FIFA Women's World Cup watch: The off-field battles playing out ahead of the big show

We’re just two weeks out from the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Every Thursday in the lead-up to the tournament, Stuff will be bringing you the latest news, results and scuttlebutt from the world of women’s football.

Today marks a big milestone, with the first of the teams set to arrive in New Zealand ahead of the tournament.

But for many nations competing this month, the road to the World Cup has been rocky.

This week, we take a look at the off-field battles that are playing out between national teams and their own federations.

Player power and taking a stand

South Africa’s final preparations for the FIFA World Cup were thrown into disarray over the weekend, with the entire squad boycotting its final warm-up fixture on home soil due to a dispute over player payments.

The standoff forced officials to field a makeshift team of local club players, including a 13-year-old, for the match against Botswana, which was delayed for an hour while the home side scrambled together a team. South Africa lost the match 5-0.

Themba Hadebe/AP South Africa's women's football team pose for photographers and fans during a welcome ceremony after winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year. A standoff between South Africa's World Cup squad and the national federation forced officials to field a stand-in team of little-known players for its final warm-up match.

Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe, the president of the South African Football Players Union, which represents the interests of the players, said the team’s refusal to play the fixture was sparked by a row over player contracts and general welfare concerns.

“They are fighting for their rights,” Gaoshubelwe said of the South African players in a video posted on his union's official Twitter account. “[The South Africa Football Association] doesn’t want to include money in their contracts. We must fight for the rights of these players.”

The reigning African Cup of Nations champions, join the likes of Canada, Jamaica and Spain to publicly protest their federations’ treatment of women’s football this year.

In total, 15 members of Spain’s national team pool requested to not be selected for inclusion due to concerns over conditions during international windows. Three among that group – headlined by two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas – were called into Spain’s squad for the tournament.

Canada sat out of practice ahead of the SheBelieves Cup in February before returning to the training ground under threat of legal action against both the team and the individual players.

Last month, multiple members of Jamaica’s national team put out a joint statement to express their “utmost disappointment” at the “subpar support” from the Jamaica Football Federation.

Getty Images Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas was among a group of 15 “rebel” players that made themselves unavailable for selection for Spain following a dispute with the national federation.

Show (England) the money

It seems a stoush is also brewing among the England players, who are reportedly unhappy with the Football Association over a lack of performance-related bonuses at the World Cup.

This feeds into a wider discontent surrounding the FA’s commercial strategy for the Lionesses.

On the back of last month’s announcement that every player competing in this month’s World Cup is guaranteed a payment of at least US$30,000 (NZ$49,000) from FIFA, the FA have elected not to pay any performance-related bonuses to the England players.

The Lionesses have argued that other nations, including the world champions the US women’s national team, will receive performance-related bonuses from their federations on top of the FIFA payments.

The dispute over financial terms has further strained the relationship between the England players and the FA following last month’s club v country row.

Player survey highlights issues

The ongoing flare-up of player disputes comes as the global football’s player union FIFPRO published a report highlighting the different pathways and conditions for players competing in the qualification phase of the tournament.

The findings revealed only 40 per cent of the athletes who played in qualifying for the World Cup viewed themselves as professional footballers, and 29 per cent played in those matches for free.

The vast majority of the 362 players who gave their opinions anonymously wanted to see a drastic improvement in medical support, training facilities and remuneration, with almost two-thirds saying they had to take unpaid leave from other jobs to compete at tournaments.

Lack of access to training facilities – with 26 per cent of respondents saying they did not have access to a gym – and travelling in economy were other areas for concern.

This week’s key matches

FIFA World Cup warm-up match: Football Ferns v Vietnam. Where: McLean Park, Napier. When: Monday, 5:30pm kickoff. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Outwardly there may not be anything riding on the outcome of the Football Ferns’ final hit-out ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but make no mistake – this fixture is a must-win for the home side.

The Ferns head into the tournament with their lowest ever ranking of 26, with their results over the past four years making for grim reading. Of particular concern for coach Jitka Klimkova, the New Zealand side have not won a game since September last year, and have scored just two goals in their past 10 games.

The final fixture against Vietnam presents the Ferns with an important opportunity to find some confidence and cohesion ahead of the big show.

Stuff Football Ferns co-captain Ria Percival.

FIFA World Cup warm-up match: Switzerland v Morocco. Where: Schützenwiese, Winterthur, Switzerland. When: Thursday, 5am.

After recording a 3-3 draw against Zambia, ranked 77th in the world, last week, Switzerland will be looking to bounce back with a more convincing display against Morocco on Thursday.

The Swiss were without their captain Lia Walti for the Zambia fixture, after the Arsenal star suffered a leg injury in a sickening challenge in a Women’s Super League match against Everton earlier this year.

Walti has been selected in the 23-player squad to make the trip to New Zealand, and it is hoped she will be available for the team’s opening match against the Philippines in Dunedin.