FIFA Women's World Cup: A rare weather event coming to New Zealand

A rare weather event is coming to New Zealand.

In the history of FIFA World Cups since the first men’s tournament in Uruguay in 1930, when there was reportedly snowfall, few have been played in the countries’ coldest months.

New Zealand will be in the thick of winter when it co-hosts the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Australia from July 20 to August 20.

In fact, the next edition of the women’s tournament will be the first in the southern hemisphere and also the first to be played in a host nation’s winter. The previous eight tournaments have been staged in the hosts’ summer since the first in China in 1991.

With 16 teams based across the country for 29 matches in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin, visiting players and fans will have to quickly acclimatise to New Zealand’s famously unpredictable weather.

That might be tougher for some visiting teams from warmer climates, such as the Philippines (based in Auckland), Costa Rica (Christchurch), Zambia (Hamilton) and Vietnam (Auckland).

More so because New Zealand is experiencing a colder winter, with a return closer to its average temperatures after some warmer winters in recent years, said Lisa Murray, MetService’s head of weather communications.

Approximate daily average temperatures (low to high) for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, forecasted for Auckland (7.7 to 15.2C), Hamilton (4 to 14.7C), Wellington (7.1 to 13C) and Dunedin (-0.7 to 12.2C)

Craig Simcox/Stuff Rugby fans sheltering from rain under a tarpaulin when the All Blacks hosted Ireland in Wellington in 2009.

“We're having a cold spell and everyone is feeling the chill. You'll see a lot of steamy breaths as players are running around,” she said.

“It could be a shock to the system for New Zealanders, never mind our lovely visitors.”

Murray said it was looking like “a wetter winter” for Dunedin and a “windier winter” for Wellington, with the capital renowned for its brutal, cold wind chill for sports events including All Blacks tests.

Only three teams are based in the South Island, with Switzerland in Dunedin and Costa Rica and Japan both staying in Christchurch.

Dunedin hosts six matches at the roofed Forsyth Barr Stadium. Five will kick off in the evening, including the Philippines v Switzerland, Japan v Costa Rica and Vietnam v the Netherlands. Those teams are leaving their summers for the deep south’s winter when there might be a temperature difference of more than 30C.

Snowfall last week closed roads around Otago and landed in the hills near Dunedin.

Supplied Snow falling on Caversham Highway in Dunedin on July 2, 2023.

Although snow rarely falls or settles for too long in the city, Murray said the temperature at night could be about 4C to 5C for its matches and might even drop to below zero.

“There could be a considerable dip. It's really cold. [Teams] would be naive coming all the way here not knowing that,” she said.

Southern Football’s chief executive, Dougal McGowan, who has lived in Dunedin for more than 30 years, said the stadium’s roof limits the wind chill.

“You still need to rug up nice and warm. It does create a great atmosphere and that warms everyone up anyway,” he said.

“No matter the weather, it's going to be dry, and it's a magnificent surface.”

Sandra Mu/Getty Images Snow settled on the roof of the Forsyth Barr Stadium in the winter of 2012.

The roof would also prevent snow from landing on the turf, but it’s been rare for any to fall in World Cup matches.

Records of snow in the 22 men’s World Cups are scarce – most have been played in summer – although some reportedly fell in the inaugural tournament in 1930 that was staged in Uruguay’s winter.

Other men’s World Cups played in winter have been in warmer climates such as Brazil, Argentina and South Africa.

Last year’s World Cup was in the Qatari desert and moved to the Gulf state’s winter months in November and December because of its extreme summer heat.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Rain has been consistent this year for rugby matches at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato.

Auckland has been hit by bad weather this year – namely heavy rain – although it’s forecast to ease in the coming months.

Hamilton’s foggy frost and Wellington’s notorious high winds should mean cold nights ahead, when record crowds are expected.

Don’t be shocked if players are wearing gloves or thermals to keep warm.

What advantage could the Football Ferns have, if any, when they host a winter World Cup? It’s difficult to say, as they need to cause an upset to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Two of their three group matches are against two strong European sides accustomed to the cold, Norway and Switzerland, and their best chance of winning their first World Cup match is likely to come against the Philippines in Dunedin on July 25.

Wilf Thorne/Photosport Gabi Rennie playing for the Football Ferns in freezing conditions against the Czech Republic last year in Texas (FILE PHOTO).

Football Ferns forward Gabi Rennie grew up in Christchurch and played for Waimakariri United, travelling across the Canterbury plains on “brutally cold mornings” for football.

“I know the cold. I don't mind a winter World Cup. We might get some home advantage,” she said.

“I don't know if people visiting will be ready for our winter. New Zealand's weather is pretty unpredictable.”

– Additional reporting Andrew Voerman

Fifa Women's World Cup matches in New Zealand

Auckland, Eden Park

July 20, 7pm: New Zealand v Norway (group A)

July 22, 1pm: United States v Vietnam (group E)

July 24, 6pm: Italy v Argentina (group G)

July 26, 7:30pm: Spain v Zambia (group C)

July 30, 7pm: Norway v Philippines (group A)

August 1, 7pm: Portugal v United States (group E)

August 5, 5pm: Round of 16 (group A winner v group C runner-up)

August 11, 7:30pm: Quarterfinal two

August 15, 8pm: Semifinal one

Hamilton, Waikato Stadium

July 22, 7pm: Zambia v Japan (group C)

July 25, 8pm: Switzerland v Norway (group A)

July 27, 7:30pm: Portugal v Vietnam (group E)

July 31, 7pm: Costa Rica v Zambia (group C)

August 2, 7pm: Argentina v Sweden (group G)

Wellington, Wellington Regional Stadium

July 21, 7:30pm: Spain v Costa Rica (group C)

July 23, 5pm: Sweden v South Africa (group E)

July 25, 5:30pm: New Zealand v Philippines (group A)

July 27, 1pm: United States v Netherlands (group E)

July 29, 7:30pm: Sweden v Italy (group E)

July 31, 7pm: Japan v Spain (group C)

August 2, 7pm: South Africa v Italy (group G)

August 5, 8pm: Round of 16 (group C winner v group A runner-up)

August 11, 1pm: Quarterfinal one

Dunedin, Forsyth Barr Stadium

July 21, 7pm: Philippines v Switzerland (group A)

July 23, 7:30pm: Netherlands v Portugal (group E)

July 26, 5pm: Japan v Costa Rica (group C)

July 28, 12pm: Argentina v South Africa (group E)

July 30, 7pm: Switzerland v New Zealand (group A)

August 1, 7pm: Vietnam v Netherlands (group E)