blacks coach leaves training for an important engagement, to congratulate his daughter on her selection at Eden Park.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made the trek to Eden Park more times than he could care to remember, but none quite like his mad dash across town there on Friday.

This time it wasn’t even rugby on the agenda at the historic Auckland venue, with Foster instead making the hasty journey to be with daughter, Michaela Foster, at the Football Ferns’ FIFA World Cup squad announcement.

With All Blacks training running behind schedule on Friday morning, Foster ended up bailing early, as players still went through work-ons.

And with a 12.15pm kickoff for the Ferns’ announcement, he ended up timing his 12km journey to precision, ensuring he could be at his girl’s big day.

Michaela was the fifth name read out in the 23-strong squad for the tournament in New Zealand and Australia in July/August, and there was dad, proud as punch and all smiles on stage, alongside his wife, Leigh, to present her silver broach, give her a big hug, and pose for a photo.

Players were told of their selections on Wednesday, with family and friends then able to be in attendance for the formalities.

And the first person Michaela called was her father, who was in a meeting at the time.

"I had a meeting with the coaches, and they said they wanted to bring me along for the journey with the World Cup, and it was a really special moment. I couldn't help but smile the whole time,” she recalled of the moment she learned she would be playing at home World Cup.

“I called dad quickly, he's in camp. I think he ran out of a meeting to take it, so it was quick phone call but a very proud one, and then I spent an hour on the phone talking to mum about it.

"It was really special to share that moment with them both."

Foster admitted he had been on tenterhooks waiting to learn whether his daughter had made the cut. When he got the news via a “little message”, he couldn’t be prouder.

Lynne Cameron/Photosport Proud dad Ian Foster was at Eden Park to see Michaela named in the Football Ferns’ World Cup squad.

“I didn't know exactly when she was going to get told. I think she was sitting in her car because she didn't really know where to go after she heard! She was all excited, so she phoned me up.

"So that was pretty special."

Should Michaela feature in the Football Ferns’ opener against Norway on July 20 at Eden Park, then Foster and his wife Leigh will be in the stands to cheer her on.

The All Blacks coach revealed he had bought six tickets to the tournament opener “about a month ago” because he thought it would be a “great occasion”, whether his daughter was selected or not.

“We looked at the dates, and this was before we knew whether she had a chance or not, but we thought it would be a great occasion,” Foster said.

“Turns out it's on the Thursday after we've [the All Blacks] got a bye week for the South African test at Mt Smart, so I'd like to thank FIFA very much for doing that,” he joked.

“She jokes that she's stolen our stadium so I thought oh well, I better go and support them.”

With his daughter selected for World Cup duty by the Ferns and Foster set to take the All Blacks to France in September for rugby’s showpiece tournament, it is going to be a stressful few months in the Foster household – particularly for his long-suffering wife.

“Michaela and I have got it easy. At least we get in there and can actually do something. Leigh has got to sit there and support through the whole six months,” Foster said.

“Somehow, I don't know how we did it, but we've managed to raise this beautiful, self-reliant, very independent young woman.”

Football Ferns

Squad

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson