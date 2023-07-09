FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns' first-timers could have big roles to play

ANALYSIS: If the Football Ferns are going to achieve their goals at the FIFA Women’s World Cup this month, some of their first-timers will have to shine.

Not since 2011 have there been this many New Zealanders taking part in their first World Cup campaign.

In 2015, there were eight, but only two took the field – centre back Rebekah Stott, who played every minute, and forward Jasmine Pereira, who played 24 off the bench.

In 2019, there were seven, only two of whom took the field – midfielder Olivia Chance, who played all but two minutes, and Paige Satchell, who played 16 off the bench.

In 2023 on home soil, there are 10 first-timers: Goalkeeper Anna Leat; defenders Liz Anton, Claudia Bunge and Michaela Foster; midfielder Malia Steinmetz; and forwards Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie and Indiah-Paige Riley.

JEREMY WARD/Photosport Football Ferns midfielder Malia Steinmetz has started in four of their past five matches, but the selection picture has changed ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Five of them – Foster, Steinmetz, Hand, Jale and Rennie – started the last time the Ferns were in action, with two more – Bunge and Clegg – joining the fray off the bench.

Across the five matches this year where the Ferns have had full squads available, the 10 have accounted for almost one-third of the available minutes.

So while coach Jitka Klimková’s World Cup plans won’t become clear until she names her starting XI for their friendly against Vietnam in Napier on Monday evening, there’s every reason to think the first-timers will have key roles to play over the next three weeks and there won’t be just two of them taking the field.

After their final public hit-out at McLean Park, the Ferns will head to Auckland on Thursday, before playing a behind-closed-doors match against Italy on Friday.

Then come their three World Cup group A fixtures, against Norway at Eden Park on July 20, the Philippines in Wellington on July 25 and Switzerland in Dunedin on July 30.

How many of the first-timers will line up on the opening night, in front of what should be a sell-out, 40,000-strong crowd?

Realistically, there could be as many five – Hand, Jale, Steinmetz, Bunge and Foster – though Clegg, Rennie and Riley are also pushing for places in the forward ranks and will otherwise be options off the bench.

Five would match the number of first-timers in the opening lineup at the 2011 World Cup, a group that included current defender Katie Bowen, making just her second Ferns start, and forward Sarah Gregorius, who was making just her seventh, but went on to score against England in her eighth.

Another player at her first tournament, current forward Hannah Wilkinson, came off the bench that year to score the equaliser against Mexico that earned the Ferns their first World Cup point – the last occasion on which they broke new ground.

That’s the kind of impact Klimková will be hoping for from the young players she has selected this time around, as the Ferns look to put their current 10-match winless run to bed, with Hand up front the safest bet for a big World Cup role.

Having senior players like fullback CJ Bott and midfielders Annalie Longo and Ria Percival back from injury will hopefully help turn their fortunes around, but at the same time, those returns could displace some of the youngsters who have made great strides in the past six months.

Longo’s return from a serious knee injury may have come too recently to allow her to play a starting role, but no-one would quibble with Bott or Percival reclaiming their starting spots – it’s the knock-on effects that have created a large sense of intrigue ahead of Monday’s match against Vietnam.

Steinmetz has impressed not only with her ability to retain possession – she has a better sense of where the next pass needs to go than many of her team-mates – but also her ability to win it back, yet if Percival does slot straight back in, she looks to be competing with centurion Betsy Hassett – also impressive in 2023 – for one place, assuming the Ferns stick with the 4-4-2 shape that has been their go-to since last June.

If Bott returns at right back, Klimková will have to choose between co-captain Ali Riley and Michaela Foster – who provides a strong set-piece threat and assisted the only goal the Ferns have scored in their seven matches this year – at left back.

If Bott returns on the right of midfield, that conundrum disappears, but there will be one less place for Clegg, Jale, Rennie and Indiah-Paige Riley to chase further forward.

The impact of the changing selection picture was already felt in April, when Rebekah Stott returned at centre back with Bowen preferred as her partner, even though Claudia Bunge had lined up there in 13 of the previous 14 matches she had been available for.

There won’t be any indication to which way Klimková is leaning with those calls until the team to face Vietnam is named on Monday afternoon, but after campaigns in 2015 and 2019 where the Ferns fell short of ticking off the next two items on their to-do list – a first World Cup win and a place in the knockout stages – an injection of new blood would probably make a difference.

Football Ferns

World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat*, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton*, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge*, Michaela Foster*, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz*

Forwards: Milly Clegg*, Jacqui Hand*, Grace Jale*, Gabi Rennie,* Indiah-Paige Riley*, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

*First World Cup

FIFA Tazuni, a "fun, football-loving penguin", is the official mascot for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Upcoming fixtures

Friendly

July 10, 5.30pm: v Vietnam; McLean Park, Napier

FIFA Women's World Cup

July 20, 7pm: v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium