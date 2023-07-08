FIFA Women's World Cup starts early for Football Ferns as they assemble in Napier

International friendly: Football Ferns v Vietnam; Where: McLean Park, Napier; When: Monday, July 10, 5.30pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Napier isn't officially one of the nine host cities for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

But it might as well be as far as the Football Ferns are concerned, because their pre-tournament friendly against Vietnam at McLean Park on Monday will be almost as important as the group A fixtures against Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland that follow.

If they beat Vietnam, the Ferns will have ended a 10-match winless streak at the perfect time, 10 days out from their World Cup opener at Eden Park in Auckland.

If they draw or lose, however, it will be even harder to see them getting the results they’re after than it is now, at a time when they’ve lost eight of the 10 matches they’ve played since their last win – over the Philippines last September – and only scored twice in their last 900 minutes of action.

The Ferns have two goals for the forthcoming World Cup – the same two they’ve been trying to achieve since they secured their first World Cup point in dramatic fashion in Germany in 2011, scoring in the 90th and 94th minutes to draw 2-2 with Mexico in their final group stage fixture.

They want to win a World Cup match for the first time, having managed just three draws among a dozen defeats previously, and they also want to make it to the round of 16 as one of the top two teams in group A, an achievement which will likely require them to win twice.

The value of the confidence boost on offer for coach Jitka Klimková and her charges against Vietnam cannot be understated.

Only six places separate the world No 26 Ferns from their 32nd-placed opponents on the Fifa rankings, but this is nevertheless a match New Zealand should be winning.

Vietnam have lost to the Philippines twice in the past 12 months and also had a 3-0 loss to South Korea at the Asian Cup last January – a team the Ferns have beaten and drawn with (and also lost to, twice) during Klimková’s two-year tenure.

But it’s not just the potential result that makes Monday’s match important.

Klimková has a full-strength squad available, which has rarely been the case in her tenure, and there is hope that having Ria Percival (absent since last April), Annalie Longo (since last September), CJ Bott (who has played in just three of the Ferns’ last 16 matches), Rebekah Stott (two of 12), Jacqui Hand (two of 10) and Ali Riley (five of 10) on the pitch together might lead to a change in fortunes.

The match against Vietnam will be the lone chance for the Ferns’ best lineup to properly play together before they face Norway in their first World Cup match on July 20, though they do have a behind-closed-doors fixture against Italy on the cards once they move from Napier to Auckland next Thursday.

It might not be a case of now or never just yet, but it’s as close to that kind of backs-against-the-wall scenario as you can possibly get in a friendly.

Since they were last in action in Turkey in mid-April, drawing 1-1 with Iceland – with Hannah Wilkinson ending the team’s 561-minute goal drought – and losing 3-0 to Nigeria, the Ferns have had a nine-week training camp in Auckland, where players were not only vying for World Cup selection, but also trying to make some desperately-needed gains.

Players came in at various points as their club seasons ended, and for the final three weeks, all but two of the 23 chosen for the World Cup were present. Last Wednesday was D-Day as far as their selection hopes were concerned, with the public announcement following at Eden Park last Friday.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková addresses her players after the final session of their pre-World Cup camp in Auckland.

The Ferns trained for the final time before Napier on that Wednesday morning, and even though some difficult conversations were to come that afternoon, Klimková still found that “everybody was buzzing”.

“They were energised, they were working for each other, they were competing with each other and that means a lot to me as a coach that everybody is actually doing this for the Fern and nothing is bigger than that”.

Most of the 10 players who missed out in the final cut are young enough to be in the mix again, whether for next year’s Paris Olympics, or for the next World Cup in 2027, or in several cases, for the tournaments that will follow after that.

Three of the younger omitted players – forward Ava Collins, midfielder Grace Wisnewski and defender Kate Taylor – will remain with the squad over the next month as training partners, an opportunity senior defender Meikayla Moore turned down after she missed out on a place in the 23 – the only surprise in what was otherwise a predictable squad.

“I know it's hard for everybody to leave this family for a while, but you know what? If they're going to work on things that we think they need to, they will be back and I believe in them,” Klimková said.

“They can be proud to be part of top 33 players in the country and what they've done for this team to be ready is incredible.”

What’s left to be answered is whether what’s been done during the team’s nine weeks in Auckland will lead to different results over the next 22 days than those they’ve managed in the past nine months.

The Ferns have moved between sessions on grass and, in some cases, on turf at North Harbour Stadium in Albany; meetings around that precinct’s various function spaces; and gym sessions at the High Performance Sport NZ facility in neighbouring Mairangi Bay.

From Klimková on down, they’ve insisted they’ve made progress, not only with regard to the football ideas they are trying to put into practice on the field, but with regard to the culture they’re trying to build off it, and with their fitness levels as well, but it will only be from 5.30pm on Monday that outsiders will have a chance to see if that’s true.

Once the final whistle blows in Napier roughly two hours later, there will either be a first Ferns win in 10 months and some cause for optimism – however cautious – or another draw or defeat and little else than an increasing sense of doom.

The Ferns were given six days to themselves after last week’s squad announcement before assembling in Napier on Friday and defender Claudia Bunge said Klimková left the team some simple instructions as they had one last breather before the most important three weeks of their careers to date.

“She just said do everything you can do to set your mind straight and recover and start thinking about what's to come.

“Do whatever you need to in these next six days and then when we come back together for the Napier pre-World Cup camp, it's go time.

“It's a good chance for us to rest – because it has been a long two months in camp – and get our minds right for a big month coming up.”

Football Ferns

World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Upcoming fixtures

Friendly

July 10, 5.30pm: v Vietnam; McLean Park, Napier

FIFA Women's World Cup

July 20, 7pm: v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium