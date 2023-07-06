FIFA Women's World Cup: Meikayla Moore turns down Football Ferns training invite

Meikayla Moore has turned down the chance to join the Football Ferns as a training partner for the FIFA Women’s World Cup after missing out on a place in their 23-strong squad.

The defender was the most notable omission when coach Jitka Klimková announced her selections last week ahead of the tournament being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20.

Klimková opted for just seven defenders, giving herself more options in the midfield and forward ranks, while calling on Liz Anton to provide cover not only at fullback, but as a fourth centre-back option as well.

Moore was named last Friday as one of three players who would join the Ferns as training partners throughout the World Cup, alongside fellow centre back Kate Taylor and forward Ava Collins.

But on Thursday, New Zealand Football announced that she had withdrawn for personal reasons, with midfielder Grace Wisnewski taking her place.

Moore’s omission from the squad for this year’s World Cup came four years after she suffered an Achilles injury on the eve of the last World Cup in France.

The Ferns coach at the time, Tom Sermanni, invited her to stay with the team through that tournament in France and while she did so, she told Stuff earlier this year: “It was very difficult to do that”.

“I don’t think at the time I comprehended the enormity of how tough it would be.

“It was hard watching from the stands, and I was still in a lot of pain, so it was a very weird time.

“I was young, in the grand scheme of it all.

“I’m a few years wiser now and have been through a lot more, so I probably would have made a different decision if I knew what I know now.”

Moore came into camp with the Ferns in Auckland ahead of the selection of the World Cup squad at the end of June having not played any football since March 1 while dealing with a back injury.

Klimková said at the squad announcement last Friday that the 27-year-old had opted to learn of her World Cup fate via email and that they were yet to speak about the decision.

“I wish we could be talking and go through the process together, but since I sent the email, I can feel her disappointment, but I haven’t spoken to her yet.”

With Moore turning down a training partner role, Taylor now looms as the replacement should any of the Ferns’ defenders suffer an injury between now and the eve of their World Cup opener against Norway, the last point at which changes can be made to their squad.

The Ferns are set to assemble in Napier on Friday, before playing Vietnam in their final public pre-World Cup friendly at McLean Park on Monday night.