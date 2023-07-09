FIFA Women's World Cup: Claudia Bunge's Football Ferns journey a tale of resilience

Football Ferns centre back Claudia Bunge was at somewhat of a crossroads as 2017 became 2018.

She was a year removed from playing for New Zealand at the 2016 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan.

And she was eight months away from the next tournament she had her sights set on – the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

She had just finished her final year of high school at Rangitoto College in Auckland and was in the process of figuring out what to do next.

And she was dealt a blow when she missed out on a place in NZ Football’s Future Ferns Domestic Programme [FFDP], the governing body’s finishing school for the country’s most promising female players, home to 15 of the 21 that eventually made the roster for France.

Five years on, Bunge is firmly ensconced in the Ferns and is among those vying for a starting spot at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil, which begins on July 20.

But when you look at how she got to this point, you have to go back to 2018, which she describes as “a pretty challenging year, to be honest”.

The FFDP doesn’t exist these days, having effectively been made redundant by the establishment of the Wellington Phoenix women, but at the time, its key element was taking players out of club football and pitting them against teenage boys in an effort to accelerate their development.

When she wasn’t selected in 2018, Bunge’s focus shifted to playing for Glenfield Rovers in the Northern Premier Women’s League and trying to earn an Under-20 World Cup spot the hard way. She had captained Rovers as a schoolgirl when they won the National Women’s Knockout Cup the previous year and wore the armband again as they ended up winning the league in 2018.

“Centre back's quite a competitive position in the Ferns and always has been and that was a reason why I wasn't initially in the FFDP training group,” says Bunge.

“But I was loving my club football and also being captain at Rovers. It was challenging, but it kept me really motivated and we were really successful.

“It's always frustrating when you're not making teams or getting selected, but I really focused on my club football and I really found my love for the game through Rovers and ultimately, that's what put me in good stead for 20s.”

Jenny Chuang/Photosport Centre back Claudia Bunge has made 20 appearances for the Football Ferns since her debut in 2019.

Not only did Bunge make the cut for the World Cup, but she went on to play every possible minute as New Zealand had narrow losses to the Netherlands and Ghana, but were able to celebrate a draw with European giants France. She was one of five New Zealand-based players to make it from outside that year’s FFDP group and the only one to receive significant playing time.

In 2019, Bunge was selected for the FFDP, and after that year’s senior World Cup, with a pair of more experienced defenders absent, Ferns coach Tom Sermanni turned to her for two friendlies in China, where she was handed a debut and left an instant impression.

“She walked into the team with two days preparation to play against China, which can be a little bit daunting, but she walked in like she had played 100 games,” Sermanni said at the time. “She certainly put her name on the list and if she can keep up that kind of performance then she looks like cementing her place.”

Bunge went to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but only played a couple of minutes off the bench. Covid-19 border restrictions then kept her out of current coach Jitka Klimková’s first squad in October that year, but she’s been present ever since, except in January this year, when NZ Football scheduled matches that clashed with her club commitments.

At one point earlier this year, Bunge had started 13 matches out of 16 under Klimková, but in April, with the Ferns’ top three centre backs present and fully fit for the first time since June 2022, she found herself on the bench behind Rebekah Stott and Katie Bowen.

Monday’s friendly against Vietnam in Napier will give an insight into the pecking order three months on, but even if Bunge does end up having to wait for a World Cup debut, her experiences have helped her make peace with the fact that sports careers don’t always follow straight lines.

“Playing for New Zealand – no matter if it was 17s, 20s or Ferns – was always something I wanted to do and I learnt from a pretty young age that nothing is ever given to you.

“It's definitely an extra motivator for me, proving people wrong. Initially not getting selected [for the FFDP in 2018] – yeah, it was tough, but no one's going to do it for you. You either do everything you can to get picked or you don't.

STUFF Football Ferns co-captain Ria Percival speaks after their FIFA Women's World Cup squad announcement.

“I switched my focus to making 20s World Cup and I did that, which was really cool. It's part of being a professional athlete –everyone goes through those sorts of hurdles.”

Bunge has staked her claim for a starting spot in the Ferns on the back of three strong seasons at Melbourne Victory in A-League Women, including title-winning campaigns in 2020-21 and 2021-22. She is also at the vanguard of an emerging group of players aged 24 and under who share the 2018 Under-20 World Cup as a common experience.

No fewer than nine of the 23 players selected for this year’s World Cup were present in France that year: Bunge, fellow defenders Liz Anton and Michaela Foster, goalkeeper Anna Leat, midfielder Malia Steinmetz and forwards Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie and Paige Satchell.

Bunge was the sixth of that group to make the step up to senior international level, but she has now played more minutes for the Ferns than all of them bar Satchell. With some of them, she has friendships that stretch back more than a decade and she’s loving how she and her peers are starting to leave more and more of a mark on the Ferns environment.

“It's really cool to be able to be on this journey with them. It definitely has its ups and downs, but there's no one else I'd rather do it with.

“Our roles are changing a bit. We're probably not really the young ones any more in the Ferns environment, and it's awesome to see. When they're doing good, I feel really proud as a teammate and as their friend as well.”

Claudia Bunge

Date of birth: September 21, 1999 (23)

Hometown: Auckland

Debut: v China in Chongqing City; November 2019

Caps: 20

Current club: Melbourne Victory (Australia)

First World Cup

Olympics: 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2016 U-17 (Jordan), 2018 U-20 (France)